How to Use a Derma Roller at Home: A Skincare Guide (2024)

This article was co-authored by Lydia Shedlofsky, DO and by wikiHow staff writer, Sophia Bell. Dr. Lydia Shedlofsky is a Resident Dermatologist who joined Affiliated Dermatology in July of 2019 after completing a traditional rotating internship at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, Florida. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. After graduation, she moved to Beira, Mozambique, and worked as a research assistant and intern at a free clinic. She completed a Post-Baccalaureate program and subsequently earned a Master's Degree in Medical Education and a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. This article has been viewed 390,655 times.

Article SummaryX

To use a derma roller, start by disinfecting the roller by soaking it in isopropyl alcohol for 10 minutes. Once the roller is dry, wash your skin with warm water and a cleanser. Next, start on the edge of the area you want to micro needle, roll up from top to bottom, lift the roller, and roll over the same area again a total of 6 times. Then, move the roller to a new area and repeat this process. After you do the vertical rolls, roll horizontally using the same method. You can use your derma roller every other day or 3-5 times per week. To learn how to treat your skin after a derma rolling session, keep reading!