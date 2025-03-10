Hydrogen Oxygen Small Bubble Hydra Aqua Peeling Beauty Machine Face Lifting Dermabrasion Skin Scrubber Salon Facial Spa Device (2025)

WORLDWIDE SHIPPING
The Aquafacial device uses a combination of hydrocleanse technology and a specialized cleansing serum to exfoliate andhydrate the skin.
The Professional 6 In 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Machine is an advanced skincaretoolthat utilizes the natural healing powers of water and oxygen to revitalize, nourish, brighten and deeply hydrate the skin.
The Professional 6 In 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Machine brings you theholy-grail of skincare treatment machines that coststhousands of dollars at wholesalers,to thecomfort of your homeat afraction of the cost.
Typical hydro Dermabrasion treatments can often feel quite rough and uncomfortable on the skin, but adding in the infusion of water and oxygen at the same time means that the treatment feels smoother, and a lot more comfortable.
Hydro Dermabrasion is a new cutting-edge, facial skin treatment that cleanses, detoxifies, exfoliates, and extracts impurities while deeply hydrating the skin.
Hydro Dermabrasion is also an anti-aging skin treatment that helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, large pores, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone.
Using the latest skin healing technology, hydro dermabrasion combines the famous microdermabrasion with the natural healing powers of water and oxygen to revitalize the skin for a hydrated, healthy, and youthful glow.
EXFOLIATE & EXTRACT:
The use of water softens the outer layer of skin where all the impurities occur. The perfectly calibrated vacuum suction exfoliates the outer layer of the skin and extracts the dead skin cells, sebum, excess oil, blackheads, whiteheads, unclogs pores, and other skin impurities.
By removing this dead skin cell barrier, new cell growth is stimulated and glowing youthful skin is revealed.
ENHANCE:
The vacuum suction increases blood circulation and triggers the skin's natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin, leaving skin firm, fresh and radiant.
It removes the top layer of dead, dull skin cells. Once this barrier is removed, skin care products can penetrate up to 20X deeper, maximizing the benefits of skincare.
Essentially reversing the effects of aging!
That's All It takes to have your best skin ever!
After the first treatment, your skin will feelverysoft and new. After 4 treatments the long-term benefits will be visually noticeable, withfirmer, smoother, velvety skin.
Mild acne scarring should be diminishing and sunspots may be less noticeable. You will notice areduction in fine lines, wrinkles, blackheads and will experience much fewer breakouts overall.
Experience the ultimate facial rejuvenation with our Hydrogen Oxygen Small Bubble Hydra Aqua Peeling Beauty Machine! This innovative beauty device combines multiple advanced technologies, including hydrogen-oxygen bubbles, aqua peeling, facial lifting, dermabrasion, and skin scrubbing. Ideal for salon or spa use, this machine provides a professional skincare experience.
Key Features:
Hydra Aqua Peeling: The gentle aqua peeling function removes dead skin cells, impurities, and excess oil, revealing clean and clear skin.
Small Bubble Technology: Hydrogen-oxygen bubbles penetrate the skin, hydrating and revitalizing it, resulting in a radiant complexion.
Facial Lifting: The unique lifting function promotes skin elasticity, tightens sagging areas, and imparts a youthful appearance to your face.
Dermabrasion and Skin Scrubber: The dermabrasion process encourages cell renewal, while the skin scrubber gently removes dead skin particles.
Salon Quality for Home Use: This device allows you to achieve professional skincare results conveniently from the comfort of your home.
Transform your skincare routine with this advanced beauty machine and experience radiant, youthful-looking skin. Get your Hydrogen Oxygen Small Bubble Hydra Aqua Peeling Beauty Machine today!
✔️ Powered by LED (light emitting diode) technology.
✔️ Contains seven colored lights for targeted treatments
✔️Soothes and rejuvenates the complexion
✔️Reduces redness and stimulates circulation
✔️Treats hyperpigmentation, skin blemishes and sun damage
✔️Presented in magazines as one of the most important devices of the "future of beauty".
Instrument name : Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine
Versatility : Seven in one
Power:> 350W
Voltage : 110-240V
Measurements : 58*46*30 (cm)
Net weight: about 9.3KG
Display : 7 inches
Water pump : 30L flow / pressure 90Kpa
1 x Main Machine
1 x RF Head
1 x Cold Hammer
1 x Skin Scrubber
1 x Hydra Dermabrasion Pen
1 x Hydrogen Oxygen Spray Gun
1 x Ultrasonic Head
1 x Led Mask
1 x Power Cord
1 x User Manual
We stand behind the quality of our products and are proud to offer a 3-year warranty on this particular product. Our warranty covers any manufacturing defects or issues that may arise during normal use of the product.
We understand that buying a product online can be a leap of faith, which is why we want to give our customers peace of mind. If any issues arise with your purchase within the first 3 years, we will do everything we can to make it right.
To activate your warranty, simply register your product within 30 days of purchase on our website. In the unlikely event that you need to make a warranty claim, our customer service team is always available to help you.
We believe that offering a 3-year warranty on our products is a testament to the quality of our craftsmanship and the care we put into each item we sell. We want our customers to feel confident and satisfied with their purchase and to know that they can trust us to stand behind our products.
Shop with confidence knowing that our 3-year warranty is our commitment to you and the quality of our product.
Patients choose to undergo a microdermabrasion facial for a variety of specific skin conditions, including:
Fine facial lines
Sun damage
Wrinkles
Superficial scarring (including from acne)
Age or sun spots
Stretch marks
Blackheads
TECHNOLOGY
This hydrafacial machine turns purified water into hydrogen oxygen water, which generates small H2 molecules on the surface of the skin,so that they can quickly penetrate the skin to achieve better results. Painless and suitable for all skin types.
PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL USE
This new facial machine is the equipment every professional esthetician needs in their beauty spas. Enjoy all the benefits of our 7 in 1 machine at beauty spas, salons, suites or at home.
Simple but not simple, the structure is clear at a glance
HYDRA MICRODERMABRASION
✓ Deep Cleansing: Hydra Microdermabrasion deeply cleanses the skin by removing dead skin cells and impurities to achieve a cleaner, clearer, and fresher complexion.
✓ Hydration: During the treatment, the skin is simultaneously hydrated to promote a balanced and healthy skin barrier.
✓ Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Hydra Microdermabrasion can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by removing dead skin cells and impurities to improve the appearance of the skin.
LIQUIDS
AO3
Suitable for all skin types, Highly nourishing and hydrating. It repairs and regenerates the skin and inhibits melanin making your skin look smoother and bright.
Ingredients: Aloe Vera, vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract
SA2 CLEANSING SOLUTION
Soothing, strong cleansing power, moisturizing. Improves acne and rashes. Suitable for oily and sensitive skin.Ingredients: Salicylic acid, lactic acid, sodium lactate, allantoin, honey extract, aloe extract
AS1 HYDRA PEEL SOLUTION
Give your skin a vibrant youthful appearance. Cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing. Suitable for all skin types.
Ingredients: Lactic acid, yeast extract, green tea extract, algae extract
Theia Aqua Peeling
Upgrade Your Hydra Facial Experience with our Unique Serums for Smooth and Calming Results
These serums have unique effective ingredients to gives you smooth and calming effect to satisfy your clients with visible results. It can be used for all kinds of Hydra Facial Machine for skin care salon professionals or personal DIY beauty care individuals. 1 bottle can do an average of 10 treatments. Three bottles of Aqua Peeling solution can be used in combination.