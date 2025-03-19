How to Prepare Acrylic Paint for Pouring (2025)

When I first started my acrylic pouring journey, I wasflabbergasted by how many different ways people prepared their fluid acrylicpaints? Some people had a whole systemwith multiple products and different ratios for each. None of the recommendations were wrong, perse, but they sure didn’t make sense for a beginner.

An easy way to prepare paint for an acrylic pour is touse one-part acrylic paint and mix it with two parts of Elmer’s Glue-All orFlood Floetrol. Add water a few drops ata time until you get a consistency where when elevated with a stirring stick to1” off the surface the paint drips it off and creates a mound and disappearswithin a second.

As you can see, mixing acrylic pour paint doesn’t have to becomplicated. We’ll go over everythingyou need to know including why we use more fluid paints, what consistencies areused in which techniques, common mistakes to avoid when mixing fluid acrylicpaints, and more.

Table of Contents Why does Acrylic Pour Paint Need Preparation?

Acrylic Pour Paint Consistency How to Measure Consistency The Drip Method The Snake or Worm Method

Pouring Techniques by Consistency

Common Pouring Mediums

Beginner Pour Painting Recipes

Paint Ratios for Different Body Paints (Heavy, Soft, Fluid, Craft) Soft Body Acrylics Heavy Body Acrylics Fluid Acrylics Craft Paint

Tips for Mixing Pour Paints Why Use Distilled or Filtered Water? Measure Your Ingredients

Final Thoughts

Why does Acrylic Pour Paint Need Preparation?

Acrylic pouring is an art style where non-viscous or runnyacrylic paints are combined and manipulated on a painting surface. The consistency of the paints allows for thepaints to organically mix and meld creating a form of abstract art.

There are many different techniques to use with acrylicpaint pouring including these basicand advancedtechniques.

While there are some brands to do sell read-to-pour acrylic paints like Arteza and Artist’s Loft, many paints need to be mixed and prepared with water or other pouring mediums to get a consistency preferred by many artists.

Acrylic Pour Paint Consistency

The consistency of your finished production is arguably themost important part of preparing paint for fluid art. The right consistency has the most impact ofhow the paint will react and it one of the few things you can really controlwith acrylic paint pouring.

When you are first starting out, we recommend trying toachieve the same consistency of paint for all your first pours. This will give you a perfect starting pointto understanding how changing the consistency affects the outcome of your artwork

How to Measure Consistency

There are a few ways to measure the consistency of yourfluid acrylic paint. We’ll go over thetwo we think are the easiest to follow. Aftera lot of paint mixing, many artists say they learn to feel the rightconsistency in addition to using these types of methods.

The Drip Method

The most common one that we have seen is to dip your paint stick into the paint and pull it out about an inch over the top of the rest of the paint in the container. Too high and the paint will sink due to the increased height and too low will cause the paint to make a stalagmite/stalactite directly from the stick.

Let the paint drip back into the container and watch how itinteracts with the top layer of paint. Wewant the paint to drip off the stirring stick and create a slight mount andthen immediately disappear. That moundshouldn’t last for more than a second or two.

If the paint is thicker the mount will create multiplemounts on top of itself, kind of like an ice cream cone, and then graduallydisappear in 3 or 4 seconds.

If the paint is too thin your paint streaming off the stirstick will look like it sinks under paint or it will immediately integrate intothe surface without making a mound.

The Snake or Worm Method

This method is like the drip method in that you want to dipyour stirring stick and pull it out of the paint to a height of about one inchalso.

With this method, you want to weave a pattern like a work ora snake over the surface of the paint.Be sure to keep your one-inch distance from the paint surface.

The snake/worm pattern should last at least two seconds beforeyou can’t see any noticeably raised sections.

If the paint is too thick it will be 4 or 5 seconds beforeit disappears. Too thin and it will almostimmediately disappear.

Pouring Techniques by Consistency

Common Pouring Mediums

There is a plethora of pouring mediums that can be used withacrylic paint pouring. A pouring mediumis simply a liquid additive that you use to extend the paint to help change itsconsistency without sacrificing its bonding (think dried plastic) qualities.

For the purpose of this article, we are going to focus on threeof the cheapest and easiest pouring mediums to acquire: Elmer’s Glue-All, FloodFloetrol, and water.

Elmer’s Glue-All is just that, glue. The glue is white in liquid form but driesclear. It also has the quality of being verysticky and strong when dried. This pairedwith the fact that relatively easy to buy and it generally inexpensive is exactlythe quality of a pouring medium that you should be looking for as a novice paintpourer.

Additional information about using Glue-All in our blog postCan YouUse PVA Glue for Acrylic Pouring?

See Also Acrylic Pour Painting – Learn Everything about Acrylic Pouring

Flood Floetrol can be found in most hardware stores in the paintdepartment. This product is mean to beused with paint to help cut down on brush marks and to thin out the paintslightly for use in a paint sprayer.This also has binders like the emulsions used with acrylic paints andwill dry hard and strong.

Finally, water can be used as the medium to help thin thepaint the consistency that we are looking for.Do not use more than about 30% water to paint ratio or else you will dilutethe paint so much that it loses its strength and it will peel or warp when dried.

Beginner Pour Painting Recipes

Here are a few of the most common pour paint recipes we seewith acrylic paint pourers today. Read thenext section to find out how these ratios may change based on the “body” orthickness of the acrylic paint used.

Glue-All Mix 60% Glue-All to 40% water. Once

complete mixed, use 2 parts of this pouring medium to one-part soft body paint

(most tube paints are soft body). In

most cases, no extra water is needed. If

it is, only add a few drops at a time, mix, and re-check consistency.

Floetrol Mix two parts Floetrol to one-part paint. Once fully mixed, check the consistency and

then add a few drops at a time and re-mix until you get the desired

consistency.

Water Slowly add a few drops of water per ounce of

paint and mix. Keep repeating until the

desired consistency is achieved.



Paint Ratios for Different Body Paints (Heavy, Soft, Fluid, Craft)

Acrylic paint comes in four main types: heavy body, softbody, fluid acrylic, and craft paint.Each one of the paint types might require a slight change to the recommendedpouring recipes above.

Soft Body Acrylics

Most paints that come in metal or plastic tubes or largercontainers are going to be soft body acrylics.Sometimes these are referred to as medium body acrylics. These look like warm honey went squeezing itout of the tube or scooping it out of the container. Thepaint ratios above will work well with medium body acrylics.

Heavy Body Acrylics

Heavy body paints are more like cold honey or toothpaste. Theyretain their shape when taken out of the container and don’t flatten outmuch. These paints usually have a higherpigment load (the amount of pigment per ounce of paint). When using heavy body acrylics, you probablywant to up your ratio to more like 3:1, 4:1, or more with Glue-All and Floetrol.

Fluid Acrylics

Fluid acrylics are specially made to be runnier than soft orheavy body acrylics. Unfortunately forus, there are two main types of fluid acrylics.There are those that are highly pigmented from high-quality brands likeLiquitex and Golden, and there are those budget fluid acrylics that are soft bodypaints with more water added to them.

The more expensive fluid acrylics can be mixed with a veryhigh pouring medium to paint ratio, generally, 4:1 or more, while the less expensivefluid acrylics, like Artist’s Loft, should maintain the 2:1 ratio.

Craft Paint

Craft paint is generally a cheaper version of acrylic paintthat is not very pigmented at all. Werecommend cutting your ratios to 1:1 and with the glue mixture, upping the glueto water ratio to 70% glue to 30% water or ever 75% glue to 25% water.

If you do keep a higher medium to paint ratio your paintswill be a lot less vibrant and will seem very dull compared to other colorsprepared with the recommended ratios.

Looking for more information about acrylic paintbrands? Read about the research we did tofind the BestPaint for Acrylic Pouring?

Tips for Mixing Pour Paints

Here are a few tips that we’ve learned over the last twoyears to get the best acrylic pour mix as you possibly can.

Strain the Floetrol out of the bottle as it

tends to get little dried pieces as it sites in its container. Pantyhose or a very fine flour sifter work well

for this. When mixing thicker paints (heavy body and

thicker soft body paints) don’t mix all your paint and pouring medium at

once. Gradually add a little pouring

medium and stir and repeat. This will ensure

the thick paint gets integrated completely with the medium. Don’t add water until after you’ve fully

integrated the pouring medium. Water

should be the last thing added to get the exact consistency that you want. Don’t mix too fast or you will create bubbles in

your paint. Bubbles in a paint pour will

create pinholes when they dry which is one reason why we use a torch to remove

as many as we can. Take your time.

Mixing paint for an acrylic pour can be time-consuming, we know, but

getting your mixture wrong is the single biggest failure point with fluid acrylics.

Don’t forget to review our 24 AcrylicPouring Tips and Tricks that Actually Work article.

Why Use Distilled or Filtered Water?

You will see that many artists choose to use filtered or distilledwater in their acrylic pours. The mainreason for this is the cut down the change microbes get introduced to thepainting.

Mold and mildew can form if paints dry very slowly or in aplace where there is lots of moisture in the air. Any mixed paint that you store for later usewill also tend to grow unwanted things more quickly with water from the faucet.

We don’t recommend you store any mixed paint for more than afew weeks, even when kept in airtight containers.

Get more details about things that can make acrylic paint gobad here.

Measure Your Ingredients

The last advice we want to give you when mixing your pourableacrylic paint is to measure your ratios, at least for the first few paintingsthat you do.

Measuring your paint will ensure that you are always gettingthe same consistency of paint and will be one less variable you need to worryabout when trying to determine why one painting looked so different fromanother painting.

With experience, you might get to the point where you can mix your paints by feel, but until that time measuring is your friend.

Final Thoughts

Acrylic paint pouring is an amazingly fun art form to learn,even for those of us that are very left-brained and never thought we’d be doinganything remotely artistic like this. However,not getting the results we were hoping for can be one of the most demoralizingparts of acrylic pouring also

Getting the even consistency paint from day one can reallylimit some of the beginner mistakes that most acrylic pour artists make andhelp you do more quickly appreciate the artwork that you create.