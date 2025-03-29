How To Use Eyeshadow As Eyeliner | Charlotte Tilbury (2025)

How To Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner

Eyeliner is a transformative step in your makeup routine and is the perfect way to amplify every eye look! If you’ve mastered a lacquered, liquid liner like The Feline Flick or a pencil eyeliner like Rock ‘N’ Kohl or The Classic, discover how to create a well-defined eyeliner look using eyeshadow.

Precisely applying a pigmented eyeshadow shade to the upper and lower lash line works in the same way that your eyeliner would, accentuating the look of your eyes and framing your eye look with dimensional colour payoff. You can even create a perfect feline flick using your eyeshadow, darlings!

Using eyeshadow as eyeliner is perfect for creating a softer, more understated eyeliner look. Whether you prefer blended, blown-out eyeliner or love a sharp and precise wing, discover how to use eyeshadow to create gorgeous eyeliner looks!