I Just Can't Wait to Be King (2025)

Simba:
I'm gonna be a mighty king
So enemies, beware

Zazu:
Well, I've never seen a king of beasts
With quite so little hair

Simba:
I'm gonna be the main event
Like no king was before
I'm brushing up on looking down
I'm working on my ROAR!

Zazu:
Thus far, a rather uninspiring thing

Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!

Zazu: (spoken)
You've rather a long way to go, young master
If you think...

Simba:
No one saying, "Do this"

Zazu: (spoken)
Now when I said that, I―

Nala:
No one saying, "Be there"

Zazu: (spoken)
What I meant was―

Simba:
No one saying, "Stop that"

Zazu: Look, what you don't realize―

Simba and Nala:
No one saying, "See here"

Zazu: (spoken)
Now see here!

Simba:
Free to run around all day

Zazu: (spoken)
Well, that's definitely out―

Simba:
Free to do it all my way!

(instrumental)

Zazu:
I think it's time that you and I
Arranged a heart-to-heart

Simba:
Kings don't need advice
From little hornbills for a start

Zazu:
If this is where the monarchy is headed
Count me out!
Out of service, out of Africa!
I wouldn't hang about!
This child is getting wildly out of wing

Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!

[Instrumental bridge]

Simba:
Everybody look left
Everybody look right
Everywhere you look I'm...
Standing in the spotlight

Zazu: (spoken)
Not yet!

Chorus:
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!

Simba:
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait to be king!
Oh, I just can't wait...

Chorus:
Oh, he just can't wait to be king!
Oh, he just can't wait to be king!
Oh, he just can't wait...

All:
To be king!

Simba:
Everybody look left
Everybody look right
Everywhere you look I'm...
Standing in the spotlight

(Timon: HEY, keep it down out there!)
(Pumbaa: We have neighbors? We should go say hello.)
(Timon: Noisy neighbors! There go the property values.)

Chorus:
Let every creature go for broke and sing
Let's hear it in the herd and on the wing
It's gonna be King Simba's finest fling!

Simba and Chorus:
Oh, I/He just can't wait to be king!
(Timon: Oh, perfect. We moved to the theater district. Get a load of these guys.)
Oh, I/He just can't wait to be king!
(Timon: Knock it off!!!)
Oh, I just can't wait...

(Pumbaa: TIMON, LOOK OUT...!!!)

To be king!

