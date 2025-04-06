I'm a celebrity chef and Meghan Markle makes a strange mistake when cooking (2025)

Meghan Markle dances in kitchen in new video

Meghan Markle has jumped into the culinary world and is now advising people on how to prepare food, which has divided critics from around the globe, including celebrity chef, Jameson Stocks who has cooked for King Charles III. On Tuesday, Meghan uploaded a video on Instagram showcasing her cooking skills. She was stirring two pots at the same time, dancing and having fun as the camera rolled. However, eagle-eyed fans were left horrified by her skillset. A user on X uploaded a screenshot of Meghan, who had placed her pots on the back hobs and said: “I really, really hate to post about this mess but there is NO ONE that cooks like this. Pots on the back burner with the lids on front burners,” which sparked a frenzy online with thousands leaping into the comments section. One user replied: “WTH is she even doing? Ridiculous.” In response, we chatted to cooking expert Jameson Stocks to get his take on her apparent faux Paus.

I really, really hate to post about this mess but there is NO ONE that cooks like this. Pots on the back burner with the lids on front burners. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5i6T1rw9LM — The Press Office Of HRH Riley Dog ?????? (@Rileydo73362981) April 1, 2025

Mr Stocks, who has run Michellin star resturants and is also a proud ambassador for the King's Trust, criticised Meghan in an exclusive interview with the Daily Express. He said: “Honestly, I find it hard to understand why she would choose the back hob to cook on when the front one is available, especially since she’s positioned right over the food. Being closer to the pan grants better control compared to reaching over.” As a father, he acknowledged the risk of young children being in the kitchen and added: “The only reason I can think of is to keep it out of children's reach, but even then, it seems like an odd method of cooking when stood there.”

Celebrity Chef Jameson Stocks now owns a string of businesses, including a chain: Street Food by Jameson (Image: Jameson Stocks)

Jameson Stocks has run Michellen star resturants and is expanding his business in Cape Town (Image: Jameson Stocks)

The clip we saw suggests that it was taken in her Montecito mansion, as it is clearly not the million-dollar home she rented to film her Netflix lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan. Jameson continued that what Meghan “demonstrates is quite fundamental, and I find it rather dull and unrealistic.” Meghan recently announced that we can expect a second instalment of her series following high viewing figures which was ranked tenth on Netflix's global Top 10 Shows Overview list. We asked Jameson what he would like to see in the second series following his brutal review of the show just weeks ago.

