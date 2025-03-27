How to Use Spirulina Powder (7 Healthy Methods) (2025)

Spirulina, a form of blue-green algae, is commonly taken as a dietary supplement because of its potential health benefits. It contains a range of nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Powdered spirulina is the most favored option to add a nutrient boost to smoothies, juices, salads, and more. However, it is also available in other forms like capsules, chewable tablets, flakes, and even frozen portions.

When to Take Spirulina Powder

Certain individuals opt to consume spirulina in the morning as a means of jumpstarting their day with an enhanced intake of nutrients. However, it is entirely up to personal preference regarding when one chooses to incorporate it into their routine.

How Much Spirulina Powder to Take

If you're new to consuming spirulina, it's recommended to begin with small amounts and gradually increase your intake. Start with 1g per day and slowly work your way up to 8g. It's important not to take a high dose right from the start, as this could potentially cause a mild stomach ache or have a laxative effect due to its detoxifying properties. To ensure the best quality and safety of the spirulina you purchase, search for products that are organic and have been third-party tested for purity.

How to Best Use Spirulina Powder

Before delving into the various methods of utilizing spirulina powder, it is important to be aware of the following information:

Even a small quantity of intensely colored spirulina can transform your beverage into a rich hue ranging from deep blue-green to nearly black.

Be cautious, as spirulina has the potential to discolor your teeth, leaving them with a green tint. To counteract this effect, have water readily available for rinsing or make it a habit to promptly brush your teeth after consuming spirulina.

It is important to note that spirulina has a unique earthy flavor that may not be appealing to everyone. The two popular forms of spirulina, blue and green, have slightly different tastes. However, this taste can be masked by adding flavorful fruits and vegetables when preparing your beverages.

For a different twist, consider incorporating spirulina powder into a refreshing citrus cocktail. The tangy nature of these drinks effectively masks the distinctive taste of spirulina, allowing its natural hints to shine through and complementing the zesty lemon flavors.

