How to Remove Facial Hair: 8 Methods That Work (2025)

There are many options for removing unwanted facial hair, including shaving, tweezing, or waxing. Some methods offer longer results and can help remove facial hair for several weeks or months at a time. Hair growth can occur due to hormonal changes. It may be caused by genetics, too. If you’re bothered by the hair that grows on your face, follow these tips:

1. Shaving Shaving is one of the fastest and easiest ways to remove hair and continue your day. Whether you’re using a disposable shaver or an electric shaver, both have a built-in blade that lifts and cuts hair at the skin’s surface. Shavers can work on different parts of the body, but the results aren’t permanent or long-lasting. Your face will remain hair-free for one to three days, and then you’ll have to re-shave daily or at least every few days. For the best results, clean your face and apply a layer of soap or shaving cream. This promotes a smooth surface and reduces the likelihood of cuts. Glide the shaver over your face in the direction of hair growth. Keep in mind that while this method is relatively safe, ingrown hairs can be a side effect of shaving. These small bumps develop when hair grows back into the skin. Ingrown hairs usually improve on their own within days. Learn more about how to shave your face and how to prevent ingrown hairs and razor burns.

2. Tweezing Tweezing is another effective and inexpensive way to remove facial hair. This method works slightly differently than shaving. Instead of removing hair with a razor blade, tweezers are designed to pluck or pull hair from the roots. Tweezing works on any facial hair. It’s particularly useful when shaping the eyebrows. Typically, the results of tweezing last longer than shaving — up to 6 weeks. To tweeze facial hair, follow these steps: Before you begin, wipe your face with a warm washcloth to soften the skin. Isolate the hairs you want to pluck. While holding your skin taut, pluck one hair at a time. Always pull or pluck in the direction of hair growth. Tweezing can cause slight discomfort, but it’s not usually painful. If you have pain, rub an ice cube over the area to reduce redness and inflammation. Be sure to disinfect your tweezers with alcohol before and after plucking. Like shaving, tweezing can also cause ingrown hairs.

4. At-home waxing Waxing is an effective way to remove all the hair in an area that can last for several weeks before you have to repeat the procedure. There are two different types of waxing kits: wax strips that you warm between your hands before applying

wax that’s melted in a warmer and then applied to the area with a stick When you’re shopping for wax, look for soft wax, or wax that’s formulated for use on the face. Hard wax is better for your legs and bikini area. If you choose a wax that needs to be warmed at home, purchase a wax warmer, which will heat the wax evenly and allow you better control over the temperature. Also, make sure to purchase plenty of waxing sticks to only use each stick once. “Double-dipping” can introduce bacteria into the wax and may cause a skin infection. Before you wax, do a patch test on your skin to see if you develop an allergic reaction, and to make sure the wax is the right temperature. The wax shouldn’t feel uncomfortably hot. It should easily glide over your skin. If your skin doesn’t develop an allergic reaction, follow the right steps to wax your facial hair. It can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn’t be painful. Learn about possible side effects of facial waxing.

5. Laser hair removal The main problem with many hair removal methods is that results are temporary or only last a few weeks. For longer results, consider laser hair removal. This method uses a laser and pulsating beams to damage hair follicles, resulting in the loss of hair. On the face, it’s a semi-permanent solution, meaning you can be hair-free for several years. Sometimes, hair never grows back. If hair returns, it may be finer and unnoticeable. That said, professional laser hair removal can be expensive, so buying an at-home laser hair removal kit can be more cost-effective and convenient. You can use it to remove hair anywhere on the face, such as the upper lip and chin, except around the eyelids and surrounding areas. This may be less effective than professional hair removal but may be sufficient for your needs. Follow these steps to laser off hair from your face. Common side effects of laser hair removal are redness and tenderness. Apply ice to reduce discomfort, or try these additional aftercare tips.

6. Depilatory creams Depilatory creams are another option for facial hair removal. The results can last longer than shaving and these creams may be cheaper than waxing. These creams have chemicals such as sodium, titanium dioxide, and barium sulfide, that break down proteins in the hair so that they easily dissolve and wash away. Although these ingredients are generally safe, there is a risk of reaction, so do a patch test first and apply a small amount of the cream to your skin. Signs of a reaction include skin redness, bumps, and itchiness. Wait at least 24 hours after a patch test before applying the cream over larger sections of your face. After the patch test, here’s how to do it: Apply a layer of cream over unwanted facial hair. Allow the cream to sit on your face for about 5-10 minutes. Use a damp cloth to gently wipe off the cream and remove unwanted hair. Rinse your face with water and pat dry. See Also How to Remove or Trim Body Hair Without a Razor: 9 Methods These products are available as a gel, cream, and lotion. While these creams can remove hair on any part of the body, some creams are designed specifically for facial hair. This means that they also smooth, exfoliate, and moisturize the face.

7. Threading Threading is another option for shaping eyebrows and removing unwanted facial hair on the upper lip, side of the face, and chin. This method uses a thread, which pulls and twists unwanted hair until it lifts from the hair follicle. The results can last 4-5 weeks, which is longer than shaving or tweezing. This method also doesn’t cause ingrown hairs. Threading also doesn’t involve chemicals. So, there’s no risk of a skin reaction, although you may experience minor pain or discomfort as your technician removes hair from the follicles. To reduce pain, ask your technician to apply numbing cream to your face, or apply a warm compress afterward. This method of hair removal requires skill, so you’ll need to find a trained cosmetologist or esthetician. Threading might not be an option if you have acne, as it can cause bumps to rupture.

8. Sugaring Sugaring is similar to waxing in that it involves pulling hair out from the root, but there is one major difference. You apply wax in the same direction as hair growth and then remove hair by pulling in the opposite direction. With waxing, you flip this, spreading the cooled sugar pasted opposite to growth and pulling in the direction of growth. This helps reduce the breakage of hair follicles. Additionally, since sugaring paste doesn’t stick to the skin like wax does, it may cause less irritation than waxing. You can use the sugaring method anywhere on your body, including your face. You should stay hair-free for about 3-4 weeks. Learn more about how sugaring works and the difference between sugaring and waxing.

9. Dermaplaning Dermaplaning is a procedure in which a technician uses an exfoliating blade to remove dead skin cells and hair from your face. It’s also called microplaning or blading. It’s primarily used as a cosmetic procedure against wrinkles or scarring, but can also remove facial hair. That said, the focus is on the removal of the light, fine hair on the skin known as vellus hair or peach fuzz. Dermaplaining is not a good fit for removing coarser hair. However, it is convenient and doesn’t require much recovery. Note that it can cause skin irritation in some people, as well as skin cuts and dryness. It’s not recommended for skin with acne or other dermatologic conditions. Learn about the do’s and don’t’s of dermaplaning.

10. Electrolysis Electrolysis is a permanent hair removal technique that involves sending an electric current through your hair follicles in order to damage them. Depending on the amount of hair, it may take several sessions to get rid of it completely. Electrolysis can effectively remove all types of unwanted hair, including fine or light-colored hairs which lasers cannot target. After the procedure, you won’t need any further treatments. While you might feel a light stinging sensation during the treatment, there’s little recovery time There are three types of electrolysis. If it’s done incorrectly, by someone unqualified, or by using unsanitary tools, you can get a skin infection. While this is rare, making sure to see a qualified professional is important. The are also at-home electrolysis kits, though they don’t involve inserting probes into your hair follicles. If you choose this method, make sure to follow all the directions for use.

Frequently asked questions [the terms “male” and “female”] In this article, we use “male and female” to refer to someone’s sex as determined by their chromosomes, and “men and women” when referring to their gender (unless quoting from sources using nonspecific language). Sex is determined by chromosomes, and gender is a social construct that can vary between time periods and cultures. Both of these aspects are acknowledged to exist on a spectrum both historically and by modern scientific consensus. What is the best way for facial hair removal? The best way to remove your facial hair is going to depend on what hair you want to remove, how much, and the procedure that most suits your lifestyle. You have several options to choose from: From ones you can do yourself at home to ones that require professional treatment. Generally, the hair you remove yourself will regrow faster. On the other hand, methods like shaving, are simpler and more affordable. Is it a good idea to remove facial hair? Removing facial hair, especially in a female, is a cosmetic decision. There are only a few cases where this may be medically necessary, such as hirsutism. That said, there should be no harm in it as long as you do it safely or have it done by a professional. That said, there is a chance of developing ingrown hair and other skin damage. How do I stop chin hair from growing? Chin hair in females seems unusual compared to in males. That said, it’s actually common to have a few stray hairs on your chin. This is caused by hormonal changes throughout your life. You can’t stop it from growing, but if you are troubled by it, it can be easily removed. That said, if you are female and have a lot of chin or facial hair, see your doctor as you might have an underlying medical condition. Learn more about chin hair.