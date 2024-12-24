Pumice stones, formed from volcanic lava, have been used for centuries across cultures like Egypt and Rome for beauty and construction.

Their porous nature is perfect for exfoliating dead skin from feet, which can often form from any number of causes, including calluses, corns, dryness, aging, medical conditions, improper foot care, foot structure and gait or from occupational hazards. Effective use of a pumice stone, however, goes beyond simple rubbing; it requires technique to prevent damage.

A Quick Background of Pumice Stones

When a volcanic eruption occurs, good things can happen as long as you never forget what occurred in August of 79 CE in Pompeii and keep your distance.

When the lava suddenly cools and depressurizes, a porous pumice stone is formed.

This sponge-like substance is lightweight and yet is often used as an abrasive in health and beauty products.

It can effectively remove dry, dead skin and soften callouses and corns, which relieve pain caused by friction.

It can be part of a daily foot-care regimen but it must be used correctly or there is the risk of removing too much skin, bleeding and increased pain.

Pumice stones have been removing dead skin and calluses off the feet of both royals and plebes since the days of the Egyptian empire.

The Romans also used pumice both as an ingredient in toothpaste and in the cement that helped construct their many roads, temples and aqueducts.

There is also evidence that these stones were grooming tools for toe-nails and the removal of callouses in ancient China.

Today, they are important hygiene aids for maintaining healthy foot care.

A Few Interesting Facts About Pumice Stones

Pumice is an unusual element with some interesting features. Bet you didn’t know that…

Pumice is so light that it can float on water until its pores fill up.Its Swiss cheese-like texture of thousands of tiny holes gives pumice a low

density.

Rafts made of pumice can drift for hundreds of miles over the years and they are known to transport a huge biomass of marine organisms, including barnacles, coral, and macro-algae, across the ocean, which eases the process of species dispersal.

Pumice is a volcanic glass that only forms when lava cools quickly, which prevents it from from crystallizing.

Pumice is used in many unexpected products, including: pencil erasers, toothpaste, and exfoliants.It’s also used as an abrasive in cleaning and polishing substances.

If properly cared for, a pumice stone can last for more than five years.

Why Are Pumice Stones Important to Healthy Foot Care?

Pumice stones are excellent exfoliantsand using them once or twice a week can sand down callouses and provide smoother, softer skin, particularly in rough places like the heels, soles or balls of the feet and elbows.

They are always used when wet and never near a fungal infection or plantar warts because they can contaminate the stone and cause a host of unintended problems.

They serve to alleviate pain by reducing the size of corns and calluses and thereby reducing friction.

How To Properly Use A Pumice Stone

We always advise the following measures before using a pumice stone. Improper application can cause pain.

Always soak feet for a few minutes in warm water before using a pumice stone. This softens the skin and makes the exfoliation process more effective.

After softening, rub thecornor callus with a pumice stone, emery board or washcloth, which will aid in the removal.of a layer of roughened skin. Never use a sharp object to trim the skin.

Don’t use a pumice stone if you have diabetes or other medical condition that is associated with poor blood flow.

Always be gentle and never scrub too hard because this can be a major irritant and cause damage to healthy skin.

Thoroughly clean and dry pumice stone after use to prevent bacterial growth. Use a scrub or nail brush while holding the stone under warm water. Add some soap for good measure.

Use prescription corn pads to protect any area where a corn or callus has formed. Avoid over-the-counter liquid removers or medicated pads because they contain salicylic acid, which can be irritating and cause infection.

You can rely on a dab of Vaseline petroleum jelly to protect the area around the corn or callus before applying a medicated pad.

Moisturize hands and feet in a regular basis and wear well-fitting and cushioned socks and shoes until the corn or callus disappears.

