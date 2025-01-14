I Just Can't Wait to Be King (2025)

Simba:
I'm gonna be a mighty king
So enemies, beware
Zazu:
Well, I've never seen a king of beasts
With quite so little hair
Simba:
I'm gonna be the main event
Like no king was before
I'm brushing up on looking down
I'm working on my ROAR!
Zazu:
Thus far, a rather uninspiring thing
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Zazu: (spoken)
You've rather a long way to go, young master
If you think...
Simba:
No one saying, "Do this"
Zazu: (spoken)
Now when I said that, I―
Nala:
No one saying, "Be there"
Zazu: (spoken)
What I meant was―
Simba:
No one saying, "Stop that"
Zazu: Look, what you don't realize―
Simba and Nala:
No one saying, "See here"
Zazu: (spoken)
Now see here!
Simba:
Free to run around all day
Zazu: (spoken)
Well, that's definitely out―
Simba:
Free to do it all my way!
(instrumental)
Zazu:
I think it's time that you and I
Arranged a heart-to-heart
Simba:
Kings don't need advice
From little hornbills for a start
Zazu:
If this is where the monarchy is headed
Count me out!
Out of service, out of Africa!
I wouldn't hang about!
This child is getting wildly out of wing
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
[Instrumental bridge]
Simba:
Everybody look left
Everybody look right
Everywhere you look I'm...
Standing in the spotlight
Zazu: (spoken)
Not yet!
Chorus:
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait...
Chorus:
Oh, he just can't wait to be king!
Oh, he just can't wait to be king!
Oh, he just can't wait...
All:
To be king!
Simba:
Everybody look left
Everybody look right
Everywhere you look I'm...
Standing in the spotlight
(Timon: HEY, keep it down out there!)
(Pumbaa: We have neighbors? We should go say hello.)
(Timon: Noisy neighbors! There go the property values.)
Chorus:
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!
Simba and Chorus:
Oh, I/He just can't wait to be king!
(Timon: Oh, perfect. We moved to the theater district. Get a load of these guys.)
Oh, I/He just can't wait to be king!
(Timon: Knock it off!!!)
Oh, I just can't wait...
(Pumbaa: TIMON, LOOK OUT...!!!)
To be king!
Way behind the water hole
A little down the line
The jungle and the plains and peaks
Are scheduled to be mine
I'm gonna be the ruler
Of most everything around
From the grandest of the mountains
To the humble common ground
My reign will be a super awesome thing
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
I'm gonna be a noble king
And scrupulously fair
I only need a little time
Perhaps a little hair
I'm gonna be the mane event
Like no king was before
I'm brushing up on looking down
I'm working on my roar
The fauna and the flora gonna swing
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
No one saying do this
No one saying be there
No one saying stop that
No one saying see here
Free to run around all day
I'll be free to do it my way
No one saying do this
No one saying be there
No one saying stop that
No one saying see here
Free to run around all day
Free to do it my way
The time has come as someone said
To talk of many things
May be true
But I would rather stick to talking kings
It's easy to be royal
If you're already leonine
It isn't just my right
Even my left will be divine
The monarchy is waiting to go zing
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
(Repeat until fade)
Way beyond the water hole
A little down the line
The jungle and the plains and peaks
Are scheduled to be mine
I'm gonna be the ruler
Of most everything around
From the grandest of the mountains
To the humble common ground
My reign will be a super awesome thing
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
I'm gonna be a noble king
So enemies beware
I only need a little time
Perhaps a little hair
I'm gonna be the mane event
Like no king was before
I'm brushing up on looking down
And I'm working on my roar
The fauna and the flora gonna swing
Wow, I just can't wait to be the king
No one saying do this
No one saying be there
No one saying stop that
No one saying see here
Free to run around all day
I'll be free to do it all my way
All my way
Yeah
Well, I just can't wait to be the king
I can't wait
No one saying do this
No one saying be there
No one saying stop that
No one saying see here
Free to run around all day
I'll be free to do it all my way
The time has come as someone said
To talk of many things
This may be true
But I would rather stick to talking kings
It's easy to be royal
If you're already leonine
It isn't just my right
Even my left will be divine
The monarchy is waiting to go zing
I just can't wait to be king
Yes, I just can't wait to be the king
Just can't wait
Just can't wait
You're gonna be the king
Just can't wait
Wanna be the king
Yes, sire
I'm all yours
Simba:
I'm gonna be the main event
Like no king was before
I'm brushing up on looking down
I'm working on my ROAR!
Zazu:
Thus far, a rather uninspiring thing
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Donald: (spoken)
Now I gotcha...
[Simba jumps on him]
Waack!
Simba:
Everybody look left
Everybody look right
Everywhere you look I'm...
Multiple Simbas:
Standing in the spotlight
Zazu: (spoken)
Not yet!
Chorus:
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait...
Chorus:
Oh, he just can't wait to be king!
Oh, he just can't wait to be king!
Oh, he just can't wait...
All:
To be king!
Simba:
I'm gonna be a mighty king
So enemies, beware
Zazu:
Well, I've never seen a king of beasts with quite so little hair
Simba:
I'm gonna be the main event
Like no king was before
I'm brushing up on looking down
I'm working on my ROAR
Zazu:
Thus far, a rather uninspiring thing
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
Zazu: (spoken)
You have rather a long way to go, young master
If you think...
Simba:
No one saying, "Do this"
Zazu: (spoken)
Now when I said that, I...
Nala:
No one saying, "Be there"
Zazu: (spoken)
What I meant was...
Simba:
No one saying, "Stop that"
Simba and Nala:
No one saying, "See here"
Zazu: (spoken)
Now see here!
Simba:
Free to run around all day
Zazu: (spoken)
Well, that's definitely out...
Simba:
Free to do it all my way!
Zazu:
I think it's time that you and I arranged a heart-to-heart
Nala:
Kings don't need advice
From little hornbills for a start
Zazu:
If this is where the monarchy is headed
Count me out!
Out of service, out of Africa
I wouldn't hang about!
This child is getting wildly out of wing
Simba!
Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king
(instrumental)
Simba:
Everybody look left
Nala:
Everybody look right
Simba:
Everywhere you look I'm...
Simba and Nala:
Standing in the spotlight
Zazu: (spoken)
Not yet!
Nala and Chorus:
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling
Simba and Chorus:
Oh, I/He just can't wait to be king
Nala and Chorus:
Oh, he just can't wait to be king
Simba, Nala, and Chorus:
Oh I/He just can't wait... (Just can't wait..)
To be king!
(instrumental verse)
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Everybody look left
Everybody look right
Everywhere you look I'm...
Standing in the spotlight
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Yes, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait...
To be king!