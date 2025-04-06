I bought my dad the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it — now you can get it for 33% off (2025)

Home > Life

It’s equipped with a solar-powered camera, and it comes with an app that identifies the types of birds that come to visit.

By

Tabitha Britt

I bought my dad the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it — now you can get it for 33% off (1)

Tabitha Britt

Freelance Writer

Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master's degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.

Read Full Bio

on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

I bought my dad the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it — now you can get it for 33% off (2)

Get close-up views of cardinals and more, right on your phone. Credit: Mashable Photo Composite | Bird Buddy

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE $100: As of March 31, you can get the Bird Buddy Pro solar smart bird feeder for just $199 at Amazon. That's a 33% discount and a $100 price cut. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this model.

Opens in a new window

Credit: Bird Buddy

Bird Buddy Pro Solar Smart Bird Feeder

$199 at Amazon
$299 Save $100

This past Christmas, I went a little off-script and decided to get my dad something that wasn’t Playstation or Lego-related — I bought him a smart bird feeder, more specifically, the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it.

And right now, you can get one for yourself (or a loved one) for 33% off. The Bird Buddy Pro solar smart bird feeder is currently $199 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it at, dropping down from $299.

The Bird Buddy Pro Solar smart bird feeder looks like a little house. It’s equipped with a solar-powered camera (designed to capture birds, not the surrounding area), and it comes with an app that identifies the type of birds in your backyard or wherever you decide to mount it.

Mashable Deals

Want more hand-picked deals from our shopping experts?

Sign up for the Mashable Deals newsletter.

By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up!

It’s also super simple to set up. Just charge the camera, download the app, pair your device, connect it to WiFi, mount it, add your birdseed, and you’re ready to go.

Topics Nature Outdoors

I bought my dad the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it — now you can get it for 33% off (4)

Tabitha Britt

Freelance Writer

Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master's degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.

Recommended For You

CES 2025: This AI nature camera wants you to be besties with your backyard plants

And it'll cost less than $100.

By Haley Henschel

'The Accountant 2' review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal kick ass in buddy comedy

You won't believe how funny this twisted thriller gets.

This $95 smart bird feeder turns your backyard into a nature channel

Share fun snaps and videos of your winged visitors.

By Sponsored by StackCommerce

Amazon deal of the day: Snag the M2 iPad Air while its back at its best price ever

You can also slash up to 49% off the Beats Studio Pro, M4 MacBook Pro, Tile Mate, and Roomba Combo J7+.

By Christina Buff

'The Ballad of Wallis Island' review: A feel-good movie that's pretty great

Carey Mulligan brings star power to a tender and hilarious buddy comedy.

By Kristy Puchko

Trending on Mashable

4 clues from 'The White Lotus' Season 3 finale trailer you may have missed

That shot seems...ominous.

By Sam Haysom

NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for March 31, 2025

Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #659.

By Mashable Team

Wordle today: Answer, hints for March 31, 2025

Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1381.

By Mashable Team

NYT Strands hints, answers for March 31

Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.

By Mashable Team

NYT Connections Sports Edition today: Hints and answers for March 31

Everything you need to solve Connections Sports Edition #189.

By Mashable Team

The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.

These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!

I bought my dad the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it — now you can get it for 33% off (2025)

References

Top Articles
Efficient Work with Nail Drills: Perfect Nail Preparation for Manicure
Total Insight Smart Watch: Is This the Future of Health Tracking? | Bellevue Reporter
Professional Results at Home: Misbeauty Nail Drills for Flawless Manicures
Latest Posts
The best music streaming services in 2025
DirecTV Stream review: This is how you replace cable
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5912

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.