I'm A Tattoo Artist — I'd Never Do These 7 Things Before Or After Getting A Tattoo (2024)

Getting a tattoo can be an exciting, meaningful experience, but as with any procedure, especially those involving needles, you’ll have to follow some rules to ensure the best outcome for your fresh ink.

Aftercare is particularly important, with one extreme example, cited in a Daily Mail article, about a man who went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico five days after getting a tattoo: He developed an infection through his fresh wound, which led to organ failure and eventually death. A much lesser risk, of course, is not getting the design you want (a Business Insider article shared the lament of one person who got a cabbage instead of a rose), proving that doing your research on artists and getting a consultation is crucial.

Adhering to pre- and post-tattooing protocol can come with a lot of questions, so we spoke to seasoned tattoo artists who gave us the scoop on what to do (and not to do) before and after getting tattooed.

1. Don’t go to a public gym post-tattoo.

If you just got inked and want to work out, you may want to think twice if your go-to spot is a public gym, said Dillon Forte, a tattoo artist in Austin, Texas.

“Most public gyms, despite efforts to sanitize equipment, get used over and over and are covered in germs,” Forte explained. “Public gym equipment can expose the tattoo to cross-contamination if not properly cleaned prior to individual use.”

Because a fresh tattoo is technically an open wound, this is an invitation for germs to let themselves in, which could lead to an infection. This is especially true for high-moisture areas, such as the lips, inside the mouth and armpits.

Aside from cleanliness, Forte noted that working out moves your body and skin, potentially affecting the quality of your new tattoo and healing process. If you absolutely must work out, you should at the very least avoid having your tattooed area touch the gym equipment you’re using, Forte advised. “For instance, avoid the workout bench if you got a back tattoo, and avoid the weights if you got a hand tattoo.”

2. Don’t drink alcohol before getting a tattoo.

There are several reasons drinking alcohol before getting a tattoo is a no-no. For one, alcohol can impair your judgment and communication, which can lead to future regret or misunderstandings between you and your artist.

Alcohol also thins your blood, which can lead to excess bleeding throughout the tattooing process, said Luke Zampas, owner of Out to Lunch Tattoo in Los Angeles. “When you bleed more, the tattoo ink has a harder time settling into the skin, which can affect the look and quality of the tattoo.”

To play it safe and ensure proper healing, O’Real advises avoiding drinking alcohol for at least 24 hours before getting a tattoo and 48 hours after.

3. Don’t pick at a tattoo while it’s healing.

During the healing process — which can take about two weeks, depending on the size, location and color of the tattoo, Zampas said — it’s important to treat the tattoo like a scab. This means no picking or scratching of any kind, as this can introduce bacteria and increase your risk of infection. Also, picking and scratching a healing tattoo can “literally pull out the ink and result in a cloudy, patchy or uneven heal,” he said.

Luckily, your skin knows how to heal itself, and it should be a smooth process as long as you apply a thin layer of an emollient moisturizer or petroleum-based ointment the first two days, and then let the scab dry and smooth out on its own. You’ll know your tattoo is fully healed if it feels smooth when you rub your fingers across it, Zampas said.

4. Do your due diligence to find an artist (and have a consultation).

Especially if you’re new to tattooing, scoping out artists can instill confidence and help you get comfortable with the process.

“Before getting a tattoo, it’s very important to find the artist or tattoo studio that has a great reputation,” said Dika O’Real, a tattoo artist in the United Kingdom. You’ll also want to look at the artist’s portfolio to make sure their style aligns with yours, and ask for a consultation before actually getting inked.

Though the consultation process varies from studio to studio, this is a great way to ensure you and your artist are on the same page. “You’ll be able to discuss placement and size, and your tattoo artist will be able to answer any questions,” O’Real said. “A good tattoo artist knows how stressful the process can be for some people, but it’s a good idea to write a list of questions before your consultation in case you get overwhelmed later on.”

5. Do eat a solid meal and hydrate before getting a tattoo.

“Tattoos can take time, so you want to make sure you’re not hungry or dehydrated throughout the experience,” Zampas said. For more intricate or larger designs, make sure you’re properly fed and hydrated to avoid a drop in your blood sugar, so lightheadedness, dizziness and fainting during the session will be less of a risk.

6. Don’t use a loofah after getting a tattoo.

Yes, it’s important to keep the area surrounding your tattoo clean, but you may have to switch up your method — including nixing the loofah. Loofahs are a treasure trove of bacteria, something you’ll want to keep far away from your new ink to avoid infection. The texture of a loofah also could cause irritation at the tattoo site and hinder its healing, O’Real said.

7. Don’t lie in the sun after getting a tattoo, and protect it long-term.

It’s important to keep your fresh ink out of direct sunlight while it heals. “Getting too much sun is one of the easiest and quickest ways to mess up a fresh tattoo,” Zampas said. “The sun can break down tattoo ink, causing it to fade and blur, especially in the early weeks when it’s healing.”

Plus, tattoos are more sensitive to heat and more susceptible to skin injury when exposed to the sun. Some signs your tattoo has been accidentally exposed to too much sun are blistering, itchiness, redness or swelling.

Once your tattoo has healed, it’s still important to take care of it properly when exposing it to the sun. “Over time, sun exposure breaks down tattoo ink just as it does the skin,” Zampas said. Use sunscreen any time your tattoo will be exposed to the sun to keep the colors and lines vivid and vibrant.