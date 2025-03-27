How to Solve a Sudoku: Easy Tips & Tricks for Beginners (2025)

This article was co-authored by Juliana Pache and by wikiHow staff writer, Raven Minyard, BA. Juliana Pache is a puzzle maker based in Brooklyn, NY. Juliana is passionate about Black diasporic legacies and creates puzzles that engage with Black popular culture. She founded Black Crossword, the premier destination for word gamers interested in Black culture and the diaspora. Black Crossword launched in 2023 and offers a free daily mini puzzle, with plans to launch standard-size puzzles under a subscription. There is also a book available for purchase that contains 100 mini-puzzles within it. Juliana has a BS in Media Studies and Production from Temple University and has previously worked in marketing and media for companies like Rolling Stone, VICE, and The FADER. Juliana and Black Crossword have been featured in the New York Times, BET, the Huffington Post, and Good Morning America. This article has been viewed 2,682,083 times.

Article SummaryX

Sudoku is a game played on a 9 x 9 grid where the object of the game is to fill every space with the correct number. The grid is divided into 9 separate 3 x 3 squares. To complete the grid, every column, row and square (each containing 9 spaces) needs to be filled in with the numbers 1-9 without repeating any numbers within the row, column or square. Some squares already have numbers filled in, so begin by look for missing numbers in a row, column or square. For example, if a square already has 7 out of the 9 spaces filled in, you can figure out which 2 numbers are missing and use the numbers in the correlating rows and columns to determine which of the two missing numbers belongs in each space. If you see a single empty space in a larger square, fill that in first. Then look for single empty squares in each row and column that you can fill in. Next, you can start scanning each row for a certain number, like 1, to see where it should go. Every Sudoku has one solution, so double check by making sure each column, row and square contains the numbers 1-9 with no duplicates or omissions. Continue using logic and deduction until you have filled in all of the empty squares. Once you have filled in all of the squares with the correct numbers, you win the game! To learn how to do more advanced sudoku techniques, like adding up the rows and columns, read on!