How to Track Your Health at Home - Consumer Reports (2025)

Some tests or devices that sound like they could be helpful might not actually provide you with information that’s useful.

Sleep Tracker

Various apps and gadgets let you measure everything from sleep duration and sleep quality to snoring. But a 2019 review questioned the accuracy of these devices. Research also suggests they can stress you out and make it harder to sleep. "I have seen a lot of worry from them," says Hochman, the Los Angeles internist. "They’re supposed to motivate you to adopt better sleep habits, not cause anxiety."

Cholesterol Test

These home blood tests measure what’s called total cholesterol. Some also check levels of your HDL ("good") cholesterol and triglycerides, a type of fat found in your blood. They can be about as accurate as the test your doctor uses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. (They do vary from brand to brand, so the FDA recommends checking the accuracy listed on a test’s package.) But most of the time it simply doesn’t make sense to do this test at home. Unlike a home test, a doctor-ordered cholesterol test is usually covered by insurance, says Goldberg at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and you’ll need to go over the results with your doctor anyway.

Menopause Test

At-home hormone tests can check either your urine—for levels of a reproductive hormone called FSH—or your blood, for levels of other female hormones, such as estradiol. But "they only measure hormones in one snapshot of time," Furr says. "When you’re going through menopause, your hormones may be all over the place. You won’t get an accurate picture." Plus, you can work with your doctor on potential treatments based on your symptoms alone.

Genetic Test

These saliva tests are sometimes marketed as a way to assess your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and more. But most are not regulated by the FDA, so you might not be able to trust the findings. And some offer results only about gene variants common in specific ethnic groups—so depending on your background, they may be worthless for you, says Joy Larsen Haidle, MS, past president of the National Society of Genetic Counselors. The tests can also provide a false sense of security—or propel you into an unnecessary state of alarm. Plus, there are significant privacy concerns when you send your saliva off in the mail; you might not know where or how your data is used. Such testing needs to be done with a genetic counselor, to help you properly interpret results, Haidle says. (Read about the privacy problems of direct-to-consumer genetic testing.)