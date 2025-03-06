How to use a microcurrent device in your skincare routine? (2025)

When was the last time you thought about electric eels? You're welcome. We'll get to the reason behind reminding you of their existence in just a second. But first, thousands of years after this eel-y business, a microcurrent facial at home is a part of our contemporary reality, revolutionizing the anti-aging market with highly effective and easy-to-use microcurrent technology devices. A microcurrent facelift is a non-invasive method, gaining ever more fans due to proven rejuvenation results. It works by a few mechanisms, including facial musculature strengthening for a more toned and lifted appearance of the skin above the muscle, as well as increased ATP (cell energy) and collagen production.

This is all fine and dandy and a painless facelift without cutting into your flesh sounds just grand, but how to use a microcurrent facial device? Do at-home microcurrent devices work if you don't use them right, and how do you learn to do so? This would be a really good thing to know before closing the deal (preferably after doing some research; here is a microcurrent facial cheat sheet of what to keep in mind when choosing a microcurrent device). But before we learn how to use microcurrent devices in your daily skincare routine effectively, let's revisit those eels.



Eels, paralysis, salons, and your bathroom

Do you know how the history of microcurrent technology we know and love today started? With some artistically inclined Egyptians from the Fifth Dynasty who found a nice stone surface to carve in some hot medical practices of the time almost 3 millennia ago. This (sort of) stone magazine of what's hot and what's not depicted bioelectrical stimulation and survived the elements and grinning grinding teeth of time, depicting an eel-like fish (the torpedo fish), the pride and joy of the ancient MD. Shockingly (don’t you just love a good pun), this therapy was effective for pain and was used by placing the fish that can produce a hefty electric charge upon the affected area. This is not so different from what we do in medicine today, just minus the fish. Romans also caught on and started using this naturally produced electricity for medical purposes, as we were still thousands of years away from the 18th-century man-made machines powered by electricity.

Jumping forward to the late '70s and early 1980s (yes, this was 45 years ago, which those born in the '80s refuse to acknowledge), microcurrent technology was used to stimulate the paralyzed facial muscles in Bell's Palsy patients and Dr. Thomas W. Wing (this time a real MD sans the eels) wanted to help patients minimize the look of very visible drooping on the affected side of the face. Some rejuvenating benefits were also noticed in the skin, and the rest is history (not so ancient, she says, as an 80s kid). Microcurrent facial benefits played nicely into an anti-aging craze, and microcurrent technology soon got FDA-approved to be used by physicians as a therapy tool to reeducate muscles, help heal tissues, and for its original eel-era pain-relief purpose.

Now part of the dusty skincare history, the first microcurrent facial devices were large machines fit only for spacious spas, salons, and aestheticians's offices and could only be operated by trained professionals. But microcurrent skincare technologies soon shrunk to pocket-sized devices that are easier to operate and capable of delivering professional results into your home.

Today, microcurrent skin tightening at home is a quick, painless, and practical beauty favorite for those seeking non-invasive skin firming and rejuvenation options to introduce into their skincare routine. There is no pain or recovery time, and once you see microcurrent facial firming results, you will start to regard syringes as a tool to feed baby birds and pack donuts full of jam.



How does microcurrent technology work?

Although we cannot produce spectacular shocks an electric eel can, we have electricity in our body and pretty much depend on it. The only time the human body does not have electricity is when a person has passed away. Every single one of the billions of neurons that make the intricate structure of the command board we call your brain has its own electrical firing patterns. Groups of neurons with similar patterns form a click and generate various frequency oscillations of electrical activity, which we can actually measure as brain waves. So no electricity, no brain waves, no brain cell or muscle/organ communication, no life.

Microcurrent works by a gentle yet effective mimicry process, delivering low-level electrical currents (less than 1mA of electrical current) that imitate the body's natural bioelectricity, stimulating facial muscles and acting on the cellular level to boost cell activity. All activity needs energy, and a microcurrent facial increases energy levels by revving up ATP production. ATP is the energy source for skin cells necessary for all (absolutely all) cellular processes, including promoting collagen and elastin, key proteins for keeping the skin firm and youthful. These are also the proteins that rapidly start deteriorating once we cross over to the wrong side of our 30s. The result of increased cellular activity and ATP production is improved skin tone, texture, and overall firmness, along with a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. Not a bad rep for something non-invasive.

Once available only to the privileged few who could afford salon treatments, new beauty tech companies filled the gap in the market. They launched miniaturized versions of bulky salon devices for microcurrent facials at home, making the technology accessible to more people. This skincare democratization was very welcome, and early adopters were drawn to the convenient hand-held form that didn't obscure the function. Now, you could boost collagen and elastin, improve skin texture, and reduce fine lines — all in a convenient, non-invasive way, from the comfort of your home, and keep achieving results for years and years with a single investment, rather than paying for pricey repeated salon visits. Proven results and the growing desire for effective solutions made microcurrent facial devices superstars of any respectable anti-aging lifestyle and skincare routine. Still, how to use microcurrent devices at home?

Microcurrent Facial at Home : A Step-by-Step Guide

Do you want firmer, smoother, and more youthful skin? You’re welcome to lie, but the truth is we are all vain and want to improve what we can about our body and feel better in our skin, preferably by not investing too much effort (we’re also all a bit lazy), time, or willpower to achieve that goal. Well, you’re in luck because here’s a step-by-step guide to help you incorporate microcurrent facial treatments into your routine for maximum anti-aging results, and you don’t even need to get out of your PJs.



1. Microcurrent Prep



Cleanse and Prime

There is a time and place to get dirty. But for a microcurrent facial, you must get clean and prepare your skin properly to get the best microcurrent results and avoid breakouts a microcurrent conductive gel or serum can give you if applied to dirty skin. So, firstly: Cleanse Your Face: Use a gentle gel or foam oil-free cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. This ensures that the microcurrent can penetrate your skin effectively and prevents any impurities from intermingling with the conductive gel. Apply MIcrocurent Conductive Gel: Make sure to apply it on clean, dry skin so microcurrent can pass through your skin and muscles safely and efficiently. Ideally, use the gel or serum that’s recommended for your device, but if in a pinch, any water-based gel or serum will do, such as aloe vera gel.







2. Application Techniques



Movements and Duration



It’s not what you’ve got but how you use it (and, let’s be honest, a little bit of “what you’ve got”). So, how to use a microcurrent facial device for the absolute best results?

Work in sections: Begin with one side of your face—usually starting at the jawline.

Begin with one side of your face—usually starting at the jawline. Glide upward and outward: Use slow, controlled strokes focusing on areas prone to sagging, like the jawline, cheeks, and forehead.

Use slow, controlled strokes focusing on areas prone to sagging, like the jawline, cheeks, and forehead. Duration: Depending on your device, treatments usually last 3–10 minutes. Ideally, your device, like the 3-minute full facelift FOREO BEAR™ 2 microcurrent device , will have built-in timers to let you know when your microcurrent facial is done.

Depending on your device, treatments usually last 3–10 minutes. Ideally, your device, like the 3-minute full facelift , will have built-in timers to let you know when your microcurrent facial is done. Repeat Strokes in Key Areas: Always ensure that there is still some microcurrent conductive gel left if you’re taking another pass at critical areas.



3. Post-Treatment Care



Hydrate and Protect



Once you’ve completed your microcurrent facial and are feeling all glowing, energized, sculpted, and gosh darn proud of yourself, you can proceed to:

Remove Excess Gel: Gently wipe away any remaining microcurrent conductive gel or serum.

Gently wipe away any remaining microcurrent conductive gel or serum. Hydrate: Some people feel microcurrent facials leave the skin feeling a bit dehydrated. A hydrating serum or moisturizer rich in ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, or antioxidants is a good idea for those with dry skin who want extra skin barrier defense.



Protect: If you’re going out right after your treatment, put on some SPF. Microcurrent treatments can make your skin temporarily more sensitive to UV damage.





4. Tips for Long-Term Use



Consistency: Use regularly. Start with 5 days a week for the first 60 days, then switch to 2–3 times a week to maintain your microcurrent facial benefits.



Adjust for Sensitivity: Start with lower settings and gradually increase as your skin adjusts.







Complementary Skincare for Microcurrent Facials (and Alternatives)



How to use a microcurrent device? Always, always. always with a conductive medium. Always. Conductive gels and serums will make sure the microcurrent treatment is safe and painless, and post-treatment moisturizers can enhance the effectiveness of your microcurrent facial and give an extra boost to aging skin (Keep in mind that growing old is, in part, drying out).

1. Conductive Gels: The Must-Have

Without a conductive gel, your microcurrent before and after photos won’t be as impressive, and you’ll basically be an auto-sadistic meanie, torturing oneself relentlessly with tiny electric shocks. This is not a good idea, not only because of the discomfort but also due to skin irritation. Use a microcurrent conductive gel.

Basic conductive gels are clear, odorless, and free of active ingredients. They are quite neutral and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. For those who want to step it up with a double whammy of microcurrent facial benefits, some modern conductive gels are infused with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants for additional hydration, collagen stimulation, and protection against environmental damage.



2. Microcurrent-Friendly Serums: Boosting the Benefits

Conductive serums enhance microcurrent results by helping active ingredients penetrate deeper. Serums rich in hyaluronic acid, peptides, antioxidants, vitamin C, or niacinamide are particularly beneficial, respectively increasing hydration, improving texture, reducing signs of aging, and decreasing inflammation. Always use a water-based, oil-free serum on clean skin. Recommended Products:

The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid

Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel

SUPERCHARGED™ Serum 2.0



3. Alternative & Products to Avoid

For those with sensitivities, aloe vera gel is a natural option, soothing and hydrating sensitive or irritated skin while conducting electricity. For those with various allergies, ultrasound gel can efficiently conduct electrical currents and is typically hypoallergenic. Water-based gels labeled as "oil-free" can also serve as substitutes, but not all of them are conductive, so it’s a gray area.

Never use microcurrent facials with:

Oil-based products , including facial oils and heavy creams. They can block the flow of microcurrents and damage the device.

, including facial oils and heavy creams. They can block the flow of microcurrents and damage the device. Alcohol-based products that can dry out the skin and cause irritation when combined with electrical currents. And we’ve already mentioned the need to hydrate in the after-care process.

that can dry out the skin and cause irritation when combined with electrical currents. And we’ve already mentioned the need to hydrate in the after-care process. Exfoliants or products containing strong acids immediately before a microcurrent session, as they may increase skin sensitivity.

Combining Microcurrent with Other Skincare Treatments

By combining microcurrent skin tightening with methods like radio frequency facial (for deep collagen stimulation), microneedling (to promote healing), LED therapy (serving various skin needs and boosting cellular energy), or retinol (amplifying anti-aging effects), microcurrent supplements their benefits.



Microcurrent and Radiofrequency (RF)

Enhanced collagen production and muscle toning, resulting in improved skin elasticity and firmness to reduce fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful and radiant appearance. To prevent overstimulation, it's advisable to alternate between microcurrent and RF treatments on different days.



Microcurrent and Microneedling

Microneedling involves creating tiny punctures in the skin to stimulate the body's natural healing process, promoting the production of collagen and elastin, leading to improved skin texture and tone as the skin repairs itself. Microcurrent therapy, on the other hand, enhances muscle tone and increases cellular activity, further boosting the skin's regenerative processes. Allow the skin to heal after microneedling before applying microcurrent therapy to maximize regenerative effects.



Microcurrent and LED Therapy

LED therapy utilizes specific wavelengths of light to target skin concerns such as acne, inflammation, and signs of aging by penetrating the skin to reduce inflammation, kill bacteria, and stimulate collagen production. Microcurrent therapy stimulates facial muscles and increases ATP production, boosting cellular energy and promoting muscle toning. You can use these anti-aging treatments within the same skincare routine session, ideally starting with LED light therapy first.

Microcurrent and Retinol

Retinol, a vitamin A derivative, is known for accelerating skin renewal, reducing wrinkles, and improving texture by promoting collagen production and increasing cell turnover. Microcurrent therapy complements this by boosting muscle tone and enhancing the effectiveness of skincare products through increased cellular activity. Use retinol products at night to allow your skin to absorb and adjust to the active ingredient, and perform microcurrent treatments in the morning to minimize potential irritation, as retinol can increase skin sensitivity.

Gua Sha and Microcurrent

Gua Sha is a traditional Chinese technique that involves gently scraping the skin with a smooth-edged tool to promote lymphatic drainage and improve circulation for that glow that o topical can achieve. Plus, you’ll see less puffiness and swelling. Microcurrent therapy uses low-level electrical currents to tone facial muscles and boost cellular energy, enhancing muscle tone and improving facial contours. It's recommended to do a Gua Sha massage before microcurrent therapy.



By combining microcurrent therapy with other skincare treatments, you can create a synergistic effect and target various skin concerns far better, but we would love if get some professional advice before you introduce these pairings into your regular skincare routine. Things that we do daily matter most.

Recommendations for safe and effective microcurrent facial and body collection

The BEAR™ 2 collection is a line of FDA-cleared, powerful, personalizable, practical devices. Clinically proven FOREO BEAR results speak for themselves. We believe this collection is so easy to use that even an absolute microcurrent newbie can learn it in a minute while simultaneously having intensity capabilities that would satisfy even the most picky, seasoned microcurrent veteran among us.

BEAR™ 2 microcurrent facial device with larger spheres for a full facial featuring 10 intensities, 4 new types of microcurrent, and a ridiculous battery life with up to 300 mins of use per a single USB charge.



microcurrent facial device with larger spheres for a full facial featuring 10 intensities, 4 new types of microcurrent, and a ridiculous battery life with up to 300 mins of use per a single USB charge. BEAR™ 2 go is ideal for travelers, wanderers, dromomaniacs who are rarely at home. A smaller, travel-friendly, and targeted microcurrent face lift with 6 intensities and 2 types of microcurrent.



is ideal for travelers, wanderers, dromomaniacs who are rarely at home. A smaller, travel-friendly, and targeted microcurrent face lift with 6 intensities and 2 types of microcurrent. is perfect for erasing and fading signs of aging around the nasolabial fold and periocular area that have the most muscle, movement, and very expressive lines. Very adaptable to personal needs due to 10 intensities and 2 types of microcurrent.



is perfect for erasing and fading signs of aging around the nasolabial fold and periocular area that have the most muscle, movement, and very expressive lines. Very adaptable to personal needs due to 10 intensities and 2 types of microcurrent. BEAR™ 2 body extends the microcurrent facial principle to the body, using 10 intensities and 2 microcurrent types for lymphatic drainage , to remove cellulite , sculpt, tighten, and tone the skin of the entire body.



From eels to anti-aging microcurrent facials at home, the use of electric energy for medical and aesthetic purposes has boomed with the appearance of new beauty-tech companies that miniaturized and simplified this effective and non-invasive rejuvenating technology. Now a contemporary skincare staple, the proven microcurrent facelift technology has earned its keep by stimulating the skin at a cellular level and increasing collagen production to visibly make us look younger and fresher, giving us a Deja Vous of a face stored in our phone’s memory from a few years back.

Every technology on its own is neutral. The trick to microcurrent facial success is to know how to use a microcurrent device, and we hope we’ve given you some crucial tips and microcurrent tutorials. With the right technique and consistency, incorporating a microcurrent facial into your routine is easy, painless, and very rewarding. Stay curious, stay beautiful, keep exploring, and enjoy living in your skin, dear friends.