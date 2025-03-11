How to Sanitize Your At-Home Nail Tools, According to Experts (2025)

Visiting the nail salon for a manicure or pedicure is a beautiful luxury, but learning to do them at home can be equally luxe and offers plenty of benefits. It's cheaper, saves time, and gives your nails a refresh whenever you want. But there's one aspect of home nail care that many people overlook: sanitizing your nail tools.

Clean nail tools are crucial when visiting a salon, but you must also clean them at home. "It is important to clean and sanitize nail tools to prevent bacteria and minimize the spread of infections," explains Amy Ling Lin, CEO and founder ofsundays. If your nail tools aren't sanitized properly—or at all—this can lead to problems like infections and fungus.

If you're new to the world of nail tool cleaning and sanitizing and are not sure where to start, here's how to sanitize your nail tools with advice straight from professionals.

