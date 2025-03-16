How To Watch ‘In the Lost Lands’ — Tickets, Special Formats, and More (2025)

The George R.R. Martin train isn’t stopping any time soon. Coming to the silver screen the film adaptation of In the Lost Lands, an epic fantasy film based on the writer’s short story published in 1982. Set in an eerie, barren desert world, aimless drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista) is simply minding his own business when a stranger named Gray Alys (Mila Jovovich) approaches him for help. What begins as a simple favor snowballs into a complicated affair when Alys discovers she’s being hunted. While that’s evening, the two are forced to venture into the wasteland — surrounded by demonic creatures — as they look for a magical artifact.

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, whose previous work includes the Resident Evil franchise and Alien vs. Predator, the upcoming fantasy-action venture promises the director’s signature videogame-like aesthetics and momentum. Without further ado, here’s how you can watch In the Lost Lands in a theater near you.

Is ‘In the Lost Lands’ Coming To Theaters?

Yes! In the Lost Lands is slated for a theatrical release.

When Is the Release Date for ‘In the Lost Lands’?

In the Lost Lands will be released in U.S. theaters on March 7, 2025. Previously, the movie was set to premiere on February 28, 2025.

Also premiering on the same weekend is the highly-anticipated Bong Joon Ho sci-fi black comedy, Mickey 17. Based on the novel “Mickey7”, the movie follows the financially broke Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who signs up to become a disposable clone worker to perform life-threatening assignments. Luckily, every time he dies, a new body is automatically regenerated. Things get a little loopy when one of the clones is incorrectly presumed dead.

Watch the Trailer for ‘In the Lost Lands’

“If you got the time and the stomach for it, I got a story for you.” In a desolate, steampunk-inspired dystopia, the world everyone used to live in no longer exists. Gone are the grasses of green and skies of blue — the massive flames of a previous, massive warm consume the planet like hell on Earth. Sustaining itself on faulty wind turbines and power lines, the only form of civilization left — if anybody could call it that — is the Lost Lands.

The directionless drifter Boyce (Bautista) is encountered by a charming sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), the latter in need of Boyce’s guidance to find a magical power. Her quiet quest is rudely interrupted by a group of hunters, who are hot on Alys’ trail. The trailer reveals that Alys’s search for this power is much bigger than hers — it’s the only way to free her own people. Liberation comes at a deadly cost. Forced to venture into unknown perimeters, the two must evade the people against her revolution, but also the demons lurking in the shadows of the Lost Land.

Check out the official synopsis for In the Lost Lands.

“A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Mila Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon.”

Three Movies To Watch Before You See ‘In the Lost Lands’

‘Dune’ (2021)

A cinematic masterpiece that’s received well-deserved buzz, Dune follows the noble House Atreides as it finds itself in a political shamble after it inherits control of the desert world of Arrakis. With the sole source of the universe’s most coveted resource in their hands, the Atreides are trapped in a deadly power struggle with their merciless rivals, House Harkonnen. In the middle of it all is Paul Atriedes (Timothée Chalamet), a young noble plagued by cryptic visions all while enduring the harsh realities and treachery of Arrakis. Forming an alliance with the planet’s indigenous Fremen, Paul must confront his destiny and the mounting war over the Spice. With its sequel, Dune: Part Two, currently in the running for this year’s Oscars, the hype for Dune is far from over.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Dune PG-13 Action Adventure Science Fiction Drama 9.5/10 Release Date October 22, 2021 Runtime 155 minutes Director Denis Villeneuve Writers Frank Herbert, Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts Cast See All Dave Bautista

Rebecca Ferguson Powered by Expand Collapse

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

The fourth film in the Mad Max franchise, and both a reboot and sequel, Mad Max: Fury Road follows former police officer-turned-drifter Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) into an engine-driven chaos when he’s captured by the ruthless warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). Everything goes south when Joe’s fiercest lieutenant, Furiosa (Charlize Theron), betrays him, stealing away his five wives in a massive war rig and tearing across the desert in a desperate bid for freedom. Seeing this as his own opportunity to escape, Max immediately takes advantage of the situation and becomes unintentionally involved in Furiosa’s personal vendetta. Their uneasy alliance might have slowed them down in the beginning, but as they bury their trust issues into the ground, the two stomp on the gas and make their way across the wasteland before Immortan Joe gets his sweaty, greasy hands on them.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Mad Max: Fury Road R Action Adventure Sci-Fi Thriller 9/10 Release Date May 13, 2015 Runtime 120 minutes Director George Miller Writers George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, Nick Lathouris, Byron Kennedy Cast Tom Hardy

Charlize Theron Powered by Expand Collapse

‘Badland Hunters’ (2024)

A Korean take on the dystopian, wasteland genre, Badland Hunters is set in a barren world destroyed by a catastrophic earthquake. With no institutions enforcing the law, it’s each man to their own. Survival becomes a rarity in a society where morality has long since crumbled. Among the ruins is Nam-san (Don Lee), a hardened wasteland hunter whose fists speak louder than words. When he discovers that a deranged doctor has been conducting inhumane experiments, Nam-san, along with his trusted ally Choi Ji-wan (Lee Jun-young), heads out to the unprotected desert to infiltrate the doctor’s lab, only to find a nightmarish truth lurking beneath its squeaky clean walls — zombies, likely the grotesque byproducts of failed experiments.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Badland Hunters TV-MA Action Adventure Crime Release Date January 26, 2024 Runtime 107 Minutes Director Heo Myung-haeng Writers Kim Bo-Tong, Kwak Jae-Min Prequel(s) Concrete Utopia Cast See All Ma Dong-seok

Lee Hee-joon

Lee Jun-young

Roh Jeong-eui Powered by Expand Collapse