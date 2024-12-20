Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) - Symptoms and causes (2024)

Overview

Hypothyroidism happens when the thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormone. This condition also is called underactive thyroid. Hypothyroidism may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Over time, hypothyroidism that isn't treated can lead to other health problems, such as high cholesterol and heart problems.

Blood tests are used to diagnose hypothyroidism. Treatment with thyroid hormone medicine usually is simple, safe and effective once you and your health care provider find the right dosage for you.

Symptoms

The symptoms of hypothyroidism depend on the severity of the condition. Problems tend to develop slowly, often over several years.

At first, you may barely notice the symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as fatigue and weight gain. Or you may think they are just part of getting older. But as your metabolism continues to slow, you may develop more-obvious problems.

Hypothyroidism symptoms may include:

Tiredness.

More sensitivity to cold.

Constipation.

Dry skin.

Weight gain.

Puffy face.

Hoarse voice.

Coarse hair and skin.

Muscle weakness.

Muscle aches, tenderness and stiffness.

Menstrual cycles that are heavier than usual or irregular.

Thinning hair.

Slowed heart rate, also called bradycardia.

Depression.

Memory problems.

Hypothyroidism in infants

Anyone can get hypothyroidism, including infants. Most babies born without a thyroid gland or with a gland that doesn't work correctly don't have symptoms right away. But if hypothyroidism isn't diagnosed and treated, symptoms start to appear. They may include:

Feeding problems.

Poor growth.

Poor weight gain.

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, a condition called jaundice.

Constipation.

Poor muscle tone.

Dry skin.

Hoarse crying.

Enlarged tongue.

A soft swelling or bulge near the belly button, a condition called umbilical hernia.

When hypothyroidism in infants isn't treated, even mild cases can lead to severe physical and mental development problems.

Hypothyroidism in children and teens

In general, children and teens with hypothyroidism have symptoms similar to those in adults. But they also may have:

Poor growth that leads to short stature.

Delayed development of permanent teeth.

Delayed puberty.

Poor mental development.

When to see a doctor

See your health care provider if you're feeling tired for no reason or if you have other symptoms of hypothyroidism.

If you're taking thyroid hormone medicine for hypothyroidism, follow your health care provider's advice on how often you need medical appointments. At first, you may need regular appointments to make sure you're receiving the right dose of medicine. Over time, you may need checkups so that your health care provider can monitor your condition and medicine.

More Information Hypothyroidism and joint pain?

Request an appointment

From Mayo Clinic to your inbox Sign up for free and stay up to date on research advancements, health tips, current health topics, and expertise on managing health. Click here for an email preview. Email To provide you with the most relevant and helpful information, and understand which information is beneficial, we may combine your email and website usage information with other information we have about you. If you are a Mayo Clinic patient, this could include protected health information. If we combine this information with your protected health information, we will treat all of that information as protected health information and will only use or disclose that information as set forth in our notice of privacy practices. You may opt-out of email communications at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the e-mail.

Causes

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, just below the Adam's apple. The thyroid gland makes two main hormones: thyroxine (T-4) and triiodothyronine (T-3). These hormones affect every cell in the body. They support the rate at which the body uses fats and carbohydrates. They help control body temperature. They have an effect on heart rate. And they help control how much protein the body makes.

Hypothyroidism happens when the thyroid gland doesn't make enough hormones. Conditions or problems that can lead to hypothyroidism include:

Autoimmune disease. The most common cause of hypothyroidism is an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto's disease. Autoimmune diseases happen when the immune system makes antibodies that attack healthy tissues. Sometimes that process involves the thyroid gland and affects its ability to make hormones.

The most common cause of hypothyroidism is an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto's disease. Autoimmune diseases happen when the immune system makes antibodies that attack healthy tissues. Sometimes that process involves the thyroid gland and affects its ability to make hormones. Thyroid surgery. Surgery to remove all or part of the thyroid gland can lower the gland's ability to make thyroid hormones or stop it completely.

Surgery to remove all or part of the thyroid gland can lower the gland's ability to make thyroid hormones or stop it completely. Radiation therapy. Radiation used to treat cancers of the head and neck can affect the thyroid gland and lead to hypothyroidism.

Radiation used to treat cancers of the head and neck can affect the thyroid gland and lead to hypothyroidism. Thyroiditis. Thyroiditis happens when the thyroid gland becomes inflamed. This may be due to an infection. Or it can result from an autoimmune disorder or another medical condition affecting the thyroid. Thyroiditis can trigger the thyroid to release all of its stored thyroid hormone at once. That causes a spike in thyroid activity, a condition called hyperthyroidism. Afterward, the thyroid becomes underactive.

Thyroiditis happens when the thyroid gland becomes inflamed. This may be due to an infection. Or it can result from an autoimmune disorder or another medical condition affecting the thyroid. Thyroiditis can trigger the thyroid to release all of its stored thyroid hormone at once. That causes a spike in thyroid activity, a condition called hyperthyroidism. Afterward, the thyroid becomes underactive. Medicine. A number of medicines may lead to hypothyroidism. One such medicine is lithium, which is used to treat some psychiatric disorders. If you're taking medicine, ask your heath care provider about its effect on the thyroid gland.

Less often, hypothyroidism may be caused by:

Problems present at birth. Some babies are born with a thyroid gland that doesn't work correctly. Others are born with no thyroid gland. In most cases, the reason the thyroid gland didn't develop properly is not clear. But some children have an inherited form of a thyroid disorder. Often, infants born with hypothyroidism don't have noticeable symptoms at first. That's one reason why most states require newborn thyroid screening.

Some babies are born with a thyroid gland that doesn't work correctly. Others are born with no thyroid gland. In most cases, the reason the thyroid gland didn't develop properly is not clear. But some children have an inherited form of a thyroid disorder. Often, infants born with hypothyroidism don't have noticeable symptoms at first. That's one reason why most states require newborn thyroid screening. Pituitary disorder. A relatively rare cause of hypothyroidism is the failure of the pituitary gland to make enough thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This is usually because of a noncancerous tumor of the pituitary gland.

A relatively rare cause of hypothyroidism is the failure of the pituitary gland to make enough thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This is usually because of a noncancerous tumor of the pituitary gland. Pregnancy. Some people develop hypothyroidism during or after pregnancy. If hypothyroidism happens during pregnancy and isn't treated, it raises the risk of pregnancy loss, premature delivery and preeclampsia. Preeclampsia causes a significant rise in blood pressure during the last three months of pregnancy. Hypothyroidism also can seriously affect the developing fetus.

Some people develop hypothyroidism during or after pregnancy. If hypothyroidism happens during pregnancy and isn't treated, it raises the risk of pregnancy loss, premature delivery and preeclampsia. Preeclampsia causes a significant rise in blood pressure during the last three months of pregnancy. Hypothyroidism also can seriously affect the developing fetus. Not enough iodine. The thyroid gland needs the mineral iodine to make thyroid hormones. Iodine is found mainly in seafood, seaweed, plants grown in iodine-rich soil and iodized salt. Too little iodine can lead to hypothyroidism. Too much iodine can make hypothyroidism worse in people who already have the condition. In some parts of the world, it's common for people not to get enough iodine in their diets. The addition of iodine to table salt has almost eliminated this problem in the United States.

Risk factors

Although anyone can develop hypothyroidism, you're at an increased risk if you:

Are a woman.

Have a family history of thyroid disease.

Have an autoimmune disease, such as type 1 diabetes or celiac disease.

Have received treatment for hyperthyroidism.

Received radiation to your neck or upper chest.

Have had thyroid surgery.

Complications

Hypothyroidism that isn't treated can lead to other health problems, including:

Goiter. Hypothyroidism may cause the thyroid gland to become larger. This condition is called a goiter. A large goiter may cause problems with swallowing or breathing.

Hypothyroidism may cause the thyroid gland to become larger. This condition is called a goiter. A large goiter may cause problems with swallowing or breathing. Heart problems. Hypothyroidism can lead to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure. That's mainly because people with an underactive thyroid tend to develop high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — the "bad" cholesterol.

Hypothyroidism can lead to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure. That's mainly because people with an underactive thyroid tend to develop high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — the "bad" cholesterol. Peripheral neuropathy. Hypothyroidism that goes without treatment for a long time can damage the peripheral nerves. These are the nerves that carry information from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body. Peripheral neuropathy may cause pain, numbness and tingling in the arms and legs.

Hypothyroidism that goes without treatment for a long time can damage the peripheral nerves. These are the nerves that carry information from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body. Peripheral neuropathy may cause pain, numbness and tingling in the arms and legs. Infertility. Low levels of thyroid hormone can interfere with ovulation, which can limit fertility. Some of the causes of hypothyroidism, such as autoimmune disorders, also can harm fertility.

Low levels of thyroid hormone can interfere with ovulation, which can limit fertility. Some of the causes of hypothyroidism, such as autoimmune disorders, also can harm fertility. Birth defects. Babies born to people with untreated thyroid disease may have a higher risk of birth defects compared with babies born to mothers who do not have thyroid disease. Infants with hypothyroidism present at birth that goes untreated are at risk of serious physical and mental development problems. But if the condition is diagnosed within the first few months of life, the chances of typical development are excellent.

Myxedema coma. This rare, life-threatening condition can happen when hypothyroidism goes without treatment for a long time. A myxedema coma may be triggered by sedatives, infection or other stress on the body. Its symptoms include intense cold intolerance and drowsiness, followed by an extreme lack of energy and then unconsciousness. Myxedema coma requires emergency medical treatment.

More Information Hypothyroidism symptoms: Can hypothyroidism cause eye problems?