Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Polar and Charged (2025)

When considering polarity, some amino acids are straightforward to define as polar, while in other cases, we may encounter disagreements. For example, serine (Ser, S), threonine (Thr, T), and tyrosine (Tyr, Y) are polar since they carry a hydroxylic (-OH) group. Furthermore, this group can form a hydrogen bond with another polar group by donating or accepting a proton (a table showing donors and acceptors in polar and charged amino acid side chains can be found at the FoldIt site.

Tyrosine is also involved in metal binding in many enzymatic sites. Asparagine (Asn, N) and glutamine (Gln, Q) also belong to this group and may donate or accept a hydrogen bond. Histidine (His, H), on the other hand, depending on the environment and pH, can be polar or carry a charge. It has two –NH groups with a pKa value of around 6. When both groups are protonated, the side chain has a charge of +1. Within protein molecules, the pKa may be modulated by the environment so that the side chain may give away a proton and become neutral or accept a proton, becoming charged. This ability makes histidine useful in enzyme active sites when the chemical reaction requires proton extraction. The aromatic amino acids tryptophan (Trp, W) and Tyr and the non-aromatic methionine (Met, M) are sometimes called amphipathic due to their ability to have both polar and nonpolar character. In protein molecules, these residues are often found close to the interface between a protein and solvent. We should also note here that the side chains of histidine, and tyrosine, together with the hydrophobic phenylalanine and tryptophan, can also form weak hydrogen bonds of the types OH−π and CH−O, using electron clouds within their ring structures. For a discussion of OH−π and CH−O kinds of hydrogen bonds, see Scheiner et al., 2002. A characteristic feature of aromatic residues is that they are often found within the core of a protein structure, with their side chains packed against each other. They are also highly conserved within protein families, with Trp having the highest conservation rate.