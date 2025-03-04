HVAC & Water Heater Brands We Service | Lennox, Rheem & More (2025)

HVAC & Indoor Air Quality Brands We Service Water Heater Brands We Service Trust Us for Reliable Services of HVAC & Water Heater Brands

HVAC & Water Heater Brands We Service | Lennox, Rheem & More (1)

At Bluflame Service Co., we know that the quality of your HVAC and water heater is only as reliable as its brand. That’s why we take pride in servicing the highest-quality manufacturers in the industry. Our highly trained team of technicians specializes in servicing all types of heating, cooling, and water heater equipment to ensure your home remains safe and comfortable all year round.

HVAC & Indoor Air Quality Brands We Service

Our team has years of experience servicing all types of HVAC and indoor air quality brands, including:

  • Amana: Renowned for their durable, energy-efficient HVAC systems, Amana offers many high-performance air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and packaged units.
  • Bryant: Bryant delivers high-quality heating and cooling solutions, including AC units, heat pumps, gas furnaces, and ductless mini-splits with advanced features like variable-speed technology.
  • Carrier: Known for pioneering AC technology and producing high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, Carrier offers a range of products, including AC systems, furnaces, heat pumps, and air purifiers.
  • Comfortmaker: Comfortmaker offers reliable, affordable heating and cooling solutions, including air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and packaged systems.
  • Coleman: A trusted name in home comfort, Coleman offers durable HVAC systems designed for efficiency and reliability. Their lineup includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and packaged units.
  • Daikin: Daikin is a global leader in HVAC technology, specializing in energy-efficient air conditioning, heat pumps, and indoor air quality solutions.
  • Goodman: Known for manufacturing affordable, reliable HVAC systems that deliver solid performance without a high price tag, Goodman’s products include AC systems, heat pumps, gas furnaces, and packaged units.
  • Lennox: Lennox is a premium HVAC brand known for high-efficiency heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions, including air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and air purification systems.
  • Mitsubishi: Mitsubishi specializes in ductless mini-split and multi-zone HVAC systems that provide exceptional energy efficiency and customizable comfort.
  • Rheem: Offering high-quality air conditioners, heat pumps, and furnaces, Rheem is known for producing durable, innovative systems that deliver reliable comfort year-round.
  • Trane: A trusted name in the HVAC industry, Trane offers robust air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and air purification systems that ensure long-lasting durability and efficiency.
  • York: Known for manufacturing high-performance HVAC systems, York’s product line includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and indoor air quality solutions.

Water Heater Brands We Service

Our plumbing professionals are highly skilled in servicing the industry’s leading water heater brands, including:

  • American Standard: Known for producing high-quality, energy-efficient water heaters, American Standard offers gas, electric, and tankless models.
  • A.O. Smith: A leading name in water heating technology, AO Smith offers a wide range of gas, electric, hybrid, and tankless water heaters designed for maximum energy efficiency.
  • Bradford White: Manufacturing high-performance water heaters known for their durability and advanced safety features, Bradford White offers gas, electric, tankless, and hybrid models.
  • Kenmore: Kenmore provides a variety of water heaters, including gas, electric, hybrid, and tankless models, designed to deliver dependable hot water for households of all sizes.
  • Rheem: Rheem is a well-respected brand offering a comprehensive range of water heaters, including gas, electric, hybrid, solar, and tankless models.

Trust Us for Reliable Services of HVAC & Water Heater Brands

Since 1954, Bluflame Service has provided superior solutions that Toledo families trust to keep their systems running smoothly. With the ability to service all major HVAC and water heater brands, you can count on our team to deliver custom-tailored solutions that leave your systems in proper working condition all year round. Offering same-day service availability and upfront pricing, you can rest assured that your service experience will be convenient and cost-effective.

Request HVAC and water heater services by contacting our team online to book your appointment!

Our Services

Heating
Air Conditioning
Air Quality
Water Heaters

Heating & Cooling Services In Toledo, Ohio

Decades of Dedication

Over 65 years of commitment to providing our community with exceptional heating and cooling solutions

Same-Day Emergency Service

Reliable emergency services to address your urgent heating and cooling needs

Background-Checked Technicians

Our trusted team has the expertise and training to deliver the highest quality services every time

Flexible Financing Options

Get the comfort services you need without breaking your budget

Retail Parts on Hand

Fully stocked trucks and retail parts on demand to get your system back up and running quickly

Upfront & Honest Pricing

Straightforward and fair prices for our services without unexpected fees or upcharges

