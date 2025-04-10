How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM online for free (2025)

TL;DR: Live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup for free on YouTube. Access this free live stream from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.

The quarter-final round of the Concacaf Champions Cup includes some really interesting matchups, including Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM. The Whitecaps are the last remaining team not from Mexico or the USA.

If you want to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup for free from anywhere in the world, we have all the information you need.

When is Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM?

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 2. This fixture takes place at BC Place.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM for free

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup is available to live stream for free on YouTube.

This free live stream is available in most locations around the world, but not in North or Central America. Fortunately, fans in these excluded territories can still access this free live stream with a VPN. These tools can hide your real IP address (digital location) and connect you to a secure server in the UK (or somewhere else with access), meaning you can unblock free live streams of the Concacaf Champions Cup from anywhere in the world.

Live streamVancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM by following these simple steps:

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but most do offer free-trials or money-back guarantees. By leveraging these offers, you can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup without actually spending anything. This clearly isn't a long-term solution, but it does give you enough time to stream select Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures before recovering your investment.

If you want to retain permanent access to free streaming services from around the world, you'll need a subscription. Fortunately, the best VPN for streaming live sport is on sale for a limited time.

What is the best VPN for YouTube?

ExpressVPN is the best choice for bypassing geo-restrictions to stream live sport on YouTube, for a number of reasons:

Servers in 105 countries including the UK

Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

Strict no-logging policy so your data is secure

Fast connection speeds free from throttling

Up to eight simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee

A two-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $139 and includes an extra four months for free — 61% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

