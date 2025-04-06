I bought my dad the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it — now you can get it for 33% off (2025)

Home > Life
It’s equipped with a solar-powered camera, and it comes with an app that identifies the types of birds that come to visit.
Get close-up views of cardinals and more, right on your phone.
SAVE $100: As of March 31, you can get the Bird Buddy Pro solar smart bird feeder for just $199 at Amazon. That's a 33% discount and a $100 price cut. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this model.
Bird Buddy Pro Solar Smart Bird Feeder
This past Christmas, I went a little off-script and decided to get my dad something that wasn’t Playstation or Lego-related — I bought him a smart bird feeder, more specifically, the Bird Buddy Pro, and he loves it.
And right now, you can get one for yourself (or a loved one) for 33% off. The Bird Buddy Pro solar smart bird feeder is currently $199 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it at, dropping down from $299.
The Bird Buddy Pro Solar smart bird feeder looks like a little house. It’s equipped with a solar-powered camera (designed to capture birds, not the surrounding area), and it comes with an app that identifies the type of birds in your backyard or wherever you decide to mount it.
It’s also super simple to set up. Just charge the camera, download the app, pair your device, connect it to WiFi, mount it, add your birdseed, and you’re ready to go.
