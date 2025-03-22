I Cracked the Code for Styling Curtain Bangs—These 3 Products Are Game-Changers (2025)

For years now, I've had a love-hate relationship withcurtain bangs. Love because seeing them on other people made me drool, and hate because every time I wouldgo to style them on myself they never turned out quite right. A style that looked soeffortless and chic on others somehowalwaysfell flat during my attempts to replicate. I recently gave in to the itch to cut them again, so this time around, I was determined to master the method.

I spent some time perusing the YouTube channels and TikTok accounts of thegirls I follow with notably great hair and struck gold once I stumbled ontothis video from hair goddess Matilda Djerf. Not only does she have the hair of my dreams, but her account hasa ton ofquick, easy tutorials on how she styles her infamously dreamy bangs. So after many watches of her videos and much trial and error, Ifinally cracked the code on how to style curtain bangs—and it was surprisingly easy.

There are actually multiple ways to achieve the style soyou can choose your own adventure based on yourlevel of skill and preferred tools. Below, I'm sharing each styling method plus the key products and videos that helped me learn when I thought all hope was lost.

If you guessed the Dyson Airwrap would make an appearance in this story, you guessed right. The beloved styling tool can do just about anything, and it's especially helpful in styling curtain bangs. As Matilda demonstrates in this video, the round brush attachment can be used to seamlessly sweep bangs away from the face to provide volume and create the desired style.But you don't necessarily need theAirwrap to do this (although I must say I love mine), you canuse any round brush styling tool or the classic blow-dryer and round brush combo. Simply round brush your bangs out and away from your face on each side and voilà! Voluminous bangs accomplished.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

T3 Airebrush Duo

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush

Drybar Full Pint Medium Round Brush

2. Classic Blow-Dry

Another easy method to style or restyle your curtain bangs is with a standard blow-dryer, as demonstrated in this video. Start by brushing or combingbangs toward one side of the face and then switch to the other to create volume and movement (you can also do so with your fingers). Then set them into place using your fingers. If you have fine hair like I do, you'll definitely want to add a styling product like texturizing spray while you mold your shape with your fingers to really set the style into place.

N:P Beautiful Hair Dryer

R+Co Detangling Brush

Crown Affair The Comb No. 001

Drybar Hold Me Hair Clips

3. Big Hot Rollers

The final method is a classic: Roll your bangs back with a large hot roller. Let the roller sit in your hair for a few minutes while you style the rest of your hair or finish your makeup, and then unroll to reveal a voluminous curtain bang (check outthis video for a visual tutorial). I recommend a similar final step as the previous method and combine a styling product and a bit of direction from your fingers to set the hair into place.

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Conair Ceramic Hot Rollers

SHOP KEY STYLING PRODUCTS

Toset your hair, the correct styling product is key. Spritz your freshly styled bangs with a good texturizing spray to add some grip and hold. Skipping this step will most likely have your hair falling flat and all that hard work just went out the window.A few sprays of texturizing hairspraywill ensure your curtain bangs stay styled all day—no flat hair to see here.

Bumble & Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray This is my personal favorite. Ilike to work it into the roots for extra volume.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Not only does this one work wonders, but it also smells heavenly.

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray This one has minimal scent if youprefer to let your perfume shine.

R+Co Trophy Shine + Texture Spray As an added bonus, this one doubles as a shine spray.

Color Wow Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray This one holds hair in place all day.

Cuvee Champagne Texturizing Spray The name says it all.

IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray This one smells like a vacation in a bottle.

Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray Add volume and texture without leaving hair crunchy.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray This one also helps protect your color.

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo Dry shampoo will also work in a pinch, as it provides grip and allows you to mold your strands with your fingers.

