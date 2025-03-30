How to watch Netflix for free — you can stream the first episode of shows like 'Stranger Things' without a subscription (2025)

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Netflix is currently offering free access to select series on its website.

Viewers can watch the first episode of shows like "Stranger Things" without a subscription.

The free streaming titles are only available via a web browser, but no account is needed to watch.

Netflix is now offering a preview of seven of its original series for free to non-subscribers. Viewers can watch the first episode of hit Netflix series like "Stranger Things" and "When They See Us" by visiting the Netflix Watch Free website, even if they don't have an account.

Netflix surpassed 200 million subscribers in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing fuelling growth. The service currently offers three subscription plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium.

The Netflix Basic plan costs $9 a month, and supports standard definition streaming on one device at a time. The Netflix Standard plan allows HD streaming on up to two devices for $14 a month. Finally, the Premium plan offers up to 4K resolution with HDR color on up to four devices for $18 a month.

How to watch Netflix for free

To watch Netflix's free selection of shows you simply need to visit the Netflix Watch Free website. You can browse the library of free titles and click "Watch Now" to stream the episode you'd like to preview. No subscription or account information is needed.

Netflix Watch Free movies and shows are currently only viewable via a web browser. A 30-second Netflix promo may play before some titles. The free selection is expected to change over time.

Netflix no longer offers a free trial option, so the free selection is the only way to preview Netflix's content without paying for at least one month of service.

Below, we've put together a full breakdown of Netflix's current selection of free shows: