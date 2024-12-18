Hyakugojyuuichi - FanimutationWiki (2024)

This is a Must-See Animutation, considered to be a good representative of the genre of Animutation.
|Hyakugojyuuichi
This does not look good for Jay Jay The Jet Plane
Contents
- 1 About
- 2 Cast
- 3 Notable Props
- 4 Lyrics
- 5 Audio Details
- 6 Trivia
- 7 External Links
- 8 See Also
About
Hyakugojyuuichi, despite its crude, repetitive content, is considered widely to be the ultimate classic Animutation. It introduced many characters who became Animutation icons/clichés, as well as the idea of sing-along fake lyrics. And, at least the first few times, it is also just plain funny. Good for entertainment and revered as a classic, it is often considered the "first" Animutation, even though it was preceded by The Japanese Pokerap.
Most of it is plain absurdity, but there is a slight plot in the background. The Machine Gunner had a grudge against Jay Jay for looking at him funny (according to the official guide; see external links), so he did what Machine Gunners do. The Harry Potters, who apparently were also in a disagreement with Jay Jay, rejoiced. Apparently Mr. Toukas also had something to do with it. Fortunately the Emergency Medic Pee Wees arrive in an ambulance, running over Mr. Toukas on the way (as well as Guybrush). They rescued Jay Jay by pushing him off the screen, and everyone agreed to forget their differences and unite in song. There is much rejoicing, as important Animutation icons are secured their places in history, and Mario jumps up and down on a camel for some perverted reason.
Cast
- Colin Mochrie/The Sun
- Jay Jay the Jet Plane
- Harry Potter
- Pee Wee Herman
- Guybrush Threepwood
- Mr. Toukas
- Mr. Bean (and later Mrs. Bean)
- Pikachu / Max the Bunny
- Alfred E. Neuman / Darth Maul
- Machine Gunner
- Frumbum (Rabid Guy Chained to Pole)
- Chris Benoit
- Molly
- Barry
- Funny Fat Kid Sprite
- Distorted Colin
- Pixel Face
- Ricky Martin
- Spiked Hair Kid
- Rubén Valtierra
- George W. Bush
- Scruff McGruff
- Hello Kitty
- Mario
- camel from Sega Genesis Aladdin game
Notable Props
- Pacemaker
- Middle Finger
- Ambulance
Lyrics
|Fake Lyrics
|Real Lyrics
|Translation
Nakama no kazu wa sorya
Gutai-teki ni wa sorya
Sukoshi yuuki ga arya
Da kedo mo tamanya arya?
[Chorus 1:]
Madamada takusa~n
[Chorus 2:]
[Repeat from the beginning]
Nakama no kazu wa sorya
Gutai-teki ni wa sorya
Sukoshi yuuki ga arya
Da kedo mo tamanya arya?
[Chorus 1:]
Madamada takusa~n
[Chorus 2:]
[Repeat from the beginning]
The number of friends you have
Clearly it's got to be
If you have a little courage
But sometimes, what?
[Chorus 1:]
There's still got to be
[Chorus 2:]
[Repeat from the beginning]
Audio Details
Hyakugojyuuichi (the song) was the ending theme for the first season of the Pokemon TV series in Japan. It is sung by Professor Oak. The theme, which played during the credits, showed Ash's Pikachu balancing a Pokeball on his head.
Trivia
- One frame contains the message: "Only a being of supernatural abilites (or a pause button) could read this!”, making this the first animutation with a subliminal message.
- The scene with McGruff and Hello Kitty is a super-obscure reference to the Sam & Max comic "Fair Wind to Java," in which a bartender mistakes Sam for McGruff; Max responds by saying, "If he calls me 'Hello Kitty,' I'll plug him.'
- "Wakeman is Biased" is an obscure reference to the Jazz Jackrabbit 2 online community.
For more, see Neil's official guide.
- Hyakugojūichi is Japanese for "one hundred fifty-one," which refers to the amount Pokémon at the time(as there were only Bulbasaur to Mew back then). The transliteration Neil uses in the title (jyuu instead of jū) is, while not strictly wrong, rarely used.
- Hyakugojyuuichi has had three sequels: Hyakugojyuuichi 2: The Return by Max Le Fou (which used the same song), Hyakugojyuuichi 3!!! by Keith Stack, and Hyakugojyuuichi 4 by CartoonFan2000.
