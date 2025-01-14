I Just Can't Wait to Be King (2025)

Simba:

I'm gonna be a mighty king

So enemies, beware

Zazu:

Well, I've never seen a king of beasts

With quite so little hair

Simba:

I'm gonna be the main event

Like no king was before

I'm brushing up on looking down

I'm working on my ROAR!

Zazu:

Thus far, a rather uninspiring thing

Simba:

Oh, I just can't wait to be king!

Zazu: (spoken)

You've rather a long way to go, young master

If you think...

Simba:

No one saying, "Do this"

Zazu: (spoken)

Now when I said that, I―

Nala:

No one saying, "Be there"

Zazu: (spoken)

What I meant was―

Simba:

No one saying, "Stop that"

Zazu: Look, what you don't realize―

Simba and Nala:

No one saying, "See here"

Zazu: (spoken)

Now see here!

Simba:

Free to run around all day

Zazu: (spoken)

Well, that's definitely out―

Simba:

Free to do it all my way!

(instrumental)

Zazu:

I think it's time that you and I

Arranged a heart-to-heart

Simba:

Kings don't need advice

From little hornbills for a start

Zazu:

If this is where the monarchy is headed

Count me out!

Out of service, out of Africa!

I wouldn't hang about!

This child is getting wildly out of wing

Simba:

Oh, I just can't wait to be king!

[Instrumental bridge]

Simba:

Everybody look left

Everybody look right

Everywhere you look I'm...

Standing in the spotlight

Zazu: (spoken)

Not yet!

Chorus:

Let every creature go for broke and sing

Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing

It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!

Simba:

Oh, I just can't wait to be king!

Oh, I just can't wait to be king!

Oh, I just can't wait...

Chorus:

Oh, he just can't wait to be king!

Oh, he just can't wait to be king!

Oh, he just can't wait...

All:

To be king!