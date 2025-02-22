How to Promote and Foster Resiliency in Children (2025)

Each and every one of us will experience challenges, setbacks, and uncertainties in life. As parents and supporters, we get to navigate the journey of learning how to best equip our children to overcome obstacles and handle the hard parts of life.

In my previous post, “Help Children Build Resilience by Supporting, Not Rescuing,” I wrote about why resiliency matters and the role of parents and supporters in helping children develop and grow their capacity for resiliency. When we support children through struggles instead of jumping in to rescue every time, we teach them that they are capable and resourceful and empower them with the self-belief that they can handle whatever comes their way, today and in the future.

Resiliency will look different across the lifespan—what it means to be resilient at five years old is different than what it means to be resilient at 15 years old. Learning how to navigate manageable and age-appropriate challenges that foster key skills such as problem-solving, perspective-taking, decision-making, and emotional regulation is critical for the development of resiliency.

In addition to providing unconditional love and safety within the home, there are many ways parents and supporters can help children develop their personal capacity for resiliency. A helpful framework for conceptualizing age-appropriate resiliency goals comes to us through the renowned scholar, Erik Erikson, and his work on the psychosocial stages of development:

Preschool 3-5 Years: Initiative vs. Guilt

Based on Erikson’s work, the goal of this age group is to build on the trust and autonomy of their toddlerhood by exploring their initiative. This means that children start to explore their world in more depth but are not necessarily expected to experience completion or mastery. This stage is all about trying; we want to encourage our children to just start, and to be curious and free to explore. To support children at this stage, parents and supporters can:

Teach self-soothing. When children fall down, show them how to hold their own knee, apply pressure, and rock. Model this behaviour on your own knee. Practice parroting speech: ‘This hurts right now, but I am going to be okay. I need to breathe slowly. I am okay.’

Model behaviour that communicates optimism and confidence. Avoid catastrophic or all-or-nothing language (e.g., ‘This is the worst thing ever’ or ‘This is impossible’).

Praise effort and exploration over mastery or completion. Acknowledge effort, not the end product. ‘This painting represents a lot of work and stick-to-it-ness!’

Help children learn how to acknowledge and label their feelings. ‘I know losing can feel really hard. It’s okay to feel upset. Let's take a deep breath and then you can choose if you want to try again or take a break?’

Support children in understanding the consequences of their choices. Help them recognize how their actions affect both themselves and others.

Establish that errors and failures are part of learning as are feedback and guidance toward improvement. ‘Oops, I made a mistake, but that’s okay! I’ll try again.’

Incorporate resilient vocabulary (e.g., ‘I know you can do hard things ’ or ‘You will figure this one out’ ) and use language that assures, comforts, and prompts support and safety if needed (e.g., ‘I am here’ ).

School Age 6-11 Years: Industry vs. Inferiority

The goal for this age group is to start mastering some fundamental skills. According to Erikson’s work, this developmental stage is when a child starts to develop their own beliefs about their capacity and efficacy. We want to encourage children to see that they can do things they previously could not do and build confidence in themselves that they can perform.

To support children at this stage, parents and supporters can:

Use reminders to help children manage and navigate feelings and experiences. Model how to take slow, deep, calming breaths when they’re experiencing a big emotion . See it. Name it. Place it. Action it.

Explain and promote behaviours that align with values, rules, and expectations. Share stories to illustrate values and highlight examples of these behaviours in action. For example: ‘We value honesty because it helps build trust. Thank you for telling me the truth.’

Acknowledge follow-through and sticking with harder tasks. Celebrate their completion of a challenging task or persistence in learning a new skill.

Balance children’s autonomy with your available help. Let them try new age-appropriate tasks independently while being ready to step in if needed. ‘Why don’t you try it your way first? If you run into trouble, we’ll figure it out together.’

Normalize setbacks, challenges, and failures as part of the learning process. ‘It’s okay that it didn’t work out this time. Practice makes better.’

Encourage children to accept responsibility for their actions and understand the consequences. ‘I understand that you were upset, but hurting your brother wasn’t okay. What can we do to make it right?’

Encourage open discussion and negotiation for increasing responsibilities. Invite them to be part of decisions, such as choosing chores or determining screen time , within clear boundaries .

Encourage flexible thinking and self-reflection. Try games and activities that challenge them to think creatively or approach problems from different angles.

Teach children about the importance of self-care and self-compassion. Brainstorm together to create a self-care toolkit with activities and strategies that help them feel better.

Resiliency Finisher Statements

Our personal resiliency worldview is shaped by the stories we are told and the stories we tell ourselves. The following prompts, adapted from the work of Grotberg (1995), can be used (and personalized) with children to reinforce a positive self-belief.

I have...

People around me who love me, no matter what

The ability to learn this new skill

People I trust who support me

These are support-driven statements that ensure a child feels safe and secure through trusted relationships and resources.

I am...

A person people can like and love

Strong

Capable

Hard-working

These are strength-based statements that affirm a child’s positive traits, feelings, attitudes, and beliefs.

I can...

Resilience Essential Reads See Also Building your resilience Help Children Build Resilience by Supporting, Not Rescuing Giving Up in the Face of Adversity Is Not an Option

Do hard things

Talk to others about things that frighten me

Ask for help

These are self-efficacy statements that reinforce a child’s ability to navigate challenges, learn, and succeed.

I will...

Figure this out

Stick with it

Learn from this

Keep trying

These are forward-focused action statements that instill hope, positivity, and willingness.

Final Thoughts

As parents and supporters, we play a role in positively influencing our child’s capacity to persist and thrive despite difficult experiences. Ultimately, one of the greatest gifts we can give our children is the belief that they are capable—that they can do hard things and be okay.