HVAC & Water Heater Brands We Service | Lennox, Rheem & More (2025)

At Bluflame Service Co., we know that the quality of your HVAC and water heater is only as reliable as its brand. That’s why we take pride in servicing the highest-quality manufacturers in the industry. Our highly trained team of technicians specializes in servicing all types of heating, cooling, and water heater equipment to ensure your home remains safe and comfortable all year round.

Book HVAC or water heater services by contacting our team today!

HVAC & Indoor Air Quality Brands We Service

Our team has years of experience servicing all types of HVAC and indoor air quality brands, including:

Amana: Renowned for their durable, energy-efficient HVAC systems, Amana offers many high-performance air conditioners , heat pumps , furnaces , and packaged units.

Renowned for their durable, energy-efficient HVAC systems, Amana offers many high-performance , , , and packaged units. Bryant: Bryant delivers high-quality heating and cooling solutions, including AC units, heat pumps, gas furnaces, and ductless mini-splits with advanced features like variable-speed technology.

Bryant delivers high-quality heating and cooling solutions, including AC units, heat pumps, gas furnaces, and ductless mini-splits with advanced features like variable-speed technology. Carrier: Known for pioneering AC technology and producing high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, Carrier offers a range of products, including AC systems, furnaces, heat pumps, and air purifiers.

Known for pioneering AC technology and producing high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, Carrier offers a range of products, including AC systems, furnaces, heat pumps, and air purifiers. Comfortmaker: Comfortmaker offers reliable, affordable heating and cooling solutions, including air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and packaged systems.

Comfortmaker offers reliable, affordable heating and cooling solutions, including air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and packaged systems. Coleman: A trusted name in home comfort, Coleman offers durable HVAC systems designed for efficiency and reliability. Their lineup includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and packaged units.

A trusted name in home comfort, Coleman offers durable HVAC systems designed for efficiency and reliability. Their lineup includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and packaged units. Daikin: Daikin is a global leader in HVAC technology, specializing in energy-efficient air conditioning, heat pumps, and indoor air quality solutions.

Daikin is a global leader in HVAC technology, specializing in energy-efficient air conditioning, heat pumps, and indoor air quality solutions. Goodman: Known for manufacturing affordable, reliable HVAC systems that deliver solid performance without a high price tag, Goodman’s products include AC systems, heat pumps, gas furnaces, and packaged units.

Known for manufacturing affordable, reliable HVAC systems that deliver solid performance without a high price tag, Goodman’s products include AC systems, heat pumps, gas furnaces, and packaged units. Lennox: Lennox is a premium HVAC brand known for high-efficiency heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions, including air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and air purification systems .

Lennox is a premium HVAC brand known for high-efficiency heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions, including air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and . Mitsubishi: Mitsubishi specializes in ductless mini-split and multi-zone HVAC systems that provide exceptional energy efficiency and customizable comfort.

Mitsubishi specializes in and that provide exceptional energy efficiency and customizable comfort. Rheem: Offering high-quality air conditioners, heat pumps, and furnaces, Rheem is known for producing durable, innovative systems that deliver reliable comfort year-round.

Offering high-quality air conditioners, heat pumps, and furnaces, Rheem is known for producing durable, innovative systems that deliver reliable comfort year-round. Trane: A trusted name in the HVAC industry, Trane offers robust air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and air purification systems that ensure long-lasting durability and efficiency.

A trusted name in the HVAC industry, Trane offers robust air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and air purification systems that ensure long-lasting durability and efficiency. York: Known for manufacturing high-performance HVAC systems, York’s product line includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and indoor air quality solutions.

Call Bluflame today (419) 472-2040 Schedule Service Schedule Service

Water Heater Brands We Service

Our plumbing professionals are highly skilled in servicing the industry’s leading water heater brands, including:

American Standard: Known for producing high-quality, energy-efficient water heaters, American Standard offers gas, electric, and tankless models.

Known for producing high-quality, energy-efficient water heaters, American Standard offers gas, electric, and tankless models. A.O. Smith: A leading name in water heating technology, AO Smith offers a wide range of gas, electric, hybrid, and tankless water heaters designed for maximum energy efficiency.

A leading name in water heating technology, AO Smith offers a wide range of gas, electric, hybrid, and tankless water heaters designed for maximum energy efficiency. Bradford White: Manufacturing high-performance water heaters known for their durability and advanced safety features, Bradford White offers gas, electric, tankless, and hybrid models.

Manufacturing high-performance water heaters known for their durability and advanced safety features, Bradford White offers gas, electric, tankless, and hybrid models. Kenmore: Kenmore provides a variety of water heaters, including gas, electric, hybrid, and tankless models, designed to deliver dependable hot water for households of all sizes.

Kenmore provides a variety of water heaters, including gas, electric, hybrid, and tankless models, designed to deliver dependable hot water for households of all sizes. Rheem: Rheem is a well-respected brand offering a comprehensive range of water heaters, including gas, electric, hybrid, solar, and tankless models.

Trust Us for Reliable Services of HVAC & Water Heater Brands

Since 1954, Bluflame Service has provided superior solutions that Toledo families trust to keep their systems running smoothly. With the ability to service all major HVAC and water heater brands, you can count on our team to deliver custom-tailored solutions that leave your systems in proper working condition all year round. Offering same-day service availability and upfront pricing, you can rest assured that your service experience will be convenient and cost-effective.

Request HVAC and water heater services by contacting our team online to book your appointment!