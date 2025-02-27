How to Use Crutches: A Step-by-Step Guide for Safe Mobility - South Shore Orthopedics (2025)

Whether you’ve recently had surgery, suffered an injury, or are dealing with a condition that affects your mobility, crutches can be a vital tool for keeping weight off your injured leg or foot while allowing you to stay mobile. While they may seem simple, using crutches correctly is essential to avoid discomfort, prevent falls, and ensure proper healing.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about using crutches, from choosing the right type to mastering basic movements and stairs.

Types of Crutches

Before diving into the mechanics of using crutches, it’s important to know the different types available:

Axillary (Underarm) Crutches : These are the most common type of crutches and are typically used for short-term injuries. They feature padded tops that fit under the arms and hand grips for added stability. Forearm (Lofstrand) Crutches : These crutches are often used for long-term or permanent conditions. They have a cuff that wraps around the forearm and a handgrip, offering greater maneuverability and less strain on the arms and shoulders. Platform Crutches : These crutches feature a platform to support the forearm and are used when a person cannot bear weight on their hands or wrists.

Most patients will use axillary crutches after a lower extremity injury or surgery, but always consult your orthopedic specialist to determine the best type for your needs.

Proper Crutch Fitting

Using crutches that don’t fit correctly can lead to discomfort or even injury. Before using crutches, ensure they’re adjusted to your body. Here’s how to get the proper fit:

Crutch height : When standing upright, the top of the crutches should be about 1-2 inches below your armpits. Avoid resting your armpits directly on the crutches to prevent pressure sores and nerve damage. Handgrip height : With your arms hanging naturally at your sides, the hand grips should be level with your wrist. This will allow your elbows to bend slightly (about 15-20 degrees) when holding the hand grips. Posture : Stand up straight and look ahead, not down at your feet. Proper posture helps you maintain balance and avoid straining your back or shoulders.

Once your crutches are properly fitted, you’re ready to start moving.

Crutch Accessories

There are also many crutch accessories that are available in the market that can help ease the discomfort and inconvenience of using crutches.

Crutch pads to help reduce armpit chafing (in basic and fun patterns to bring some flair to your recovery)

Hand grip pads to reduce sore hands and increase comfort

Crutch bags to hold items while you walk

Ice spikes for wintry weather

If you’re going to be on crutches, accessories can go a long way in making recovery more manageable and even fashionable!

Basic Crutch Movements

Walking with Crutches (Non-Weight Bearing)

If your doctor has instructed you to avoid putting any weight on your injured leg or foot, follow these steps:

Positioning : Stand upright with the crutches under your arms and the tips of the crutches about 6 inches in front of and slightly to the side of your feet, forming a tripod shape for stability. Moving forward : Move both crutches forward simultaneously, placing them about 12-18 inches ahead of you. Swinging your body : Shift your weight onto your hands by gripping the hand grips, and then swing your uninjured leg forward to land between the crutches. Keep your injured leg raised off the ground. Repeating : Continue moving the crutches forward again, repeating the process as you walk.

Walking with Crutches (Partial Weight Bearing)

If you are allowed to bear some weight on your injured leg, the process is similar:

Move crutches forward : Start by moving both crutches forward at the same time, just as with non-weight bearing walking. Step with the injured leg : Step forward with your injured leg, placing it between the crutches. Put only as much weight on the leg as your doctor has advised. Step with the uninjured leg : Follow by stepping forward with your uninjured leg, using the crutches for support.

Remember to keep your weight distributed between your hands and your injured leg according to your doctor’s guidelines.

Sitting Down and Standing Up with Crutches

Sitting Down:

Position yourself : Approach the chair and turn your back to it. Get as close as possible before sitting down. Remove crutches : Hold both crutches in one hand by the hand grips, and use your other hand to feel for the armrest or seat of the chair. Lower yourself : Slowly lower yourself into the chair, using your uninjured leg for support.

Standing Up:

Gather crutches : With both crutches in one hand, use the other hand to push yourself up from the chair. Balance : Once standing, place one crutch under each arm before moving.

Going Up and Down Stairs with Crutches

Navigating stairs with crutches can be one of the most challenging tasks, but with the right technique, it can be done safely.

Going Up Stairs:

Start with the uninjured leg : Place your uninjured leg on the first step while balancing on your crutches. Follow with crutches : Push down on the crutches and bring them up to the same step. Depending on your doctor’s instructions, your injured leg can either follow or remain off the ground. Repeat : Continue moving up the stairs by always leading with the uninjured leg.

Going Down Stairs:

Start with the crutches : Place the crutches on the lower step first. Move the injured leg : Lower your injured leg to the step. Move the uninjured leg : Step down with your uninjured leg, using the crutches for balance and support.

Always use a handrail if available, as it provides additional stability.

Crutch Tips for Comfort and Safety

Avoid resting on your armpits : Don’t let the tops of the crutches press into your armpits. This can cause nerve damage, leading to pain or numbness. Watch for slippery surfaces : Crutch tips should have good traction to prevent slipping. Be cautious on wet or uneven surfaces. Wear supportive shoes : Avoid loose or slippery shoes while using crutches. Opt for footwear with good support and grip. Move at a comfortable pace : Don’t rush while walking with crutches. Taking your time will help you maintain your balance and prevent falls. Keep crutch tips clean : Dirt and debris can cause the crutch tips to lose grip, increasing the risk of slipping.

Using crutches might seem intimidating initially, but with the proper technique and a little practice, you’ll be moving around confidently in no time. Whether recovering from surgery, healing from an injury, or managing a long-term condition, crutches provide essential support for getting you back on your feet—safely and effectively.

If you have any questions about using crutches or managing your recovery, the specialists at South Shore Orthopedics are here to help. Contact us today for personalized advice and guidance.