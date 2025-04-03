How to Use Xbox Design Lab to Create a Custom Xbox Controller (2025)

The Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Controllers are already pretty nice to look at. But after years of gaming with the same plain black controller that everyone else has, you would be forgiven if you wanted to spice it up a little bit.

There are plenty of ways to customize your gaming accessories, like using sticker skins or colorful cases, for example. But imagine if you could just tell Xbox exactly what colors you want your controller to be, and they would make it just like that for you? It sounds a little too good to be true. But with Xbox Design Lab, it’s all too real.

What Is Xbox Design Lab?

The Xbox Wireless Controller is often praised by many gamers for being the best wireless controller for PC and console alike. This is mainly due to its wide variety of compatible devices and its comfort factor, but also because of its sleek design.

Xbox Design Lab is a website owned by Xbox that allows you to fully customize your controller to make it look even better than it already does. You can personalize everything from the buttons and the triggers down to the color of the shell. You can even get Xbox to engrave your name or an important date onto your controller if you want to make it even more special.

Depending on when you choose to design your controller with Xbox Design Lab, you could also pick one of the limited edition designs it offers in collaboration with game releases. Xbox Design Lab allows you to fully express yourself by creating your own personal controller that suits all of your preferences, and it makes it very easy to do so.

How Can I Create My Own Custom Controller With Xbox Design Lab?

If you have always wanted a bright green Xbox controller with orange buttons, or you think engraving your name on your controller is the only way to get your brother to stop stealing it, here is how you can do just that.

The first step to creating your custom and possibly even one-of-a-kind Xbox controller is to visit the Xbox Design Lab website. Scroll down a little bit to choose whether you would like to design an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2, or custom buttons, accessories, and cases. Press Design Yours on your desired product to start customizing it.

If you want a little more inspiration you can scroll down further to choose a design that is based on a certain game. When you find one you like, press either the Design Elite or Design Standard button underneath the theme you are interested in.

Once you have made your choice, you will be taken to the design menu. On the left-hand side, you will see an example of your controller. In the middle, you will see a list of icons running down the screen. Each icon represents a different element of your controller.

Along on the right side of the screen are the color and texture options you can choose from for each category. Go down the list of icons and select your color or design choice from the right-hand side until your controller is exactly the way you want it to be.

The bottom icon from the middle menu is where you can decide if you want your controller to be engraved or not. If you do, toggle the switch to the Yes position and enter your text into the text box. The text will be engraved along the bottom of the controller on the front faceplate for a small upcharge of $9.99.

Once you have made your perfect controller, scroll down to check your current calculated total and press Next: Add Accessories. From there, you can choose if you would like to add an extra pack of joysticks, back paddles, or a custom carrying case with a charging pack. The color of the accents on your case will match the color of your custom controller's faceplate.

Once you have added any accessories you may want, press Preview Design. There you will be able to rotate your controller, so you can check all angles and make sure it is looking exactly the way you want it to. If you are happy with your design, press Add to Cart and then press Checkout.

Sign In if you haven’t already, and enter your personal shipping and payment information to confirm your order. Shipping is free for Xbox Design Lab controllers, and you should receive your package within three to four weeks.

There are so many design options on Xbox Design Lab and the world truly is your oyster. But with so many amazing options it is easy to get overwhelmed. Thankfully, if you find yourself in somewhat of a creative block, there is a Community Gallery tab at the top of the page.

The Community Gallery tab is filled with images of controllers that other people have made. Checking out what other people have created using Xbox Design Lab is the perfect way to kickstart your creativity, so you can start forming some of your own cool Xbox Design Lab controller ideas.

Game in Style With Your Own Personalized Xbox Controller

Self-expression is an important part of the human experience. And if you love to customize your gaming setup, adding a custom Xbox Wireless or Elite Controller to your collection is a no-brainer. Not to mention, it is a brilliant gift idea if you need to go birthday or Christmas shopping for a gamer.

And who knows? Wearing a nice outfit for a job interview can give you the confidence you need to succeed, maybe having a custom controller that is specifically made for you could have the same effect on your gaming prowess.