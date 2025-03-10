Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III is an esteemed Emirati royal and the ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, known for his role as an accomplished visionary leader. Inspired by figures like Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he emphasizes sustainable development and community welfare. As Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Humaid bin Rashid is committed to shaping a prosperous future for generations to come.

About Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III is a distinguished member of the Emirati royal family and a prominent politician, currently holding the position of Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman and serving on the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates.

Born in 1931, he ascended to the throne as the 10th ruler of Ajman following the death of his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, on September 6, 1981.

Before his reign, he served as Crown Prince and deputy ruler from 1960, actively engaging in the governance and development of Ajman during a pivotal era for both the emirate and the UAE.

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III: Early Life and Education

Humaid bin Rashid received his foundational education in Dubai during the 1940s and 1950s, where he studied Islamic teachings, including the Quran and Hadith. He later continued his education in Cairo, Egypt, gaining a broader perspective on governance and administration that would be invaluable in his future leadership role.

Political Career of Sheikh Humaid

After Ajman’s incorporation into the United Arab Emirates in December 1971, Sheikh Humaid became more involved in governmental affairs. His leadership has been characterized by significant advancements across various sectors, such as infrastructure, education, and economic development.

He notably established the Ajman Executive Council, fostering a consultative approach to governance to enhance administrative effectiveness. Under his leadership, Ajman has witnessed impressive progress:

Economic Development: Key initiatives like Ajman Port and the Ajman Free Zone have drawn considerable investments.

Educational Initiatives: Sheikh Humaid has prioritized education, leading to the creation of institutions like the Ajman University of Science and Technology.

Social Welfare: He has championed women’s empowerment through initiatives such as the Umm Al Moumineen Women’s Association, demonstrating his commitment to improving the quality of life for all citizens.

Sheikh Humaid’s Family

Sheikh Humaid belongs to the influential Al Na’im tribe. He is married to Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed, and they have several children, including:

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (Crown Prince).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (Chairman of the Economic Department).

Sheikh Abdul-Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (Chairman of Culture and Information).

Legacy of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III is celebrated not only for his contributions to the development of Ajman but also as a foundational figure in the establishment of the UAE. His leadership approach emphasizes consultation, community welfare, and sustainable development, ensuring that Ajman continues to prosper as a modern emirate within the UAE.

Major Achievements of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III

Since becoming the Ruler of Ajman in 1981, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III has reached remarkable milestones that have transformed the emirate into a vibrant economic and social center. Below are some of his key accomplishments:

Economic Development

Ajman Free Zone: This initiative was created to attract both local and foreign investments, simplifying business operations and fostering economic growth.

Ajman Port: Developed to boost trade and commerce, enhancing Ajman’s role in regional logistics.

Infrastructure and Urban Development

Urban Projects: He has initiated comprehensive infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, public transport systems, parks, and recreational areas, significantly improving residents’ quality of life.

Modernization of Local Departments: By prioritizing digital transformation in government services, he has connected local departments with federal agencies to streamline processes.

Education Initiatives for Future Generations

Ajman University of Science and Technology: Founded to promote higher education and research, this institution plays a crucial role in developing a skilled workforce necessary for the emirate’s advancement.

Expansion of Educational Facilities: Increased the number of schools and educational institutions, ensuring all citizens have access to quality education.

Social Welfare and Humanitarian Efforts

International Charity Organization: Established in 1984 as the UAE’s first charity organization, it focuses on providing humanitarian assistance to orphans and low-income families.

Umm Al Moumineen Women’s Association: This organization was created to empower women and enhance their roles in society, reflecting his dedication to gender equality.

Security and Stability

Focus on Security: He has prioritized the creation of a secure environment by supporting local security forces, which is essential for fostering stability and development.

Tourism Growth

Tourism Development Projects: Efforts to improve facilities such as hotels and attractions have promoted tourism, aiding Ajman’s economic diversification.

Cultural Promotion

Support for Heritage Sports: He has endorsed traditional sports, including camel racing and equestrian events, helping to preserve cultural heritage while encouraging community participation.

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III’s leadership is defined by his commitment to comprehensive development across various sectors, securing Ajman’s status as a modern emirate in the UAE. His visionary approach continues to stimulate progress and prosperity in the region.

Role of Consultation in Sheikh Humaid’s Governance

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III has prioritized consultation as a fundamental principle of his governance in Ajman. This approach has been essential in promoting the emirate’s development and addressing the needs of its citizens. Below are the key ways consultation has influenced his governance:

Establishment of the Ajman Executive Council

Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2003: Through this decree, Sheikh Humaid established the Ajman Executive Council, which is responsible for formulating general policies and strategic plans for the emirate. The council serves as a discussion platform for various political, economic, and social issues affecting Ajman, encouraging diverse viewpoints and expertise to inform decision-making.

Annual Sessions for Discussion

The Ajman Executive Council conducts annual sessions to discuss key issues impacting the emirate and its residents. This organized approach enables various stakeholders to express their concerns and suggestions, resulting in well-informed resolutions that aim to enhance living conditions and support the emirate’s development.

Focus on Community Engagement

Sheikh Humaid’s governance model fosters active citizen involvement in the decision-making process. By valuing public input, he has cultivated a sense of ownership among residents concerning local governance, which bolsters community cohesion and trust in leadership.

Modernization of Local Departments

Under his leadership, local departments have embraced modernization, incorporating digital platforms that enhance communication and allow for citizen feedback. This transformation promotes more transparent governance, enabling residents to engage with their government more effectively.

Emphasis on Education and Human Development

Consultation has been instrumental in prioritizing education as a cornerstone of progress. Sheikh Humaid has established numerous educational institutions based on community feedback, ensuring that educational initiatives meet the aspirations of Ajman’s youth.

Promotion of Emiratization

Sheikh Humaid has committed to Emiratization, focusing on developing local talent through consultations across various sectors. This strategy seeks to empower Emirati citizens and enhance their role in the workforce, thereby promoting sustainable development in Ajman.

Consultation has been crucial under Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III’s governance, fostering an inclusive environment where citizen input informs policies and initiatives. This participatory approach not only strengthens governance but also builds community trust and collaboration toward shared objectives.

Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi serves as the Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and is also the Chairman of the UAE Football Association. He is the youngest son of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, who is a member of the UAE Supreme Council and the Ruler of Ajman, and his mother is Her Highness Sheikha Fatma bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan.

Personal Information

Date of Birth: March 10, 1984

Place of Birth: Ajman

Nationality: UAE

Religion: Muslim

Spouse: Sheikha Khawla bint Khalid bin Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan

Father: HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and member of the UAE Supreme Council.

Mother: HH Sheikha Fatma bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan

Education of Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

American University of Sharjah

School of Choueifat Sharjah

Professional Roles of Rashid bin Humaid

Rashid is a businessman, sportsman, politician, and equestrian.

Early Life of Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Rashid attended the School of Choueifat in Sharjah, where he was elected as Chair of the Student Councils. He organized student congresses at the Emirati and GCC levels for seven years. He graduated from the American University of Sharjah on January 31, 2005.

Family of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid

Rashid is married and has the following children:

Sheikha Ghala bint Rashid Al Nuaimi

Sheikha Zain bint Rashid Al Nuaimi

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Sheikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

His siblings include:

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

Sheikh Abdul-Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

Positions Held by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid

Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman.

Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman.

Chairman of the UAE Football Association.

Vice President of the Arab Youth Center.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Bank.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of City University College of Ajman.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Properties Corporation (AQAAR).

Founder of R. Holding Company.

President of Ajman Sewerage.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Zorah Development (Private) Company P.S.C.

Conclusion

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III stands out as an accomplished visionary leader whose influence extends beyond the borders of Ajman. As the ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, he draws inspiration from other prominent figures such as Rashid bin Humaid al Nuaimi and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, cultivating a legacy of progress and innovation. His leadership mirrors the dedication seen in leaders like the King of Jordan and Isa bin Salman Al, focusing on sustainable development and community welfare.

As Vice Board of Trustees Chairman, Humaid bin Rashid nurtures initiatives that empower the youth and enhance the quality of life for all Emiratis. Under his guidance, Ajman is not only poised for a bright future but also serves as a model for visionary governance in the region. The commitment of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III ensures that generations to come will inherit a thriving and harmonious society.