How to watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas online for free (2025)

Table of Contents
When is the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas? How to watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas for free What is the best VPN for MotoGP? References

Live stream all the action from the Circuit Of The Americas without spending anything.

Joseph Green

on

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

How to watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas online for free (2)

Credit: Luis Robayo via Getty Images

TL;DR: Watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas for free on ServusTV. Access this free streaming platform from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.

The new MotoGP season has started exactly how we expected it to, with exciting battles between the best riders in the world. And we're all set for more of the same this weekend as the action heads to the USA.

If you're interested in watching the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas for free from anywhere in the world, we've got all the information you need.

When is the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas?

The MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas takes place at the Circuit Of The Americas. The 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas race starts at 3 p.m. ET on March 30.

How to watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas for free

Every 2025 MotoGP race is available to live stream for free on ServusTV.

ServusTV is geo-restricted to Austria, but anyone can access this free streaming platform with a VPN. These tools can hide your real IP address (digital location) and connect you to a secure server in Austria, meaning you can bypass geo-restrictions to access ServusTV from anywhere in the world.

Unblock ServusTV by following this simple process:

  1. Sign up for a VPN (like ExpressVPN)

  2. Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

  3. Open up the app and connect to a server in Austria

  4. Connect to ServusTV

  5. Watch MotoGP for free from anywhere in the world

Credit: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN (2-Year Subscription + 4 Months Free)

$139 at ExpressVPN (with money-back guarantee)

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but they do tend to offer free-trial periods or money-back guarantees. By leveraging these offers, you can access MotoGP live streams without fully committing with your cash. This clearly isn't a long-term solution, but it does mean you can watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas before recovering your investment.

If you want to retain permanent access to free streaming sites from around the world, you'll need a subscription. Fortunately, the best VPN for live streaming is on sale for a limited time.

What is the best VPN for MotoGP?

ExpressVPN is the top choice for unblocking ServusTV, for a number of reasons:

  • Servers in 105 countries including Austria

  • Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

  • Strict no-logging policy so your data is protected

  • Fast streaming speeds free from throttling

  • Up to eight simultaneous connections

  • 30-day money-back guarantee

A two-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $139 and includes an extra four months for free — 49% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas for free with ExpressVPN.

