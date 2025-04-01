Hydrocele - Diagnosis and treatment (2025)

Diagnosis

Your health care provider should start with a physical exam. It's likely to include:

Checking for pain in an enlarged scrotum.

Pressing on the stomach area and scrotum to check for inguinal hernia.

Shining a light through the scrotum. If you or your child has a hydrocele, the light will show clear fluid surrounding the testicle.

After that, you may need:

Blood and urine tests to help find out if you or your child has an infection.

An imaging test called ultrasound to check for a hernia, a tumor or other causes of swelling in the scrotum.

More Information CT scan

MRI

Ultrasound

Urinalysis

Treatment

In babies, a hydrocele sometimes goes away on its own. But at any age, it's important for a health care provider to check a hydrocele. That's because it can be linked to a problem with the testicles.

A hydrocele that doesn't go away on its own might need to be removed with surgery. Some people don't have to stay at the hospital overnight after surgery. Before the operation to remove a hydrocele, you receive medicine that keeps you from feeling pain. One type of medicine puts you in a sleep-like state, too.

To remove the hydrocele, a surgeon makes a cut in the scrotum or lower stomach area. Sometimes, a hydrocele is found during surgery to repair an inguinal hernia. In this case, the surgeon might remove the hydrocele even if it's causing no discomfort.

After surgery, you might need a tube to drain fluid and a bulky bandage for a few days. You may need a follow-up exam because a hydrocele might come back.

Preparing for your appointment

For a hydrocele, you might see a doctor called a urologist. This is an expert in problems of the urinary and reproductive tract. Here's some information to help you get ready for your appointment.

What you can do

Take note of your symptoms or your child's symptoms. Note how long the symptoms have lasted.

Note how long the symptoms have lasted. List all medicines, vitamins and supplements that you or your child takes. Include the doses. A dose is how much you or your child takes.

Include the doses. A dose is how much you or your child takes. List key personal and medical information, including other health problems, recent life changes and sources of stress.

including other health problems, recent life changes and sources of stress. Prepare questions to ask your health care provider.

For hydrocele, some basic questions to ask your provider include:

What do you think is causing this swelling? Are there any other possible causes?

What kinds of tests are needed?

What treatment do you recommend, if any?

What symptoms will mean that it's time to treat this condition?

Do you suggest any limits on activity?

Feel free to ask other questions that come up during your appointment.

What to expect from your doctor

Your health care provider is likely to ask you some questions.

If your child is affected, the provider might ask:

When did you first notice this swelling? Has it increased over time?

Is your child in any pain?

Does your child have any other symptoms?

If you're affected, your provider might ask:

When did you first notice the swelling?

Have you had any discharge from your penis or blood in your semen?

Do you have discomfort or pain in the affected area?

Do you have pain during sex or when you ejaculate?

Do you have a frequent or urgent need to pee? Does it hurt when you pee?

Have you and your partner been tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)?

Do your hobbies or work involve heavy lifting?

Have you ever had a urinary tract or prostate infection, or other prostate conditions?

Have you ever had radiation or surgery in the affected area?

What you can do in the meantime

If you are a sexually active adult, stay away from sexual contact that could put your partner at risk of getting an STI . This includes sex, oral sex and any skin-to-skin genital contact.