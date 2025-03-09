How to use Acrylic Powder: A Step-by-Step Guide - nailhow (2025)

Ladies and gents, it’s time to step up your nail game by learning how to use acrylic powder.

This stuff is the superhero of all nail enhancements. It’s strong, durable, and oh-so long-lasting.

But what exactly is acrylic powder, you ask?

It’s a secret formula of polymer and monomer that, when combined, create a tough yet flexible substance that can be molded into all sorts of fabulous shapes and designs.

So buckle up and get ready to learn how to use acrylic powder like a boss!

In this blog post, we’re taking you on a wild ride through the different types of acrylic powder, including regular, dip, and fun finishes like color, glitter, and glow.

We’ll also show you how to do acrylic nails at home, remove them, and mix acrylic powder and liquid like a pro.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, we’ll show you how to apply acrylic powder to natural nails and make your fingers sparkle.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to become a master of acrylic powder!”

Table of Contents How to use acrylic powder

Different types of acrylic powder

How to do acrylic nails at home step by step

How to remove acrylic nails at home

How to use acrylic powder and liquid

How to apply acrylic powder to natural nails

How to use acrylic powder

Well go into the steps in more detail further down, but for now, here’s the short answer to how to use acrylic powder:

To use acrylic powder, first clean and prep your nails.

Then roll the jar of acrylic powder to disperse it, dip your brush into the monomer, and gather enough powder to apply to your nail.

Brush the bead onto the nail until even, then allow the acrylic to dry completely.

Finally, file, and finish with a top coat. This will give you a beautiful and durable set of acrylic nails.

Different types of acrylic powder

Alright let’s take a little look-see at the types of acrylic powder you might have come across:

Regular Acrylic Powder

It’s classic!

The go-to choice for those who want a strong and sturdy enhancement.

This stuff comes in a variety of finishes and colors.

The most popular colors are white, clear, and pink.

Acrylic Dip Powder

A newer and trendier option, this powder is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance manicure.

It’s a little different from regular acrylic powder, but with a few simple steps, you’ll have stunning nails in no time!

Acrylic dip powder is the perfect choice for beginners as it doesn’t take as much skill to do.

Finishes Galore!

Now, let’s talk about the fun stuff!

Whether you’re feeling colorful, glittery, or want to glow in the dark, there’s an acrylic powder for that.

From shimmer to mood effects, you can mix and match to create your own unique look.

Blend it Like a Boss

Mixing different types of acrylic powder is the perfect way to express your creativity.

Try blending a glitter powder with a mood effect powder for a dazzling result, or mix two colors to create a new shade.

The possibilities are endless!

With these different types of acrylic powder, you’ll be able to find the perfect option for your desired look.

Get ready to experiment and have some fun!

How to do acrylic nails at home step by step

Here are all the steps to follow for doing your own acrylic nails at home:

Gather Your Tools

Before you start, make sure you have everything you need, including acrylic powder, monomer liquid, a brush, dappen dish, a nail file, a buffer, and top coat.

Prepare Your Nails

To start, give your nails a good clean and sanitization. Then, shape and file them to your desired length and shape.

Prime Your Nails

Before you apply the acrylic, be sure to remove any old polish and wipe the nails with an alcohol wipe to properly prep the nail bed.

Then, decide whether you’ll be applying the powder directly to the natural nail or using a nail tip.

Apply tips (if using).

After that, buff the shine off the nail plate and apply bond and primer to the entire nail bed to prevent lifting after application.

Get Your Powder Ready

Make sure to roll the jar of your chosen acrylic powder to properly disperse the powder.

Mix the Powder and Monomer

Dip your brush into the monomer, “burp” the brush to remove any excess, and gently lay the brush tip into the surface of the powder to gather enough for a single bead application.

Allow the bead to turn completely glossy before placing it on the nail.

Apply the Acrylic

Start a hairline away from the cuticle and move toward the free edge of the nail.

Spread and tap the acrylic into the nail using the body of the brush, dipping into the monomer if needed to increase pliability.

Tap lightly for a smooth and flush application, which will reduce your filing time.

Dry and File the Nails

Wait for the acrylic to dry completely (you’ll know it’s ready when you hear a slight clicking sound upon tapping).

Then, hand-file the side walls and use an e-file or buffer to smooth out the top of the nail.

Finally, apply a color gel polish or just a top coat to complete the look.

There you have it, a complete guide to doing acrylic nails at home!

More of a visual learner?

Here’s an awesome video that walks you through the whole process of applying acrylics for beginners:

💅🏼Acrylic Nail Tutorial – How To Apply Acrylic For Beginners 🎉📚

How to remove acrylic nails at home

Removing acrylic nails can be a bit of a hassle, but with these simple steps, you’ll be back to your natural nails in no time!

Here’s the rundown:

Snip off any excess acrylics, getting as close to your real nails as possible.

Take your nail buffer and scuff up the surface of the polish until the shine is gone. This will help the polish soften faster when we soak it in acetone.

Pour some pure acetone into a tray or bowl, and soak your nails in it for five minutes.

With a trusty metal cuticle pusher, gently push the polish off your nails, starting at your cuticles and working downwards.

Soak your nails again for five minutes, and repeat the process until all the acrylics are completely removed.

Use your nail buffer to buff off any smaller pieces, then hydrate your nails with a healthy dose of cuticle oil.

Finish it all off with another layer of cuticle oil, and voila! You’re done!

How to use acrylic powder and liquid

Ah, the age-old question: what is the magic ratio for using acrylic powder and liquid?

The truth is, it depends on the brand and consistency of the products you’re using.

A good rule of thumb is to start with a 1:1 ratio, meaning equal parts of acrylic powder and liquid.

However, if you’re using a thicker consistency powder, you may need to add a little more liquid.

If you’re using a thinner consistency, you may need to add a little more powder.

The key to finding the right ratio is to pay attention to the consistency of the bead you’re working with.

You want it to be smooth and workable, but not too runny.

It should be glossy and gloopy.

Remember, you can always add more liquid or powder to get the consistency you need.

So, have fun with it!

Experiment and see what works best for you.

Just remember, practice makes perfect!

How to apply acrylic powder to natural nails

Start by cleaning and prepping your natural nails (file and buff).

Remove any oil or residue using a rubbing alcohol wipe or cotton ball soaked in acetone and push back your cuticles.

Apply a primer, bonder or base coat to the nails to protect them from the acrylic and help the powder adhere better.

Choose your desired acrylic powder and pour a small amount onto a clean surface.

Dip your brush into the liquid monomer and then into the powder. The key here is to have the right ratio of liquid to powder. You want to have enough liquid to make the powder pliable, but not so much that it becomes too runny.

Apply the mixture to your nails in an even layer, starting from the cuticle and moving toward the tip. Make sure to spread the mixture evenly and avoid any clumps.

Repeat the process until you have the desired thickness and shape.

Allow the acrylic to dry completely. This usually takes about 10 minutes.

Once dry, you can file and shape the nails to your desired shape and length.

Finish off with a topcoat to protect the acrylic and give your nails a glossy shine.

And that’s it!

With these simple steps, you can now achieve stunning acrylic nails right at home.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different colors and designs to create your unique look.

Happy creating!