How to watch Netflix for free — you can stream the first episode of shows like 'Stranger Things' without a subscription (2025)

Written by Kevin Webb and Steven Cohen
Updated
- Netflix is currently offering free access to select series on its website.
- Viewers can watch the first episode of shows like "Stranger Things" without a subscription.
- The free streaming titles are only available via a web browser, but no account is needed to watch.
Netflix is now offering a preview of seven of its original series for free to non-subscribers. Viewers can watch the first episode of hit Netflix series like "Stranger Things" and "When They See Us" by visiting the Netflix Watch Free website, even if they don't have an account.
Netflix surpassed 200 million subscribers in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing fuelling growth. The service currently offers three subscription plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium.
The Netflix Basic plan costs $9 a month, and supports standard definition streaming on one device at a time. The Netflix Standard plan allows HD streaming on up to two devices for $14 a month. Finally, the Premium plan offers up to 4K resolution with HDR color on up to four devices for $18 a month.
How to watch Netflix for free
To watch Netflix's free selection of shows you simply need to visit the Netflix Watch Free website. You can browse the library of free titles and click "Watch Now" to stream the episode you'd like to preview. No subscription or account information is needed.
Netflix Watch Free movies and shows are currently only viewable via a web browser. A 30-second Netflix promo may play before some titles. The free selection is expected to change over time.
Netflix no longer offers a free trial option, so the free selection is the only way to preview Netflix's content without paying for at least one month of service.
Below, we've put together a full breakdown of Netflix's current selection of free shows:
'Stranger Things'
"Stranger Things" is one of the most compelling science fiction series you can watch right now, with each season unfolding a new layer of supernatural mystery. The show explores the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a group of middle schoolers encounters a savage monster, a young girl with psychic abilities, and a shadowy government agency working to cover its tracks.
The first season of "Stranger Things" won the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2016.
"Stranger Things" is now entering its fourth season, though production has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show's creators said they want the series to continue through at least season five, and the stop in production has given them an opportunity to plan further into the future.
You can watch the first episode of "Strangers Things" for free here.
'Elite'
"Elite" is a teen crime drama that follows three working-class students who get admitted to a prestigious private school. Disagreements between the new students and their wealthy classmates escalate, resulting in a murder.
The show's first season premiered in 2018, and the third season debuted in March 2020. A fourth and fifth season have already been ordered.
"Elite" is available in its original Spanish language audio track with English subtitles, or with an English language audio dub.
'The Boss Baby: Back in Business'
"The Boss Baby: Back in Business" is a TV series that continues the story from the 2017 film "The Boss Baby." JP Karliak replaces Alec Baldwin as the voice of Boss Baby, an infant employee of a company dedicated to defending the cuteness of babies.
The Boss Baby regularly adventures with his older brother Tim, working to keep their parents from finding out about Boss Baby's job.
Season three of "The Boss Baby: Back in Business" was released on March 20, and "The Boss Baby 2" is expected to hit theaters in 2021.
You can watch the first episode of "Boss Baby" for free here.
'When They See Us'
"When They See Us" is a series based on real-life events impacting five Black teens from New York City. The "Central Park Five" were accused and wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in 1989 in a case that many have said demonstrates racial bias in the American justice system and media portrayals of minorities.
The series follows the five young men from the initial days of the allegations, through their criminal trial, and later, the hardships they face as men as they sue New York City for wrongful conviction and try to readjust to a society that demonized them as children.
"When They See Us" won a Peabody Award for Entertainment in 2019, and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.
You can watch the first episode of "When They See Us" for free here.
'Love Is Blind'
This reality dating show is hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The series features single men and women who go on dates and get engaged without every seeing each other.
"Love is Blind" premiered on Netflix in February, and two additional seasons have been ordered.
You can watch the first episode of "Love is Blind" for free here.
'Our Planet'
"Our Planet" is a stunning eight-part documentary series from the producers of "Planet Earth."
Each episode highlights a specific habitat across the planet, offering breathtaking wildlife footage and interesting commentary on climate change and conservation. David Attenborough serves as the series narrator.
You can watch the first episode of "Our Planet" for free here.
Full episodes of "Our Planet" are also available to watch for free on YouTube.
'Grace and Frankie'
"Grace and Frankie" is a comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. After the women find out that their husbands are romantically involved with each other, Grace and Frankie's once contentious relationship begins to turn into a friendship.
The show originally premiered in 2015 and will return for a seventh and final season in 2021.
You can watch the first episode of "Grace and Frankie" for free here.
