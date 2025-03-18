How To Put On Eyeliner For Every Eye Shape (2025)

Looking to freshen up your eyeliner routine? Whether you're tired of the same old look or eager to enhance your eye shape, there's plenty of inspiration to be found! From making tired eyes appear brighter to accentuating natural features, learning how to put on eyeliner for your unique eye shape can work wonders. Plus, with endless possibilities for experimentation, there's no shortage of fun to be had in the world of eyeliner. Whether you're a seasoned makeup pro or just starting out, there's something for everyone to discover. We share makeup artists’ expertise on creating liner looks that lift and enhance every eye shape.

Eyeliner For Almond Eyes

Almond-shaped eyes, characterized by their nearly symmetrical shape with a subtle lift, are very versatile for applying eyeliner. For this eye shape, a classic thin liner with a wing is particularly flattering, accentuating their natural contours. To achieve this look, simply apply a thin line of eyeliner along the upper lash line, extending it into a subtle wing at the outer corner. While almond-shaped eyes can experiment with various looks, the cat eye and winged liner are top choices for enhancing their natural beauty. These styles range from dramatic to subtle and involve thin lines along the inner corner of the eye, gradually thickening towards the outer corner. However, it's important to avoid dark eyeliner along the waterline, as it can give the illusion of smaller eyes.

Eyeliner For Monolid Eyes

For those with Monolid eyes, characterized by an eyelid with a very small or no visible crease, achieving the perfect eyeliner look involves embracing drama. Makeup artists suggest opting for a bold, dramatic eyeliner style. Start by using an eyeliner pencil to outline the upper lid, then gently smudge the line upwards for a subtle smokey effect. When applying eyeliner, begin from the inner corner and extend the wing shape outward in an upward angle. For Monolid eyes, thicker eyeliner is better, as it helps add definition and elongate the eye shape. To create a winged look, draw a thin line along the upper lash line and extend it slightly upward towards the outer corner, then wing it out for added flair. Remember, mastering eyeliner techniques takes practice, so keep your eyes open and relaxed while applying. If you make a mistake, use a cotton swab or concealer to clean it up without needing to start over.

Eyeliner For Round Eyes

Round eyes are known for their large and bright appearance, which makes them perfect to try various eyeliner techniques to enhance or even transform their shape. Whether using liquid eyeliner or an eyeliner pencil, the key lies in creating the illusion of added width, particularly in the outer-eye area. To achieve this effect, start by drawing a line about one-third from the outer corner of the eye and extend it slightly past the corner into a flick, imparting the illusion of almond-shaped eyes. Additionally, soften and elongate the round eye shape by smudging the eyeliner. Simply apply eyeliner along the upper and lower lash lines, then use a smudging brush or cotton swab to blend out the lines for a softer, more elongated look.

Eyeliner For Downturned Eyes

For individuals with downturned eyes, where the outer corner sits lower than the inner corner, the goal of eyeliner application is to uplift and balance the eye shape. Achieve this by incorporating a slight 45-degree flick at the end of your lash line, which helps to visually lift the eyes. Begin by drawing a thin line along the inner corner and middle of the eye, gradually increasing thickness as you move towards the outer corner. Use the outer corner of your eye and the end of your eyebrow as reference points to determine the length of the flick. To further lift and balance downturned eyes, opt for a cat-eye look. Line the upper lash line, gradually thickening the line towards the outer corner, then extend it slightly beyond the corner and upwards to create a subtle, upward flick.

Eyeliner For Hooded or Aging Eyes

For hooded or aging eyes, applying eyeliner requires a slightly different approach to prevent it from disappearing in the crease or making the eyes appear smaller. Because hooded eyes have a flap of skin covering most of the eyelid, applying a line of black eyeliner can look uneven or disappear. Instead of harsh black eyeliner, opt for a dark eyeshadow and a smudging technique. Use a small angled brush to apply the eyeshadow along the upper lash line, focusing on creating a soft, smudged line. Then, gently blend the eyeshadow upwards towards the crease to create a lifted appearance. This technique helps to define the eyes without accentuating the hooded lid, providing a more flattering and youthful look.

