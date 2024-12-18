Hyakugojyuuichi - FanimutationWiki (2024)

Hyakugojyuuichi This does not look good for Jay Jay The Jet Plane Watch on Newgrounds on the Animutation Portal on YouTube Information Author: Neil Cicierega ▾ Release Date: May 22, 2001 ▾ File Size: 1.98 MB Duration: 3:56 Complexity : -8 Animutatedness : A Star(s): Jay Jay the Jet Plane , Colin Mochrie , Pee Wee Herman , Harry Potter Audio Info Hyakugojyuuichi Artist: Professor Orchid Album: Mezase Pokemon Master Genre: Anime Language: Japanese ▾

About

Hyakugojyuuichi, despite its crude, repetitive content, is considered widely to be the ultimate classic Animutation. It introduced many characters who became Animutation icons/clichés, as well as the idea of sing-along fake lyrics. And, at least the first few times, it is also just plain funny. Good for entertainment and revered as a classic, it is often considered the "first" Animutation, even though it was preceded by The Japanese Pokerap.

Most of it is plain absurdity, but there is a slight plot in the background. The Machine Gunner had a grudge against Jay Jay for looking at him funny (according to the official guide; see external links), so he did what Machine Gunners do. The Harry Potters, who apparently were also in a disagreement with Jay Jay, rejoiced. Apparently Mr. Toukas also had something to do with it. Fortunately the Emergency Medic Pee Wees arrive in an ambulance, running over Mr. Toukas on the way (as well as Guybrush). They rescued Jay Jay by pushing him off the screen, and everyone agreed to forget their differences and unite in song. There is much rejoicing, as important Animutation icons are secured their places in history, and Mario jumps up and down on a camel for some perverted reason.

Cast

Colin Mochrie / The Sun

/ Jay Jay the Jet Plane

Harry Potter

Pee Wee Herman

Guybrush Threepwood

Mr. Toukas

Mr. Bean (and later Mrs. Bean)

(and later Mrs. Bean) Pikachu / Max the Bunny

/ Alfred E. Neuman / Darth Maul

/ Machine Gunner

Frumbum (Rabid Guy Chained to Pole)

(Rabid Guy Chained to Pole) Chris Benoit

Molly

Barry

Funny Fat Kid Sprite

Distorted Colin

Pixel Face

Ricky Martin

Spiked Hair Kid

Rubén Valtierra

George W. Bush

Scruff McGruff

Hello Kitty

Mario

camel from Sega Genesis Aladdin game

Notable Props

Pacemaker

Middle Finger

Ambulance

Lyrics

Fake Lyrics Real Lyrics Translation Nakama no kazu wa sorya

Yappari zettai gatchiri

Ooi hoo ga ii! Gutai-teki ni wa sorya

Hakkiri Kikkari Tappuri

Hyakugojuuichi! Sukoshi yuuki ga arya

Batchiri Shikkari Nikkori

Nakama wo geetto! Da kedo mo tamanya arya?

Ukkari Sukkari Gakkuri

Nakama chou-getto! [Chorus 1:]

TV says donuts are high in fat, kazoo

Found a hobo in my room

It's Princess Leia, the yodel of life; give me my

sweater back or I'll play the guitar Madamada takusa~n

Kanarazu doko ka~ ni

Nakama wa iru hazu [Chorus 2:]

Hyakugojuuichi no yorokobi

Hyakugojuuichi no yume

Hyakugojuuichi no omoide

Mezashite~ ganbaro-! [Repeat from the beginning]

[Chorus 1]

[Chorus 2] Nakama no kazu wa sorya

Yappari zettai gatchiri

Ooi hoo ga ii! Gutai-teki ni wa sorya

Hakkiri Kikkari Tappuri

Hyakugojuuichi! Sukoshi yuuki ga arya

Batchiri Shikkari Nikkori

Nakama wo geetto! Da kedo mo tamanya arya?

Ukkari Sukkari Gakkuri

Nakama chou-getto! [Chorus 1:]

Kimi-tachi to no deai wa zenbu

Chanto oboete 'ru

Kizutsukeatta koto mo atta kedo

Sore wa (e~to) wasureta Madamada takusa~n

Kanarazu doko ka~ ni

Nakama wa iru hazu [Chorus 2:]

Hyakugojuuichi no yorokobi

Hyakugojuuichi no yume

Hyakugojuuichi no omoide

Mezashite~ ganbaro-! [Repeat from the beginning]

[Chorus 1]

[Chorus 2] The number of friends you have

Of course it's got to be

Better the more you have! Clearly it's got to be

Plainly, exactly, many

151! If you have a little courage

You'll have a perfect smile

And make friends! But sometimes, what?

It's a complete and utter faillure

But you'll get more friends! [Chorus 1:]

I remember everything about

Meeting all of you

Sometimes we hurt each other but

I've (um) forgotten about it. There's still got to be

Loads of new friends

Out there for me [Chorus 2:]

151 x happiness

151 dreams

151 memories

Aim high... give it your all! [Repeat from the beginning]

[Chorus 1]

[Chorus 2]

Audio Details

Hyakugojyuuichi (the song) was the ending theme for the first season of the Pokemon TV series in Japan. It is sung by Professor Oak. The theme, which played during the credits, showed Ash's Pikachu balancing a Pokeball on his head.

Trivia

One frame contains the message: "Only a being of supernatural abilites (or a pause button) could read this!”, making this the first animutation with a subliminal message.

The scene with McGruff and Hello Kitty is a super-obscure reference to the Sam & Max comic "Fair Wind to Java," in which a bartender mistakes Sam for McGruff; Max responds by saying, "If he calls me 'Hello Kitty,' I'll plug him.'

"Wakeman is Biased" is an obscure reference to the Jazz Jackrabbit 2 online community.

For more, see Neil's official guide.

Hyakugojūichi is Japanese for "one hundred fifty-one," which refers to the amount Pokémon at the time(as there were only Bulbasaur to Mew back then). The transliteration Neil uses in the title ( jyuu instead of jū ) is, while not strictly wrong, rarely used.

is Japanese for "one hundred fifty-one," which refers to the amount Pokémon at the time(as there were only Bulbasaur to Mew back then). The transliteration Neil uses in the title ( instead of ) is, while not strictly wrong, rarely used. Hyakugojyuuichi has had three sequels: Hyakugojyuuichi 2: The Return by Max Le Fou (which used the same song), Hyakugojyuuichi 3!!! by Keith Stack , and Hyakugojyuuichi 4 by CartoonFan2000 .

