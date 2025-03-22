I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (2025)

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

For years now, I've had a love-hate relationship withcurtain bangs. Love because seeing them on other people made me drool, and hate because every time I wouldgo to style them on myself they never turned out quite right. A style that looked soeffortless and chic on others somehowalwaysfell flat during my attempts to replicate. I recently gave in to the itch to cut them again, so this time around, I was determined to master the method.

I spent some time perusing the YouTube channels and TikTok accounts of thegirls I follow with notably great hair and struck gold once I stumbled ontothis video from hair goddess Matilda Djerf. Not only does she have the hair of my dreams, but her account hasa ton ofquick, easy tutorials on how she styles her infamously dreamy bangs. So after many watches of her videos and much trial and error, Ifinally cracked the code on how to style curtain bangs—and it was surprisingly easy.

There are actually multiple ways to achieve the style soyou can choose your own adventure based on yourlevel of skill and preferred tools. Below, I'm sharing each styling method plus the key products and videos that helped me learn when I thought all hope was lost.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (2)

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

If you guessed the Dyson Airwrap would make an appearance in this story, you guessed right. The beloved styling tool can do just about anything, and it's especially helpful in styling curtain bangs. As Matilda demonstrates in this video, the round brush attachment can be used to seamlessly sweep bangs away from the face to provide volume and create the desired style.But you don't necessarily need theAirwrap to do this (although I must say I love mine), you canuse any round brush styling tool or the classic blow-dryer and round brush combo. Simply round brush your bangs out and away from your face on each side and voilà! Voluminous bangs accomplished.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (3)

Dyson

Airwrap Styler

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (4)

T3

Airebrush Duo

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (5)

Amika

Blowout Babe Thermal Brush

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (6)

Drybar

Full Pint Medium Round Brush

2. Classic Blow-Dry

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (7)

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Another easy method to style or restyle your curtain bangs is with a standard blow-dryer, as demonstrated in this video. Start by brushing or combingbangs toward one side of the face and then switch to the other to create volume and movement (you can also do so with your fingers). Then set them into place using your fingers. If you have fine hair like I do, you'll definitely want to add a styling product like texturizing spray while you mold your shape with your fingers to really set the style into place.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (8)

N:P Beautiful

Hair Dryer

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (9)

R+Co

Detangling Brush

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (10)

Crown Affair

The Comb No. 001

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (11)

Drybar

Hold Me Hair Clips

3. Big Hot Rollers

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (12)

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

The final method is a classic: Roll your bangs back with a large hot roller. Let the roller sit in your hair for a few minutes while you style the rest of your hair or finish your makeup, and then unroll to reveal a voluminous curtain bang (check outthis video for a visual tutorial). I recommend a similar final step as the previous method and combine a styling product and a bit of direction from your fingers to set the hair into place.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (13)

T3

Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (14)

Drybar

High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (15)

Conair

Ceramic Hot Rollers

SHOP KEY STYLING PRODUCTS

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (16)

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Toset your hair, the correct styling product is key. Spritz your freshly styled bangs with a good texturizing spray to add some grip and hold. Skipping this step will most likely have your hair falling flat and all that hard work just went out the window.A few sprays of texturizing hairspraywill ensure your curtain bangs stay styled all day—no flat hair to see here.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (17)

Bumble & Bumble

Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray

This is my personal favorite. Ilike to work it into the roots for extra volume.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (18)

Oribe

Dry Texturizing Spray

Not only does this one work wonders, but it also smells heavenly.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (19)

Ouai

Texturizing Hair Spray

This one has minimal scent if youprefer to let your perfume shine.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (20)

R+Co

Trophy Shine + Texture Spray

As an added bonus, this one doubles as a shine spray.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (21)

Color Wow

Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray

This one holds hair in place all day.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (22)

Cuvee

Champagne Texturizing Spray

The name says it all.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (23)

IGK

Beach Club Volume Texture Spray

This one smells like a vacation in a bottle.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (24)

Verb

Volume Dry Texture Spray

Add volume and texture without leaving hair crunchy.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (25)

Moroccanoil

Dry Texture Spray

This one also helps protect your color.

I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (26)

Amika

Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo will also work in a pinch, as it provides grip and allows you to mold your strands with your fingers.

Next,30 easy hairstyles that are perfect for summer.

