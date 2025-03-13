I’m a Beauty Writer—This Concealer Is Always in My Makeup Bag (2025)

Looking to brighten dark circles even when you only had a few hours of sleep? The best concealers might just do the trick. Here, I spoke with a handful of makeup artists and Glamour editors for their recommendations. We found options that can address dark spots, blemishes, acne, and more. The best overall concealer on our list is the Urban Decay Quickies Concealer because it’s highly pigmented but not too thick, and it can be used for a full face of makeup—no foundation or tinted moisturizer required. But we also found budget-friendly options like the E.L.F. 16HR Camo Concealer that our shopping editor says seriously brightens, plus other types of coverage levels.

How we chose the best concealers

How we tested We tested concealers by evaluating how pigmented the formula is, how long the concealer lasts, and whether it cracked or creased throughout the day. We also looked at how well the concealer played with our variety of skin types and tones, if it matched our undertones, and whether it hydrated dry areas or kept our oily areas shine-free. Meet the experts Kasey Spickard, NYC-based makeup artist

Tobi Henney, celebrity makeup artist

Jaleesa Jaikaran, celebrity makeup artist

Best Overall: Urban Decay Quickies Concealer

Original image by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

The best concealers are the ones you can use as foundation, which is why this pick is at the top of our list. The Quickies concealer comes with a large doe-foot applicator and a concealer brush to easily blend it into the skin for a natural, full-coverage finish. The formula contains vitamin E to help soften and nourish the skin, and is natural yet mattifying, making it suitable for oily-skin types that tend to run into issues with makeup cracking or fading throughout the day.

Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary is a massive fan of this concealer because it replaces her everyday foundation. “Whenever I wear this concealer, I don’t find the need to layer on extra foundation or tinted moisturizer for coverage; this simply does it all. I love how creamy the consistency is and how easily it blends onto the skin. Plus, I never need to reapply it, even after an eight-hour workday.”

Pros: Large doe-foot applicator provides more full coverage

Large doe-foot applicator provides more full coverage Cons: Built-in blending brush is a little rough and difficult to use

Built-in blending brush is a little rough and difficult to use Finish: Natural matte

Natural matte Shades: 24

24 Size: 0.55 oz

Best for Oily Skin: E.L.F. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer

Original photo from Jenifer Calle testing E.L.F. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer

Thanks to its matte finish, you can use this super-pigmented formula to conceal, contour, and highlight skin. It also contains a combo of avocado oil (to moisturize) and kaolin clay (to control oil), making it a winner if you have combination or oily skin.

“I have combination, oily skin so I need a concealer that controls shine. This E.L.F. concealer checks that box, and it also never creases. I have medium skin tone and a neutral undertone, and the medium sand shade matches perfectly. It keeps my undereye bright all day. Pro tip: A little goes a long way, so apply very small dots first,” says Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle.

Pros: Sets quickly; visibly brightens

Sets quickly; visibly brightens Cons: Thicker consistency so may emphasize fine lines once it dries down

Thicker consistency so may emphasize fine lines once it dries down Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 23

23 Size: 0.3 oz.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer

Courtesy of brand Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer $29 $16 Amazon $30 Sephora
Original video from Alanna Martine Kilkeary testing Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer

Original image by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

A skin-care-minded formula, this actively nourishes the skin barrier with hyaluronic acid aloe vera, while the pigments within provide buildable, flexible coverage that moves with skin. Translation? No creasing or settling here.

This pick is another go-to of Glamour’s Kilkeary’s because it’s long-lasting and full-coverage. It’s great whether you’re trying to conceal dark circles, obscure raised pimples, or hide the appearance of fine lines. “I always find myself going back to this concealer when I need something to help conceal breakouts or make me look more awake. The neutral-undertoned hues are perfect for my olive skin tone and blend seamlessly into my makeup look, without appearing too warm or too cool. I like the consistency because it’s actually extremely lightweight,” she says.