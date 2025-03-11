How to Sanitize Your At-Home Nail Tools, According to Experts (2025)

If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
Visiting the nail salon for a manicure or pedicure is a beautiful luxury, but learning to do them at home can be equally luxe and offers plenty of benefits. It's cheaper, saves time, and gives your nails a refresh whenever you want. But there's one aspect of home nail care that many people overlook: sanitizing your nail tools.
Clean nail tools are crucial when visiting a salon, but you must also clean them at home. "It is important to clean and sanitize nail tools to prevent bacteria and minimize the spread of infections," explains Amy Ling Lin, CEO and founder ofsundays. If your nail tools aren't sanitized properly—or at all—this can lead to problems like infections and fungus.
If you're new to the world of nail tool cleaning and sanitizing and are not sure where to start, here's how to sanitize your nail tools with advice straight from professionals.
Meet the Experts
- Amy Ling Lin is the CEO and founder of the nail polish and nail care brand sundays.
- Sarah Hilton is a licensed nail technician with Frenchies Modern Nail Care.
- Stanley Nolan is a cosmetologist and beauty education specialist at Ogle School.
- Mina Amin, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles, California.
Nail Files
A common way to clean nail files is to wash them under hot water. But there's one problem: Most nail files are porous and shouldn't be reused. "A porous environment allows bacteria to live and grow on and inside of it, which can then be transferred to other people or even from your toes to your fingers," nail technician, Sarah Hilton says.
One way to avoid the potential issues of using porous nail files is to use a glass nail file instead. "At sundays, we offer glass nail files with our online nail kits, which are easier to wash and last longer," Amy Ling Lin, the founder of the nail polish and nail care brand says. "If you wish to disinfect your glass file, boil it in hot water for approximately 30 minutes to kill off any bacteria."
Nail Clippers
You have a few options to clean your nail clippers. "Nail clippers can be disinfected by soaking for 30 minutes with rubbing alcohol (at least 70%) or hydrogen peroxide," Lin says. "You can also boil your nail clippers in water for approximately 30 minutes."
At a salon, nail clippers are often cleaned with soap and water and then sanitized in a hospital-grade disinfectant. Frenchies Modern Nail Care adds an additional step of running nail clippers through a medical-grade sterilizing device, Hilton explains.
Cuticle Pushers
Cuticle pushers should be disinfected with nail clippers and other tools. "Cuticle pushers can be disinfected by soaking for about 30 minutes with rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide," Lin says. "You can also boil your cuticle pushers in water for half an hour."
Another option for cleaning your cuticle pushers—or nearly any other type of nail tool at home—is to scrub the tool with soap and water and then wipe it down or spray it with rubbing alcohol, Hilton says.
Cuticle Clippers
You should clean cuticle clippers like nail clippers, cuticle pushers, and other tools. You'll want to boil them for 30 minutes, soak them with rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide, or wash them with soap and water before wiping them down with rubbing alcohol.
Byrdie Tip
Stanley Nolan, a cosmetologist and beauty education specialist at Ogle School, notes that cleaning and sanitization are two completely different manners. "Cleaning removes debris, dirt, and more from the surface, whereas sanitation kills harmful viruses and bacteria."
Nail Scissors
Nail scissors should be cleaned and disinfected using the same processes outlined for cuticle clippers and other nail tools. "Nail scissors can be disinfected by soaking with rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide," Lin says. You can boil your nail scissors in water for 30 minutes, cleanse them with soap and wipe them down with rubbing alcohol.
Nail Tweezers
You can clean your nail tweezers just like you would clean other nail tools like clippers and scissors. You can follow any of the previously outlined methods of boiling or soaking with hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol.
Nail Buffers
Like nail files, nail buffers are typically porous and shouldn't be reused. Reusing porous items like nail files and nail buffers could cause problems with harmful bacteria."At Frenchies, our guests can take home the nail buffer we used for their service, or we discard it," Hilton says.
Byrdie Tip
"If you reuse these porous tools at home, be sure to wipe them down and then spray them with rubbing alcohol to minimize the transfer of bacteria," says Hilton.
Nail Art Tools
If you use any other nail tools while doing your nails at home, make sure to clean and sanitize them as well. "Any implement used during a service should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," Hilton says. "For example, used nail brushes should always be properly cleaned and placed in a disinfectant solution. These small brushes are often overlooked."
Byrdie Tip
"Cleaning with dilute vinegar soaks is a great practice [for nondisposable tools] because it naturally prevents the growth of fungus and bacteria," says Mina Amin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. "Vinegar, especially white distilled vinegar, has acidic properties that create an inhospitable environment for fungal spores. This acidity helps break down biofilm and debris that can harbor pathogens, making it effective for sanitizing surfaces. I recommend soaking tools in vinegar and water for ten minutes before leaving them to air dry."
When using nondisposable tools—nail brushes and dotters, nail polish bottles, and even foot soaking tubs—Nolan advises that the best practices are to clean, sanitize [in a disinfectant], and then sterilize for that final seal of protection."
FAQ
Should I use disposable or nondisposable tools?
"Disposable tools are best for DIYs for sure," says Nolan. "It eliminates the risk of improper sanitation or sterilization that can cause harm to your natural nails. These tools are usually inexpensive and can be bought in bulk."
But it's important to note that everyone has their preferences. Whether for financial or environmental reasons, purchasing nondisposable tools could be the better option, as long as they're properly sanitized after every use.
Cleaning your nail tools at home is extremely important, but also simple. You can clean most nail tools like nail clippers, tweezers, and scissors by boiling, soaking, washing, and then wiping down with rubbing alcohol. You'll want to be more careful with porous tools like nail files and buffers. Because these items can hold and spread bacteria, it's best to use them sparingly if possible.