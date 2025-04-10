How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM online for free (2025)

The Concacaf Champions Cup is available to live stream without spending anything.

By

Joseph Green

Joseph Green

Global Shopping Editor

Joseph Green is the Global Shopping Editor for Mashable. He covers VPNs, headphones, fitness gear, dating sites, streaming, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

on

Credit: Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

TL;DR: Live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup for free on YouTube. Access this free live stream from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.

The quarter-final round of the Concacaf Champions Cup includes some really interesting matchups, including Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM. The Whitecaps are the last remaining team not from Mexico or the USA.

If you want to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup for free from anywhere in the world, we have all the information you need.

When is Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM?

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 2. This fixture takes place at BC Place.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM for free

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup is available to live stream for free on YouTube.

This free live stream is available in most locations around the world, but not in North or Central America. Fortunately, fans in these excluded territories can still access this free live stream with a VPN. These tools can hide your real IP address (digital location) and connect you to a secure server in the UK (or somewhere else with access), meaning you can unblock free live streams of the Concacaf Champions Cup from anywhere in the world.

Live streamVancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM by following these simple steps:

  1. Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN (like ExpressVPN)

    Here’s what to do if you give your information to a scammerNonprofits get $10 million grant from Google to expand AISnag the Beats Pill for $50 less at AmazonYahoo's Vidya Nayak wants more women in tech

  2. Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

  3. Open up the app and connect to a server in the UK (or somewhere else with access)

  4. Visit YouTube

  5. Live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM for free

Credit: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN (2-Year Subscription + 4 Months Free)

$139 only at ExpressVPN (with money-back guarantee)

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but most do offer free-trials or money-back guarantees. By leveraging these offers, you can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup without actually spending anything. This clearly isn't a long-term solution, but it does give you enough time to stream select Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures before recovering your investment.

If you want to retain permanent access to free streaming services from around the world, you'll need a subscription. Fortunately, the best VPN for streaming live sport is on sale for a limited time.

What is the best VPN for YouTube?

ExpressVPN is the best choice for bypassing geo-restrictions to stream live sport on YouTube, for a number of reasons:

  • Servers in 105 countries including the UK

  • Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

  • Strict no-logging policy so your data is secure

  • Fast connection speeds free from throttling

  • Up to eight simultaneous connections

  • 30-day money-back guarantee

A two-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $139 and includes an extra four months for free — 61% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup for free with ExpressVPN.

Joseph Green

Global Shopping Editor

Joseph Green is the Global Shopping Editor for Mashable. He covers VPNs, headphones, fitness gear, dating sites, streaming, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Joseph is also Executive Editor of Mashable's sister site, AskMen.

