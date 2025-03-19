How To Use Baby Fever Patches (2025)

2022-05-16

KONGDY

Can I use antipyretic patches for my baby's fever?

There are many fever reducers on the market for children, but it is not always necessary to take medication to control a fever. Sometimes physical methods can be used to cool your child down without any adverse effects, and fever patches are a good choice.

How high can you use a fever reducing patch?

Fever patches are commonly used for physical cooling and cannot solve the underlying cause of all fevers, they are only suitable for fevers between 37.5°C and 38.5°C. Once a fever exceeds 38.5°C, you cannot rely solely on physical cooling and need medication to lower the temperature.

How to use the antipyretic patch

1、Open the outer packaging of the fever relief patch, the adhesive side of the patch is covered with a transparent film. When using, first tear off the film and cover the adhesive surface with a cold compress in places with high body temperature (e.g. forehead, neck, etc.), or you can cut the size according to the actual situation.

2、You can use several antipyretic patches at the same time and put them on the neck, armpits, buttocks and other places where the arteries are distributed to achieve a rapid cooling effect.

3、The fever reducing patch is a physical method to lower the body temperature and cannot cure the fever. If the child's fever does not subside, parents are advised to take the child to the hospital for consultation.

4, parents in the stockpile of antipyretic paste, you can put it into the refrigerator freezer (note the difference between the freezer), antipyretic paste frozen after the use of better efficacy.

How to buy baby fever and fever-reducing patches

1. Safety first

The baby is weak, the product safety and quality requirements are higher, and there are some products whose cooling time does not match their claims, so in the choice of fever patches do not just look at the price, it is best to choose the regular big brand of fever patches products, high technology, exquisite materials, good quality, is the choice of careful mother's peace of mind.

2、Smooth cooling

The speed and magnitude of cooling is the core of the fever reducing patch. The speed of cooling is too fast and the magnitude is too large, which will cause frostbite and discomfort to the baby's skin. If the cooling effect is high and low, it will not only fail to effectively control the baby's body temperature, but also aggravate the condition. A steady, long-lasting cooling effect keeps the baby's forehead temperature within a safe range to effectively protect the baby's brain from the effects of fever.

3、Comfortable and breathable

Due to the different materials and production processes of each brand of fever patches, their adhesiveness, breathability and comfort also vary. Babies cry a lot when they have a fever, so if the fever patches fall off easily, the cooling effect is seriously affected; if they are stuck too firmly, they are difficult to tear off and can easily damage the baby's delicate skin. A good antipyretic patch should not only be easy to fall off but also easy to tear off, so that the baby can maintain the cooling and both comfort and breathability when playing and crying, close to the skin, so that the baby is more comfortable and relieve anxiety.

4、No irritation

Babies' skin is sensitive and tender, so if there is an irritating touch and smell to the fever patches, it may cause discomfort to the baby.

Frequently asked questions about the use of antipyretic patches

1、Can they be used all the time

The cooling of the antipyretic patch is based on the physical principle of water vaporization and heat absorption, and can be used continuously, with no need to pause for a period of time when two pieces are exchanged. Compared to antipyretic drugs, because the internal medicine contains some chemicals, continuous use is harmful to the body, so you need to wait 6-8h between doses.

2. Can be used at the same time as other antipyretics

Fever-reducing patches do not contain any other chemicals and are based on the physical principle of water vaporization and heat absorption for cooling. Therefore, while using the fever reducer, other fever reducers can also be taken and they will not react with each other. If the child's temperature does not decrease after using the antipyretic patch, parents should promptly take the child to the hospital for consultation.

3. What are the adverse effects on the brain when fever patches are applied to the forehead?

Qualified fever patches can control the temperature below the fever of the person's body temperature of three to five degrees, and the composition of the fever patches does not include pharmaceuticals, the use of fever patches and will not have adverse effects on the child's brain through the skin.

4、Will fever patches frostbite your child?

The regular quality assurance fever patches can control the speed and magnitude of cooling, so that the temperature is maintained at 3-5 degrees below the body temperature of the person with a high fever, so it will not make the child's skin frostbite.