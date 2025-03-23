Human-rights groups accuse Serbian government of using sonic weapon to disperse massive Belgrade protest (2025)

Open this photo in gallery:

During what was supposed to be 15 minutes of silence at a massive protest in Belgrade on Saturday, a piercing sound erupted, triggering panic among the crowd. People fled in various directions, with children and the elderly caught in the chaos.

Human-rights groups and Serbia’s opposition officials are now accusing the government of using a sonic weapon – an allegation the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, have denied.

The mass rally, which numbered in the tens of thousands, was seen as a culmination of months-long protests against Mr. Vucic, a populist, and his government. Demonstrators had gathered in the capital to demand accountability for the 15 people killed when a roof collapsed at a train station in the north of the country in November.

Almost daily demonstrations that started in response to the tragedy in the city of Novi Sad have shaken Mr. Vucic’s decade-long firm grip on power in Serbia, where many blame the crash on rampant government corruption, negligence and disregard for construction safety regulations.

Saturday’s rally was dubbed “15 for 15,” referring to the date of the protest and the number of fatalities at Novi Sad.

It had remained peaceful until a 15-minute silence to honour the victims. Two minutes before the silence was to end, the piercing sound cut through the crowd.

The Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, a non-governmental organization, condemned “the unlawful and inhumane deployment of prohibited weapons, such as acoustic devices, against peaceful protesters.”

“This act represents a blatant display of force and an attempt to incite chaos, aiming to delegitimize protests and criminalize peaceful citizens,” the group said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs denied using a sonic weapon, which it acknowledged would be illegal, a claim later echoed by Mr. Vucic at a news conference. However, social media was inundated with footage suggesting otherwise, and opposition media outlets captured the moment of the alleged deployment.

Military analysts speaking to opposition outlets also asserted that the use of sonic cannons is illegal in Serbia and confirmed that the country’s security forces have possessed such devices for several years.

The Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, in collaboration with medical students, has urged citizens to report any injuries. Meanwhile, opposition members have filed charges against unidentified individuals for what they described as the use of an LRAD (long-range acoustic device) sonic weapon. In their statement, they emphasized that the deployment of such devices is prohibited, as they can cause permanent psychological and auditory damage.

Approximately 107,000 people attended the protest, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. However, Serbian independent media said the numbers were much higher, describing the rally as the biggest ever in the country.

Mr. Vucic acknowledged the scale of the protest, noting that a significant number of people had travelled from outside Belgrade to attend. He also confirmed that 22 people were arrested and 56 sustained minor injuries.

The European Union Delegation in Serbia, along with embassies of EU member states, issued a statement regarding the protest: “The EU is closely monitoring the current domestic political situation in Serbia. The right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right that must be protected and exercised in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and institutions. Violence must be avoided. The EU remains committed to supporting Serbia’s efforts to progress on its path toward European Union membership.”

Members of the European Parliament sent an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for an urgent response from European institutions to protect demonstrators in Serbia.

The United Nations urged Mr. Vucic’s government to allow mass protests “without unjustified interference.”

“We also demand the protection of human rights activists, journalists and civil society members, and remind the authorities that they must be allowed to carry out their work freely and safely,” the UN Office for Human Rights stated.

Students have vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met. They are calling for the release of all documentation related to the railway station renovation and the prosecution of those responsible for the tragedy. They also want the dismissal of charges against arrested demonstrators and an increase in university funding.

Faculty blockades across Serbia began with the Faculty of Dramatic Arts, whose students and professors were attacked on Nov. 22 while peacefully blocking a street for 15 minutes in tribute to the Novi Sad victims. The assailants, described as hooligans, remain at large.

The movement has since expanded to other faculties, as well as to teachers, parents and citizens – not only in major cities but also in smaller towns and rural areas.

On Sunday, students staged yet another protest, blocking a major boulevard in the city centre. As they have done consistently since the railway station collapse, they halted traffic across Serbia for exactly 15 minutes at 11:52 a.m. in memory of the Novi Sad victims.

