I Found the Best Korean Cleansers That Are Gentle Yet Effective (2025)

I don’t know about you, but washing my face is the highlight of my day, and I’ve come to realize nothing beats the magic of the best Korean cleansers. They manage to deliver a proper cleanse without compromising my skin barrier unlike any other formulas I’ve tested (and trust me, as a longtime beauty journalist, I’ve reviewed hundreds of skin care products in my lifetime).

Be it a nourishing balm, a gentle cleansing oil, a balancing gel, or a purifying foaming option, quality K-beauty formulas never miss the mark. They’re designed to be gentle yet effective, often focusing on skin-balancing while thoroughly cleansing without stripping the skin, says Charlotte Cho, a licensed aesthetician based in New York City and cofounder of Then I Met You skin care brand and Soko Glam online beauty retailer. Unlike Western cleansers, which often rely on harsh surfactants or astringent ingredients, Korean ones maintain the skin’s moisture barrier and natural pH balance, says Cho. Think: Centella asiatica, ginseng, rice extract, vitamin C, niacinamide, and ceramides—a.k.a. the ingredients that you’ll often find in other barrier-strengthening Korean skin care products.

To help you find your pick, I asked K-beauty experts and dermatologists to share their favorite products, and tested them firsthand on my dry and sensitive skin, as well as tapped fellow beauty editors with different skin concerns to share what they reach for. Enter: your definitive guide to the most hype-worthy Korean cleansers out there.

The best Korean cleansers, at a glance:

Your Korean cleanser questions, answered

What are some of the most effective ingredients found in Korean cleansers? According to David Kim, a board-certified dermatologist at Idriss Dermatology in New York City, “Some of the most common and effective ingredients that are often present in Korean cleansers are glycerin, cica (Centella asiatica), and salicylic acid.” Cho points out that each ingredient serves a different purpose and it’s important to understand their main benefits before ultimately choosing your cleanser. Centella asiatica soothes irritation and strengthens the skin barrier

nourish and hydrate, improving skin elasticity over time Glycerin and hyaluronic acid draw moisture into the skin for a hydrated, plump finish What are the best Korean cleansers for each skin type? Both Dr. Kim and Cho agree that choosing a cleanser based on your exact skin type is key to ensure long-term benefits. To do this, you must consider your skin’s needs and know what to look for and avoid when considering each formula. For sensitive skin: Dr. Kim recommends cleansers with Centella asiatica (otherwise known as cica) for soothing and calming the skin because of its anti-inflammatory properties. “In terms of the type of cleanser, gel cleansers are the best bet as they are gentle on the skin and very effective without over-stripping the skin,” he says. Cho also suggests sticking to “low-pH, cream, or milk cleansers with cica, chamomile, or probiotics to soothe and reduce irritation. Avoid harsh surfactants (like sulfates) and artificial fragrances,” she says.

“Look for foaming cleansers with tea tree, clay, or charcoal to absorb excess sebum and deep-clean pores. Ingredients like salicylic acid help gently exfoliate and prevent breakouts,” says Cho. For acne-prone skin: As far as ingredients go, Dr. Kim suggests considering cleansers with salicylic acid. “[It]’s ideal for acne-prone skin as it clears the pores. It’s a chemical exfoliant that can penetrate deeper into the pores, removing dead skin cells and oil build up that may lead to breakouts. Foaming cleansers typically work best for oily and acne-prone skin because they help eliminate excess oil or sebum,” he says. Cho also recommends mugwort and licorice root extract, as they “can calm inflammation and prevent post-acne hyperpigmentation.”

Charlotte Cho, a licensed aesthetician based in New York City and cofounder of Then I Met You skin care brand and Soko Glam online beauty retailer

Best Overall: Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule Foam

Pros: Doesn’t strip the skin of its natural moisture; a little goes a long way; suitable for dry and sensitive-skin types.

Doesn’t strip the skin of its natural moisture; a little goes a long way; suitable for dry and sensitive-skin types. Cons: Nothing of note

“As someone who has notoriously dry skin, I’ve been loving this nourishing cleanser from Skin1004. I find that it thoroughly purifies the skin without leaving it tight and dehydrated afterward. I also love that you only need the smallest amount as it lathers very nicely, meaning you’re less likely to finish it faster than expected,” says Glamour beauty contributor Denise Primbet. This quality cleanser features the ideal pH level of five to avoid compromising your skin’s moisture barrier and stripping it of its natural oils while effectively removing dirt and impurities. It’s also enriched with Centella asiatica extract to soothe and rebalance the skin, as well as coconut-derived surfactants and sodium hyaluronate (a low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid) to deliver a thorough cleanse while keeping your complexion nice and hydrated throughout the day or night. Another standout ingredient is citric acid, which is great for gentle exfoliation that won’t overwhelm the skin.

Best Cleansing Balm: Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm $39 Amazon $39 Sephora Original video by Glamour beauty contributor Denise Primbet

Pros: Great for thorough makeup removal; feels nourishing on the skin; brightens the skin over prolonged use

Great for thorough makeup removal; feels nourishing on the skin; brightens the skin over prolonged use Cons: May not be best for those with sensitive eyes as it has an apparent scent

“I’m a sucker for a quality cleansing balm for my double-cleanse routine, and this formula from Then I Met You is my ultimate go-to. In fact, I’ve already emptied at least six of these. I love how effortlessly it removes my makeup (even waterproof mascara and fake lash glue) without causing any flare-ups or irritation,” says Primbet. Suitable for all skin types (including oily skin), this cleansing balm is full of antioxidants and skin-loving ingredients, including seaberry oil, vitamin E, and persimmon extract. Apart from its cleansing abilities, it also has a handful of long-term benefits. From brightening and evening out your skin tone to protecting your skin against free radicals and ensuring lasting hydration, it’s safe to say that your skin barrier will be well taken care of. It starts off as a rich balm, then transforms into a luxurious face oil with an uplifting citrusy scent. Did we mention that it’s also cruelty-free and doesn’t feature any parabens and sulfates?

Best Cleansing Oil: HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil

HARUHARU Wonder Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil $16 Amazon Original video by Glamour beauty contributor Denise Primbet

Pros: Unscented; feels gentle on the skin; impressive when it comes to makeup and sunscreen removal

Unscented; feels gentle on the skin; impressive when it comes to makeup and sunscreen removal Cons: May not be the best fit for oily skin

“As far as cleansing oils go, the HaruHaru formula will always be my top recommendation. Having used it for roughly three weeks, I noticed how it visibly helped improve the quality of my skin, delivering a great base for a hydrating skin care routine. It melts away makeup, grime, and SPF with ease, resulting in zero irritation (and that’s coming from someone with sensitive eyes),” says Primbet. Featuring a simple yet effective blend of naturally derived jojoba-seed, olive, and rice-bran oils, the HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil is an Amazon bestseller for a reason. It delivers thorough cleansing and lasting moisture without compromising your delicate skin barrier. Simply apply a few pumps onto dry skin and gently rub your face in circular motions for at least 30 seconds. Once done, make sure to emulsify it with water, massage it once more, and rinse away. You can also use a handy washcloth for an added exfoliating effect.

Best Two-in-One Formula: Anua Rice Enzyme Brightening Cleansing Powder

Courtesy of brand Anua Rice Enzyme Brightening Cleansing Powder $16 Amazon Tested and reviewed byGlamourcontributor Sarah Y. Wu

Pros: Unscented formula; doubles as a face mask; gently resurfaces the skin

Unscented formula; doubles as a face mask; gently resurfaces the skin Cons: Nothing of note

“I first tried this cleanser when I visited the Anua offices in Seoul last year. I couldn’t get enough of the marshmallow texture and have been using it ever since. I add more water when I use it as a daily cleanser and a little less to turn it into a weekly face mask. Whichever way I use it, it leaves my skin soft, smooth, and radiant,” says Glamour contributor Sarah Wu. Featuring rice water for brightening, lactic acid for gentle exfoliation, and ceramides for barrier-strengthening purposes, this clever formula offers a non-stripping cleanse, making it suitable for most skin types, particularly those with sensitive skin. Not only is it free of artificial fragrance, but it’s also bound to last longer, considering that you only need the smallest amount of powder to activate with water. The result? A clearer, smoother-looking, and brightened complexion and a healthy moisture barrier.

Best for Dry Skin: Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil Deep Clean

Courtesy of brand Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil Deep Clean $28 Amazon Tested and reviewed byGlamourcontributor Sarah Y. Wu

Pros: Delivers a deep cleanse; feels hydrating on the skin; effectively takes off makeup

Delivers a deep cleanse; feels hydrating on the skin; effectively takes off makeup Cons: May not be the best fit for those who prefer a more purifying gel-like formula

According to Y. Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City, this deeply nourishing cleansing oil is “formulated with noncomedogenic oils to hydrate the skin without clogging the pores.” Featuring replenishing yet deep-cleansing properties, this lightweight oil is ideal for anyone who wants to prioritize barrier repair while ensuring that the skin is thoroughly cleansed from dirt buildup, makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum. Thanks to the clever blend of grape-seed, lavender, and sunflower-seed oils, this formula can remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup without persistent rubbing. This vegan cleansing oil is fragrance-free and pairs well with all skin types, making it a safe bet for just about anyone. Simply dispense a few pumps onto your face, gently massage the oil into the skin, and watch all the impurities melt away.

Best for Combination Skin: Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam

Courtesy of brand Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam $31 Nordstrom Tested and reviewed by Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle

Pros: Great for everyday use; leaves the skin soft without resulting in a tight feel

Great for everyday use; leaves the skin soft without resulting in a tight feel Cons: Needs to be paired with a cleansing oil to effectively remove makeup

Looking for a foolproof everyday cleanser that will remove excess sebum and rid your skin of impurities, all while leaving it silky smooth? We’ve got you covered. This gel-to-foam face wash from Sulwhasoo is nothing short of impressive. Infused with mulberry-leaf and mountain-yam extracts, this formula will help keep your skin hydrated throughout the cleansing process to maintain a healthy moisture barrier. It starts off as a clear gel and lathers into a rich foam, and once rinsed, reveals a radiant, healthy-looking complexion. Sure, compared to other entries in this list, it’s far from cheap, but trust us when we tell you that it’s definitely worth the splurge. After all, Sulwhasoo is known and loved by many K-pop celebrities (Rosé, we’re looking at you) for a reason. Easily one of the most hardworking cleansers around.

Best for Oily Skin: Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam

Courtesy of brand ANUA Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam $13 Amazon $14 Ulta

Pros: Unscented; deeply purifying; non-stripping

Unscented; deeply purifying; non-stripping Cons: May not be the best choice for sensitive, mature, and dry skin

Every K-beauty lover knows that Anua skin care products are top-tier, and with good reason. A firm bestseller across practically all K-beauty retailers, this deeply purifying foaming cleanser is a solid contender for oily and combination skin. The fragrance-free, non-stripping formula is enriched with 0.5% BHA for gentle exfoliation, as well as quercetinol (yes, a mouthful, we know) and plant-derived extracts to leave your skin dolphin-smooth. It also has a very interesting thick texture, but you only need a pea-size amount for your entire face. “I’m yet to find a cleanser that leaves my skin just as smooth and purified as this unique formula from Anua. I’m not usually one who prefers foaming face washes, but I still find myself reaching for it whenever I feel that my skin is in need of a deeper cleanse,” says Primbet.

Best Cleansing Gel: CosRx Low pH Good Morning Gel Face Cleanser

Pros: Features a pH-balancing formula; reasonably priced; suitable for all skin types

Features a pH-balancing formula; reasonably priced; suitable for all skin types Cons: Nothing of note

You may be familiar with CosRx for its viral snail mucin range, but trust us when we tell you that this K-beauty brand has a lot more in store for us skin care obsessives. Take this gel cleanser, for one. Not only does this formula do a superb job at removing any traces of makeup, sunscreen, or dirt buildup, but it also supports a natural pH level of five to six so as not to disturb your skin barrier. This allows for the botanical ingredients to effectively cleanse without stripping the skin. The tea tree oil is there to soothe and reduce inflammation, while mild acids encourage gentle exfoliation to reveal a smooth and healthy-looking complexion. “I’ve been using this CosRx cleanser for a bit over a month now, and I can confidently say that it’s exceeded my expectations. It delivers a proper cleanse without making my skin tight and dry, leaving me with supersoft skin,” says Primbet.

Best for Sensitive Skin: KraveBeauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser

Courtesy of brand KraveBeauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser $16 Amazon

Pros: Has soothing properties; feels nourishing on the skin; looks after the skin barrier; unscented

Has soothing properties; feels nourishing on the skin; looks after the skin barrier; unscented Cons: May not be the best fit for oily and acne-prone skin types

We love our matcha lattes, but did you know that this calming ingredient is also often found in Asian skin care? Meet the KraveBeauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser, an antioxidant-rich face wash that prioritizes hydration. Apart from matcha, it also features a whole host of skin care ingredients like vitamin B 5 and sodium PCA, as well as nourishing hemp seed oil (which is known to be rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids). The best part? This clever formula is soothing enough to work as a sensitive-skin-friendly face wash. Plus, it helps strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and protect it from any environmental aggressors. And if that wasn’t enough, this product is also cruelty-free, fragrance-free, vegan, and recyclable. “I like this matcha-infused face wash from KraveBeauty for its ability to soothe and thoroughly cleanse my skin without leaving it feeling uncomfortably dry or tight afterward. As someone with rosacea and sensitive skin, I found that it did an excellent job at calming the skin too,” says Primbet.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Abib Acne Foam Cleanser Heartleaf Foam

Courtesy of brand Abib Acne Foam Cleanser Heartleaf Foam $16 $13 Amazon

Pros: Great clarifying properties; soothes inflammation; unclogs pores

Great clarifying properties; soothes inflammation; unclogs pores Cons: May not be the best fit for sensitive skin

Salicylic acid is best known for its clarifying properties that work wonders on acne-prone skin. Naturally, when curating an effective skin care routine, it’s important to incorporate this ingredient for best results—starting with your cleanser, ofc. This foaming cleanser from Abib has a great multitasking formula that tackles blackheads, all while keeping your skin nice and soothed thanks to components like heartleaf extract and Centella asiatica. With its mildy acidic pH, this face wash delivers a gentle cleanse by ridding your skin of any impurities, leftover makeup, and sunscreen residue. It also has plenty of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to help prevent and reduce the appearance of acne. For best results, dispense a pea-size amount on your hands and lather it up until it turns into foam, massage into the skin, and rinse away.