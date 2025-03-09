I'm a registered dietitian and tested 17 protein powders for women — this is the one I use (2025)

Did you know that almost half of women over 50 aren't getting enough protein daily? That's a big deal, considering protein is essential for everything from bones and muscles to skin and hair. Furthermore, a recent study of over 48,000 found that adequate protein intake is crucial for healthy aging. Incorporating the best protein powder for women into your routine — one that fits your budget, is third-party tested and is enjoyable to drink — can bridge this common nutritional gap to keep you going strong well into your golden years.

"Protein powders can help women meet their daily protein needs, which is key for building and maintaining muscle, supporting recovery and managing weight. Meeting protein goals also supports healthy aging by preserving lean muscle mass and reducing the risk of sarcopenia, a condition linked to muscle loss as we age. For women, especially those with busy lifestyles, protein powders offer a quick and practical way to stay on track with their health and fitness goals," says Melissa Boufounos, a sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition near Ottawa, Canada.

Whether you want to gain muscle or simply need help hitting your daily protein target, protein powder is a convenient and effective solution. The key is deciding which product to purchase.

As a registered dietitian with years of clinical experience working with clients (and years experience using protein powder in my daily life), I know just how important it is to find the right protein powder for your personal needs. In my search for the best options I spoke with four additional registered dietitians, researched over 20 brands and tested 17 products to help you find your perfect match. Continue reading to discover the top choices, and why they're particularly beneficial for women.

A note on supplements

The products included on this list are dietary supplements. Such supplements are regulated far less stringently by the FDA than medications, with little evaluation of safety or effectiveness before they go to market. Supplements may also interact with other medications and aren't appropriate for all populations or health conditions. While our health writers personally select and test products that are evidence-based, it's important to talk to your health care provider before adding a dietary supplement to your routine.

Best overall protein powder for women

Naked Nutrition Best overall Naked Whey Protein per serving: 25 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (30 g) | Nutrition facts (Unflavored): 120 calories, 3 g carbs, 2 g fat | Sweeteners: None (unflavored), organic coconut sugar (flavored varieties) See Also Amino Acids vs. Protein Powder: Which Supplement Should You Take?10 Types of Protein Powder: How Do They Compare?Best Amino Acid Supplements: Top 5 of 2025Amino Acids Vs Protein Powder: Which Should You Take? For women looking for a high-quality, third-party tested protein powder with minimal ingredients, no artificial sweeteners and multiple flavors to choose from, it's hard to beat our overall winner, Naked Nutrition Whey. Regardless of flavor, each two-scoop serving provides 25 grams of whey protein sourced from pasture-fed cows' milk. The formulation is a key factor setting Naked Whey apart. The unflavored option contains just one ingredient — whey protein — while the flavored varieties maintain equally simple ingredient lists that are sweetened naturally with coconut sugar instead of artificial additives. This approach prevents the strong aftertaste associated with some artificial sweeteners like stevia. The flavored options contain a small amount of added sugar, ranging from 3-5 grams per serving, but this trade-off contributes to a balanced, pleasant flavor profile. I've tried various Naked Whey flavors over the years. The chocolate flavor is one I especially love for its creamy richness, while the unflavored variant's simplicity makes it a go-to for versatile use. It's a convenient way to add a protein boost to my morning oats or to make homemade protein bars. Amazon reviewers also have a thing for this protein powder. One says it's had a surprising impact on their life. They write, "All I can say is … wow! This has changed my day and been a value add to my life. It tastes great, I feel so satiated and am no longer snacking at all, no intolerance issues and no gas. I have consistent energy levels through the day. I'm hooked. I've ordered several times now and have one shake or smoothie a day; it has become a staple in my day." Pros Informed Choice certified

Multiple flavors and unflavored

Minimal ingredient list with zero artificial additives

High in protein

Easy to mix

No stevia or artificial taste or aftertaste Cons May cause bloating, especially in those with dairy or lactose intolerance

Flavored varieties are relatively high in added sugar $95 at Naked Nutrition

More protein powders for women we like in 2025

JUST INGREDIENTS Best tasting Just Ingredients Protein Powder Protein per serving: 22 g | Serving size: 1 scoop (49 g) | Nutrition facts (Strawberries & Cream): 190 calories, 15 g carbs, 6 g fat | Sweeteners: Monk fruit and stevia extract Let's be real — flavor is everything when it comes to protein powder. If it doesn't taste good, you're less likely to use it consistently and it'll probably end up forgotten at the back of your pantry. That's why finding a powder that's both delicious and good for you is such a win. And honestly, Just Ingredients Protein Powder checks all the boxes, making it our choice for the best flavor category. This brand also boasts variety, offering 20 flavors plus an unflavored option. Think dessert-inspired choices like Mint Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle — flavors that actually taste like what they promise, without that weird artificial aftertaste. The powders are made with clean, whole food-based ingredients, including a blend of grass-fed whey, grass-fed collagen, pea protein and chia seed protein. And yes, they're third-party tested, so you know you're getting the good stuff. I tried a sample pack of Just Ingredients' top flavors and honestly, there wasn't one I didn't like. The powders mixed easily and quickly using a shaker bottle and had a smooth, creamy texture that I looked forward to after every workout. Even though they use stevia for sweetness, there's no overpowering aftertaste — just a well-balanced flavor. Equally impressive was the lack of bloating after drinking these shakes almost daily for several weeks. Pros Third-party tested for purity and potency

Large variety of flavors including unflavored

Blend of 100% grass-fed whey, grass-fed collagen and plant-based proteins

No noticeable stevia taste or aftertaste

Mixes easily and was easy to digest

Minimal ingredient list free from artificial additives Cons Expensive

Not suitable for vegan diets

Higher in fat and carbs than some others on our list $48 at Amazon

Naked Nutrition Best plant-based Naked Nutrition Naked Pea Protein per serving: 27 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (30 g) | Nutrition facts (Unflavored): 120 calories, 2 g carbs, 0.5 g fat | Sweeteners: None (unflavored), organic coconut sugar (flavored varieties) Naked Nutrition Naked Pea gets our vote as the best plant-based protein powder for women because of its impressively short ingredient list, complete amino acid profile and multiple flavor options, including an unflavored variety. Plus, the powder is Informed Choice certified to ensure purity and potency. Naked Nutrition Unflavored Naked Pea contains just one ingredient: Pea protein sourced from U.S. and Canadian-grown yellow split peas. While there are benefits to various plant protein sources, we like pea protein because it's easily absorbed and contains all nine essential amino acids. Even the flavored options boast short ingredient lists and are free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, fillers and preservatives. Another bonus? The flavored varieties are lightly sweetened with coconut sugar, making this powder a good option if you dislike sugar substitutes. During testing, I was impressed by how easily the powders mixed, with zero clumps or separation. Taste-wise, both the chocolate and vanilla were very lightly flavored and sweetened. While I didn't love them with just water, I appreciated their versatility and enjoyed adding them to smoothies or mixing them with oat milk. The unflavored option was a bit chalky when mixed with water. However, its taste and texture were virtually undetectable when incorporated into shakes or other foods. One 5-star reviewer called it the "Best Vegan Protein Powder," adding, "Best taste, easy to digest, high protein, all essential amino acids, clean (Lab Tested), minimally processed." Pros Short ingredient lists with zero artificial additives

Informed Choice certified

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

Flavored and unflavored varieties

Easy to mix and no lingering aftertaste

Lightly sweetened with coconut sugar

High in protein Cons Flavors might be too mild for some

Unflavored option is chalky when mixed with plain water

Slight earthy taste $58 at Naked Nutrition

Ora Organic Best organic Protein per serving: 23 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (31 g) | Nutrition facts (Vanilla): 130 calories, 3 g carbs, 3 g fat | Sweeteners: Monk fruit extract (flavored varieties), none (unflavored) If you're looking for a certified organic protein powder with a clean ingredient list, then you'll want to give our top organic pick, , a try. While it's far from a newcomer in the protein powder world — I've been drinking it off and on for over 10 years — the company recently revamped the formulation to make the texture even smoother and tastier. Specifically, Ora swapped monk fruit extract in for the stevia. Both are calorie-free, natural sugar substitutes, but monk fruit is virtually tasteless — a major plus if you don't like the overpowering taste of stevia. Nutritionally, the powder's main highlight is the inclusion of 19 organic superfoods, including pea protein, amaranth, quinoa, broccoli, kale and pomegranate. It also includes a complete amino acid profile and 23 g of protein from a blend of plant-based protein sources. Ora So Lean & So Clean is available in three flavors plus an unflavored variety. If you're looking for a versatile powder to throw into smoothies, homemade protein bars or overnight oats, the Unsweetened & Unflavored option is a good way to go. However, for drinking straight with water or oat milk, I liked the Vanilla Chai the best. It has a clean vanilla taste with just the right amount of warmth and spice. The vanilla is also a solid option, though it isn't quite as creamy as some other vanilla options on our list. One happy Amazon reviewer says, "This stuff is terrific. Mixed it up with some unsweetened almond milk, few pieces of ice in my Ninja and cannot believe how great it is. No weird after taste, no back-talk from my stomach, and all of the good stuff I need." Pros Certified organic and vegan

Gluten-free

Minimal ingredient list with zero artificial additives

Sweetened with monk fruit

Good taste and texture

Available in flavored and unflavored varieties Cons Relatively expensive

Superfood & Greens Blend contains ingredients that may not be appropriate if taking certain prescription medications

Not as creamy as some others on our list See Also Amino Acids vs. Protein Powder | Livestrong.com $40 at Ora

Get Your Groove Best low carb Groove Whey Protein Isolate Protein per serving: 25 g | Serving size: 1 scoop (32.1 g) | Nutrition facts (Mexican Chocolate): 110 calories, 2 g carbs, 0.5 g fat | Sweeteners: Stevia and monk fruit Why is Groove Whey Protein Isolate our best low-carb option? Unlike many low-carb protein powders, it features creamy, rich chocolate and vanilla flavors that are free from sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. In fact, the protein's ingredient list is relatively short, with recognizable ingredients like whey protein isolate, Himalayan sea salt and vanilla bean or cocoa powder, depending on the flavor. To provide sweetness without added sugars, Groove Whey Protein uses a combination of stevia and monk fruit. While the stevia taste is noticeable, especially in the Tahitian Vanilla flavor, it isn't as overpowering as I expected. Still, because I'm not the biggest fan of stevia, I liked the Mexican Chocolate flavor best. Not only was the stevia taste and aftertaste minimal, but the chocolate flavor was also deliciously rich and creamy. Each 1-scoop serving provides an impressive 25 g of protein, 2 g of total carbs and 0 g of added sugars. Keep in mind that the powder is fortified with vitamins C, D and B12, so it isn't ideal if you're already getting these nutrients from a multivitamin or other dietary supplement. Pros Third-party tested for purity and potency

Low carb and free of added sugars

Sweetened with stevia and monk fruit instead of sugar alcohols

Rich, creamy taste

Easy to mix Cons Stevia taste and aftertaste more noticeable in the Tahitian Vanilla flavor

Only two flavor options

Fortified with vitamins, so avoid if you already take a multivitamin or similar supplements

Only available on the company's website

Isn't vegan-friendly $55 at Groove

Naked Nutrition Best with collagen Ella Daily Beauty Protein Powder Protein per serving: 20 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (29 g) | Nutrition facts: 110 calories, 4 g carbs, 1.5 g fat | Sweeteners: Reb-M Collagen is an essential protein that supports skin elasticity, joint health and strong hair and nails, making it a go-to for women looking to enhance their overall well-being. As we age, collagen production naturally declines, so supplementing with a high-quality product could help replace what's lost. Naked Nutrition's Vanilla Collagen Peptides is our favorite collagen powder because of its premium ingredients and clean formulation. Each serving delivers 20 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, ensuring a high-quality protein that's easy to digest. While more research is needed, supplements containing hydrolyzed collagen peptides may help improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Also included in the supplement are vitamin C, biotin, zinc and hyaluronic acid, all of which have also been linked to benefits for hair, skin and nails. Reviewers also approve of this powder. One says, "This is an excellent product! Great ingredients, complete transparency and super versatile. I mixed mine with some cold-brew coffee and almond milk and it tastes great! There aren't a lot of products out there that have hyaluronic acid and collagen. Definitely a game-changer for your skincare routine." Unlike other Naked Nutrition products on our list, Ella Daily Beauty Protein Powder is free of added sugars and instead is sweetened with fermented cane sugar (Reb-M) — a zero-calorie sweetener made through a patented fermenting process. This was the first time I'd tried a product containing Reb-M. While it's certainly less noticeable than stevia or sugar alcohols, it did give the powder a slight sugar alcohol-like aftertaste. That said, the overall flavor of the powder is excellent. Even when mixed with just water, the drink has a creamy, pure vanilla flavor that I thoroughly enjoyed. Ella Daily Beauty Powder is third-party tested for purity and potency and free of gluten, soy and artificial additives. However, because it contains bovine collagen (aka collagen from beef), it isn't suitable for vegan diets. Pros Third-party tested for purity and potency

No artificial additives

Available in three flavors

Formulated to support healthy hair, skin and nails

Full-bodied vanilla flavor

Easy to mix and creamy texture Cons No unflavored option

Limited research to support biotin's effectiveness

Slight aftertaste

Not appropriate if you're taking other supplements containing vitamin C or zinc

Isn't vegan-friendly $40 at Amazon

Neue Theory Best for digestion Neue Theory Plant-Based Probiotic Powder Protein per serving: 22 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (38.3 g) | Nutrition facts (Vanilla Bean): 120 calories, 4 g carbs, 3.5 g fat | Sweeteners: Monk fruit extract Neue Theory Plant-Based Probiotic Powder earned the title of Best for Digestion for its thoughtful formulation that prioritizes gut health and comfort. It's also worth noting that this brand was co-founded by registered dietitian Abby Sharp. Designed specifically for women, this protein powder includes digestive enzymes and probiotics to reduce bloating and minimize stomach upset, making it a standout choice for those with sensitive digestive systems. Each 2-scoop serving provides 22 grams of plant-based protein with a complete amino acid profile, including 2.5 grams of leucine to support muscle growth and recovery. The testing process highlighted several key features that made this powder shine. Its minimal ingredient list and absence of artificial flavors or aftertaste were immediate positives, and the use of monk fruit as a natural sweetener helped prevent the strong aftertaste often found in sugar substitutes. Additionally, both flavors — Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Silk — proved easy to scoop and mix, with the Vanilla Bean standing out for its authentic, pure vanilla taste and creamy consistency. While the powder required an occasional extra shake to redistribute the vanilla beans, this was a minor inconvenience given the overall quality of the product. Neue Theory's supplements are all third-party tested to ensure label accuracy, quality and transparency. Pros Third-party tested for purity and potency

Vegan-friendly

Creamy, natural flavors with zero artificial additives

Easy to mix

Includes probiotics and digestive enzymes to reduce bloating

Complete amino acid profile Cons Relatively expensive

Only available on Neue Theory's website

Limited flavor options and no unflavored variety

Digestive enzymes and probiotics may not be necessary or appropriate for some $65 at Neue Theory

Types of protein powders for women

With so many protein powders on the market, it's essential to understand each type's distinct characteristics and benefits to make informed choices. Here are some of the most common types:

Whey protein: Rapidly absorbed and rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), whey protein is highly effective for muscle building and recovery, making it a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts. Whey protein concentrate: Less processed than whey isolate, this option contains more lactose, carbohydrates and fat, making it an affordable choice for those who are not sensitive to lactose. Whey protein isolate: This highly filtered version of whey protein boasts a higher protein content with lower levels of lactose, carbohydrates and fat. It's an excellent choice for those aiming for a leaner product or managing lactose sensitivity.

Casein: This milk-derived protein digests more slowly than whey, providing a sustained release of amino acids. Due to its prolonged absorption rate, consuming casein before bedtime can aid muscle recovery during sleep.

Plant-based: These vegan-friendly powders are sourced from peas, soy, hemp, rice, seeds and nuts. It's important to note that some plant-based proteins may lack one or more essential amino acids; however, many products combine multiple plant sources to create a complete amino acid profile.

Collagen: As the body's most abundant protein, collagen supports hair, skin, nails, bones and connective tissues. Emerging research indicates potential benefits for using this type of protein to help reduce skin aging and enhance overall skin health.

Factors to consider when purchasing protein powders for women

Before grabbing the first tub of protein powder you see on the grocery store shelf, it pays to consider factors like dietary needs, health goals and personal preferences. Here's a quick guide to help you make an informed decision when purchasing protein powders:

Protein source: Each protein source offers unique benefits, so choosing the right one depends on your dietary needs and health objectives. Consider options like whey or casein for muscle building, plant-based proteins if you follow a vegan lifestyle or collagen if you're looking for extra skin and joint support.

Protein content per serving: Aim for powders with a minimum of 20 grams per serving. Women with higher protein demands, such as athletes or those over 65, may benefit from powders providing 25-30 grams per serving for optimal support.

Calories: Select a calorie range that aligns with your goals. If weight loss is your priority, look for powders with 120 or fewer calories per serving. For muscle gain, higher-calorie powders can provide the extra energy needed to fuel your progress.

Vitamins and minerals: "Some protein powders include other essential nutrients for women, helping them stand out in the saturated supplement market. For example, some protein powders are rich in iron, a key nutrient impacted by menstruation. ... It's important to look at the nutrition facts and consider the big picture [of your overall diet]," explains Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, owner of Eat Well Gulf Coast. Keep in mind that overconsuming nutrients from supplements can be harmful. If you're already taking a multivitamin, opting for a fortified protein powder may not be the safest choice.

Intended use: Choose a powder formulated to help you achieve your health goals, whether gaining muscle, losing weight or providing additional nutrients.

Taste and mixability: Along with reading online reviews, purchasing sample sizes of protein powders is a smart way to test the taste and texture before committing to a full-size tub.

Additives, artificial ingredients: Whenever possible, choose protein powders with minimal artificial additives, such as colors, flavors, thickeners or preservatives. As a general rule, a shorter ingredient list often indicates a cleaner, more natural product.

Dietary restrictions: If you follow a specific diet, such as vegan or gluten-free, select a protein powder that meets your nutritional requirements. Always check labels for third-party certification and ingredient details to ensure it meets your needs.

Sweeteners: Sugar substitutes like stevia, monk fruit and sucralose can add sweetness without increasing daily sugar intake. However, not all sugar substitutes are created equal in terms of taste and health benefits. If you prefer to skip sugar substitutes altogether, Lisa Andrews, founder of Sound Bites Nutrition, suggests opting for a protein powder with no more than 8 grams of added sugar per serving.

Hormonal support (menopause or pregnancy): Certain protein powders for women are formulated with added herbs, adaptogens or nutrient blends to support hormonal health. However, caution is advised. As Boufounos notes, "[These products] often include proprietary blends with undisclosed ingredient amounts, making it impossible to know if the dosages are clinically effective or safe. This lack of transparency is especially concerning during pregnancy, as some ingredients may pose potential risks."

Third-party testing: To ensure label accuracy, look for a product that has been third-party tested for purity and potency, ideally by a reputable organization like Informed Choice or NSF. These organizations ensure that the product contains the types and amounts of ingredients listed on the label and that the powder doesn't contain traceable amounts of heavy metals.

Value: Striking a balance between quality and cost is key when choosing a protein powder. While it's important not to compromise on quality for the sake of a lower price, there's no need to overspend on the priciest option either. Look for a product that offers a good balance of quality, ingredients and affordability to suit your needs.

How we chose protein powders for women

With over 13 years of experience as a registered dietitian and a dedicated protein powder enthusiast, I've explored countless options in the search for quality. To refine this process, I teamed up with four fellow registered dietitians to identify what truly matters when choosing the best protein powder for women. Combining my expertise with their insights, we reviewed over 20 brands, narrowing the list to 17 based on criteria like ingredient quality, nutritional profiles, third-party certifications, online reviews and even recommendations from trusted friends and family.

The testing process was meticulous. For the initial flavor test, I mixed one serving of each powder with 12 ounces of water, or as directed on the product label. After shaking the mixture in a blender bottle for at least 30 seconds, I evaluated each product for its mixability, texture, flavor and aftertaste. To ensure consistent and comprehensive results, I retested each powder over several weeks, using oat milk in a blender bottle or incorporating it into smoothies and overnight oats for added variety.

FAQs

How much protein powder should women consume daily?

"There is currently no standard recommendation for a daily protein powder dose," explains Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. "However, the general guideline is 1-2 scoops or 20-50 grams of protein powder per day. While protein powder is generally safe, consuming more than this may lead to digestive woes like bloating, cramping and gas."

It's also important to note that protein powder isn't a necessity for most women. Many can easily meet their daily protein requirements through whole food sources like chicken, fish or tofu, which offer additional nutrients and variety. Protein powder can be a convenient option, but it should complement a balanced diet, not replace it.

Can protein powder help women lose weight?

Yes, protein powder can be a valuable tool for weight loss. It helps promote satiety, keeping you full for longer, which can reduce overall calorie intake. Additionally, when paired with resistance exercise, protein powder supports lean muscle development, boosting metabolism and aiding in weight management.

Is it safe to take protein powder during pregnancy?

High-quality protein powders with minimal ingredients from reputable, third-party-tested brands are generally considered safe for most pregnant individuals, according to Boufounos. However, it's vital to avoid powders containing herbs, adaptogens or other additives that could pose risks during pregnancy. Always consult your OB-GYN or a qualified healthcare professional before introducing any new supplements to your diet while pregnant or breastfeeding.

What's the difference between whey and plant-based protein for women?

The key distinction between whey and plant-based protein lies in their source and suitability. Whey protein is derived from animals, making it unsuitable for vegans or those with dairy or lactose allergies or intolerances.

Nutritionally, whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. In contrast, some plant-based protein powders may lack one or more amino acid. However, research shows that plant-based protein powders can be equally effective for muscle building, provided they include all essential amino acids and deliver a comparable amount of protein per serving.

How can protein powder benefit women's health and fitness goals?

Protein powder is a practical and efficient way for women to meet their daily protein requirements, supporting overall health and fitness. It's particularly beneficial for preserving bone density and maintaining muscle mass, both becoming increasingly important with age.

"Preserving lean muscle and bone strength is especially crucial for women entering the perimenopause and menopause stages when metabolism and muscle mass gradually decline. Protein also plays an integral role in hormone production and regulation, so getting enough of it can also support hormone balance in women," explains Mitri. Women can better support their long-term health and fitness goals by ensuring adequate protein intake.

Other products we tested

While narrowing down the best protein powders for women, we explored a wide range of options to ensure a comprehensive evaluation. Beyond our top picks, we tested several other products that didn't make the final list but could still be a great fit for you, depending on your specific needs and preferences. Here's a look at the other contenders:

Just Ingredients Vegan Powder : Similar to its whey-based counterpart, Just Ingredients Plant-Based Powder features a short ingredient list free of artificial additives. While I had high hopes for the powder, the Roasted Chocolate was overly bitter and too heavy-handed with the cinnamon. It was also one of the grainiest options we tested.

Momentous 100% Plant Protein : This powder is a good option for plant-based athletes thanks to its complete amino acid profile and safe for sport certification from NSF. During testing, I enjoyed the chocolate flavor, finding it easy to mix and refreshing to drink. The Vanilla Chai was a bit of a miss in the flavor department. Despite being free of artificial additives, it had an artificial-like taste and aftertaste that kept me from going back for more.

Vega Premium Sport Protein: Vega is a vegan supplement brand with a loyal following. The brand's Premium Sport Protein is NSF Certified for Sport and contains 30 g of protein per serving, making it one of the highest protein options we tested. I didn't love the powder because of its overwhelming stevia taste and aftertaste. However, if you don't mind stevia, it's a solid option for active individuals following a plant-based diet.

Orgain Simple Vegan Protein Powder : This naturally sweetened powder was one of my favorite plant-based options thanks to its smooth consistency and slightly nutty flavors. Sweetened with coconut sugar and free of artificial additives, this option from Orgain is an excellent option if you want a clean protein powder at a reasonable price. The biggest downside is it isn't third-party tested for purity or potency.

BEAM Vegan Protein : I wasn't sure what to expect with this birthday cake-flavored vegan protein powder. However, it (thankfully) lived up to its name, featuring a vanilla cake-like flavor and a smooth and creamy consistency. The powder is third-party tested and available in several other dessert-inspired flavors, like Chocolate Brownie. The main downside is using sucralose as the sweetener, which some studies suggest could have adverse long-term health effects.

OWYN Plant-Based Protein Powder : Available in Smooth Vanilla and Chocolate, OWYN is one of the few options that's third-party certified to be free of major allergens. While I liked it from a nutritional standpoint, both flavors had a gritty texture and an overwhelming chemical-like taste that kept it from making our list.

Klean Athlete Klean Isolate: If you're looking for a high-quality, unflavored powder that's NSF Certified for Sport, this option from Klean Athlete is hard to beat. Each serving contains 20 g of protein sourced from whey protein isolate and is virtually tasteless, especially when blended into a smoothie. The biggest downside is the cost.

Factor Form Whey Protein Powder : Known for its prepared meal delivery service, Factor Form recently debuted a whey protein powder that seriously impressed my taste buds. Only available in chocolate or vanilla, the powder provides 25 grams of whey protein in each serving, including 6.3 g of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) for muscle gains. Despite being sweetened with stevia, the powder has a rich, chocolatey flavor with little aftertaste. While I was overall impressed, the powder isn't cheap and only comes in single-serve packets.

Mindbodygreen Grass-fed Whey Protein Isolate+ : While these powders aren't cheap, Mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ chocolate and vanilla are among the best-tasting protein powders I've tried. Both flavors include 25 g of easy-to-digest whey protein isolate. They're also sweetened with monk fruit extract and have subtle notes of cinnamon for a lovely depth of flavor.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey: One of the OG protein powder companies, Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey is available in 22 flavors, is reasonably priced and is widely available online and in stores. I tried the Extreme Milk Chocolate, which was very chocolatey but also very sweet. The powder was a bit grainy when mixed with water and had a slight artificial aftertaste. It also has one of the longest ingredient lists of the powders I tried.

Meet our experts

Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD and founder of Sound Bites Nutrition

Melissa Boufounos, CHN, sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition near Ottawa, Canada

Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, RDN, LD and owner of Eat Well Gulf Coast

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.