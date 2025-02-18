I’m Here for the Natural Deodorant Renaissance—These Are My Faves (2025)

Look, I’ll just say it: I’m a pretty sweaty gal. As in, a drenches herself in whole-body deodorant every single day kind of sweaty gal. So, as you can imagine, the words “natural deodorant” used to make me feel v stressed out about the very real fear of smelling a bit *ahem* earthy, if you will. But times have changed! Some of the best natural deodorants have surprisingly been created by my favorite skincare brands. Not only that, but classic deodorant brands have been ditching aluminum-filled antiperspirants in favor of plant-based formulas and sweat-absorbing powders.

But if you’re like, “Hold on, does this shit actually work?” don’t fret. I'll admit there have been days in my natural deo journey where I've gotten a whiff and wondered, "Can anyone else smell that?" which is what led me down a legit rabbit hole, testing the best natural deodorants and consulting with six dermatologists and one cosmetic chemist to compile a failsafe list of the best natural deodorants that really work. Plus, I chatted with experts to get the scoop on whether or not natural deos are “better” than conventional ones, how they work, and how to shop for natural deodorants that actually do the damn thing (i.e. keep you dry and smelling fresh). But more on that below!

In the meantime, peep my list of faves real quick:

Our top picks for the best natural deodorants in 2024: Best Exfoliating Natural Deodorant Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant Read more

Most Popular TikTok Scent Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Cheirosa '62 Read more

Best Natural Deodorant Scent Corpus Third Rose Natural Plant-Based Deodorant Read more

See? Natural deodorants can be real chic. Whether you need a deodorant for sensitive skin, a moisturizing deodorant, or a powerful sweat-wicking deodorant that works overtime, you’re covered here. I’d say, “Smell ya later,” but I know these natural deos will do their job.