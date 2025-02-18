I’m Here for the Natural Deodorant Renaissance—These Are My Faves (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Look, I’ll just say it: I’m a pretty sweaty gal. As in, a drenches herself in whole-body deodorant every single day kind of sweaty gal. So, as you can imagine, the words “natural deodorant” used to make me feel v stressed out about the very real fear of smelling a bit *ahem* earthy, if you will. But times have changed! Some of the best natural deodorants have surprisingly been created by my favorite skincare brands. Not only that, but classic deodorant brands have been ditching aluminum-filled antiperspirants in favor of plant-based formulas and sweat-absorbing powders.
But if you’re like, “Hold on, does this shit actually work?” don’t fret. I'll admit there have been days in my natural deo journey where I've gotten a whiff and wondered, "Can anyone else smell that?" which is what led me down a legit rabbit hole, testing the best natural deodorants and consulting with six dermatologists and one cosmetic chemist to compile a failsafe list of the best natural deodorants that really work. Plus, I chatted with experts to get the scoop on whether or not natural deos are “better” than conventional ones, how they work, and how to shop for natural deodorants that actually do the damn thing (i.e. keep you dry and smelling fresh). But more on that below!
In the meantime, peep my list of faves real quick:
Our top picks for the best natural deodorants in 2024:
Best Exfoliating Natural DeodorantKosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
Most Popular TikTok ScentSol de Janeiro Rio Deo Cheirosa '62
Best Natural Deodorant Scent
Corpus Third Rose Natural Plant-Based Deodorant
See? Natural deodorants can be real chic. Whether you need a deodorant for sensitive skin, a moisturizing deodorant, or a powerful sweat-wicking deodorant that works overtime, you’re covered here. I’d say, “Smell ya later,” but I know these natural deos will do their job.
1
Best Exfoliating Natural Deodorant
Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
Pros
- Brightening
- Exfoliating
- Gentle, thanks to aloe vera
- Uses mandelic and lactic acids to help prevent odor
- Comes in two scents plus a fragrance-free version
Cons
- Some shoppers note scent doesn’t last long
The hero of this formula is the blend of mandelic and lactic acids, aka alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that lower the pH of your skin to help prevent odor-causing bacteria from thriving and causing B.O. AHAs also work to gently exfoliate your skin to smooth bumps and brighten discoloration over time, while the formula’s aloe vera helps soothe possible irritation. And to further reduce potential itch, grab the fragrance-free version. Cosmo editor Olivia Wong noted that while she doesn’t typically like liquid or gel deodorants, this one has won her over. “I love that it has AHAs to fight odor and exfoliate gently, so you get less ingrown hairs and help stop dark spots,” she explained.
- Key ingredients: Aloe vera (soothing), lactic acid (exfoliating), mandelic acid (exfoliating)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “I did the ultimate test for this deodorant. I recently went to Coachella and camped the whole weekend. This deodorant kept me smelling beachy clean all weekend! I found the one and will not let her go!”
2
Most Popular TikTok Scent
Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Cheirosa '62
Pros
- Smells v good
- Refillable
- Combats ingrowns
Cons
- Some shoppers note scent is not long-lasting
It’s no secret that Sol De Janeiro’s signature scent (you know, the one they use in their viral Brazilian Bum Bum cream) is one of the most coveted fragrances by *checks notes* everyone. Well, guess what? You can have it in deodorant form! This one uses tapioca starch to absorb sweat and has papaya enzyme to exfoliate skin and prevent ingrowns. Cosmo beauty editor Beth Gilette loves that “it goes on really smooth, unlike a lot of natural deos” and that it smells so freaking good.
- Key ingredients: Tapioca starch and alcohol (absorb sweat and oil)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “I absolutely love the Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant in Cheirosa '62! The scent is simply divine—warm, sweet, and so refreshing. It lasts all day and leaves me feeling confident and fresh. The deodorant glides on smoothly, feels gentle on my skin, and doesn’t leave any residue. It’s a win all around!”
3
Best Natural Deodorant Scent
Corpus Third Rose Natural Plant-Based Deodorant
Pros
- Combats odor
- Soaks up moisture
- Smells v good
Cons
- Might irritate sensitive underarms (contains essential oils)
The Third Rose fragrance of this deodorant rivals some of my best perfumes based on how luxurious it smells, with notes of rose, citrus, and wood. But don’t worry: There’s no talc, baking soda, or aluminum here. Instead, this product is one of dermatologist Becca Marcus's top recs since it uses alcohol to kill odor-causing bacteria and tapioca starch to soak up moisture under your pits.
- Key ingredients: Tapioca starch and alcohol (absorb sweat and oil)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “I struggle finding natural deodorants that work well. But I love the scent of this, and it does work most of the day. Many deodorants only work for an hour or two for me. This lasts much longer.”
4
Best Natural Deodorant with Baking Soda
Arm & Hammer Deodorant Essentials Fresh
Pros
- Provides long-lasting odor protection
- Gently moisturizes
Cons
- Some shoppers note it is not the best for sensitive skin due to possible irritants
I’m sure I don’t have to tell you all about the extreme power Arm & Hammer packs into its products. Yes, their baking powder is still my go-to for covering up any unwanted odors in my fridge. So when I found out that they also make an aluminum-free deodorant, I knew it would be good. The baking soda formula soaks up moisture and keeps you feeling fresh. I’m not the only Cosmo editor who loves it! Our entertainment director Maxwell Losger swears by it. “I went through so many before trying the one my grandma probably would have recommended,” he jests. “This one goes on super smooth, leaves no residue, and has long-lasting odor protection. Plus, it doesn't stain my clothes!”
- Key ingredients: Baking soda (absorbs sweat and oil), lavender extract (soothing), rosemary extract (soothing)
- Baking-soda free? No
Glowing customer review: “This is a great deodorant that I have been using for over five years. It keeps you dry all day and does not leave stains under the armpits. I decided to buy multiple packs so that I'll never run out.”
5
Best Refillable Natural Deodorant
Glossier Deodorant
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Leaves skin feeling smooth
Cons
- Some shoppers note it is not for sensitive skin due to possible irritants
Instead of picking up a brand-new deodorant every time I run out, I prefer to opt for a refillable option, like Glossier’s natural deodorant (which, btw, won a Cosmo 2023 Holy Grail Award). Its coconut oil base helps it glide across your skin as magnesium hydroxide and potato starch help soak up odor-causing sweat. And when your stick runs out, just recycle the inner tube and pick up a refill.
- Key ingredients: Coconut oil (moisturizes), magnesium hydroxide (kills odor-causing bacteria), potato starch (sweat-absorbing)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “The reusable container is surprisingly heavy and durable, and I actually want to display it in my room. With extreme workouts, your underarms may feel a little damp, but not smelly.”
6
Best Spray Natural Deodorant
Aesop Deodorant
Pros
- Not sticky
- Lightweight
Cons
- Pricey
- Has alcohol which might be irritating to sensitive skin
Sometimes a spray is the way to go! TBH, the fine mist feels close to a body spray, and it absorbs into the skin without feeling sticky or wet. Plus, the formula’s alcohol kills bacteria that can cause odor. “My unshaven pits have soundly rejected all manner of deodorant gels, sticks, and creams,” features director Erin Quinlan explains. “A quick blast of Aesop’s mist, however, cuts right through thanks to zingy witch hazel and blooms with a genderless bouquet of sage, rosemary, eucalyptus, and lavender. Frankly, I have no right to smell as clean as I do.”
- Key ingredients: Witch hazel (anti-bacterial), zinc ricinoleate (neutralizes odor), glycerin (hydrating)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “The only natural deo that hasn’t burnt my skin. The smell is really lovely and earthy. It doesn’t stop sweat, but it’s effective and natural enough to warrant its price. I also really like that it's a spray and can’t stain.”
7
Best Luxe Natural Deodorant
Le Labo Deodorant
Pros
- Lightweight
- Dries quickly
Cons
- Pricey
- Some shoppers note it might not be the best for sensitive skin because of possible irritants
Le Labo is home to some of my all-time favorite fragrances—Santal 33 is simply iconic, after all. So, you could say I’m pretty excited about the fact that the brand got into the deodorant game with yet another super-sophisticated scent. This one features bergamot, lavender, violet, and tonka bean. This is one of those simple luxuries you can treat yourself by using daily if you ask me. The next time someone stops to ask you what you’re wearing, I hope you proudly name this body care essential. Add to that, this deodorant is the trifecta of things you’d want in a deo: long-lasting, quick-drying, and lightweight.
Key ingredients: Plant-derived glycerin (hydrating) and vitamin E (moisturizes)
Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “The scent is perfection and the liquid evaporates into your skin without leaving a film or any trace of product on clothing. I’ve been using it for years now. A bottle lasts about 6 months and only requires about two swipes per application. There is nothing else like it. It works great while working in heavily-lighted filming environments and in rather warm environments like Miami and Las Vegas!”
8
Best Natural Deodorant Toner
Bella Skin Beauty Probiotic Underarm Toner
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Lactic acid fights bacteria (and therefore odor)
- Can make deodorant last longer, according to testers
Cons
- Includes botanical extracts that could irritate sensitive skin
This spritz-on underarm toner has legit completely changed the way I wear deodorant. I just spray it on before my deodorant because it’s loaded with exfoliating lactic acid, which lowers your skin’s pH to decrease odor-causing bacteria. TBH, I could use it alone, but under another natural deodorant, I notice my armpits and underboobs are odor-free for a full eight hours without needing to reapply.
- Key ingredients: Lactic acid (exfoliating)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “'I’m slightly obsessed with this product. The reason being...I haven't smelled any body odor on myself in months since using this. Not only do I not smell anymore, but my deodorant lasts me all day and night until I wake up the next morning. It's wild...I don't know how they made such a product but I am a customer for life.”
9
Best Gel Natural Deodorant
Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Smells so good
- Helps with hyperpigmentation
Cons
- Some shoppers note they wished the scent was more long-lasting
One of the worst realizations is noticing your deodorant has stained your favorite top. It’s like, I’m just trying to stay clean and not smell!! This gel slides right on and dries quickly, so you don’t have to worry about any leftover residue. Nécessaire’s deodorant contains AHAs that reduce odor-causing bacteria and even brighten underarm hyperpigmentation. Other key ingredients include its five percent lactic and mandelic acid that prevents unwanted odors and bumps as well as niacinamide to moisturize skin. As for the scent, picture a totally fresh eucalyptus fragrance.
- Key ingredients: Alpha hydroxy acid (exfoliating), niacinamide (repairs skin barrier), chamomile extract (soothing
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “I absolutely love this deodorant! It has a fantastic scent and works incredibly well throughout the day. It's become my go-to choice. Highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and pleasant-smelling deodorant!”
10
Best Vegan Natural Deodorant
Evolvetogether Deodorant
Pros
- Hydrating
- Vegan
- Smells so good
Cons
- Some shoppers note they wished the scent was more long-lasting
This vegan deodorant smells straight out of your favorite garden with its mix of oud, patchouli, and mandarin. It’s made with tapioca starch that helps absorb sweat and moisture and glycerin to hydrate. “In the past, I've been hesitant about natural deodorants because their staying power hasn't been the strongest—but evolvetogether's aluminum-free plant-based formula is nothing of the sort,” says assistant news editor Sam Olson. “My favorite scent is Monaco because you'll smell like you just got plucked from a garden. Say bye-bye to B.O.”
- Key ingredients: Tapioca starch (sweat-absorbing) and glycerin (hydrating)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “This is the only deodorant that ever worked for me. I don't have to keep on re-applying and I am obsessed with the scent. It also goes on clear! Love this product so much!”
11
Best Drugstore Natural Deodorant
Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant
Pros
- Lightweight
- Invisible formula
- Affordable
Cons
- Some shoppers note it feels a bit sticky
IMO, Dove will always be that girl when it comes to body care products, especially deodorants! This one includes niacinamide to repair the skin barrier, even skin tone, and deodorize. The trifecta we all need! “Sometimes fruity deodorants don’t mix well with the smell of sweat and make for an unpleasant combo,” explains assistant shopping editor Jasmine Hyman. “But I found that this one truly masks any body odor with the cucumber and melon scent. I love it for everyday wear and sweaty workouts!”
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide (repairs skin barrier) and glycerin (hydrating)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “I love this deodorant. Prior to using this product, I would get occasional itching and stinging under my armpits. I tried natural deodorants but they didn’t eliminate odor. I began to search for aluminum-free deodorants and came across this one. It not only soothes my underarms (due to the vitamin E in it) but it’s very effective in combating armpit odor and is healthier for my body. I am definitely sticking to this one.”
12
Best Natural Deodorant with Shea Butter
hello Sweet Coconut Deodorant With Shea Butter
Pros
- Feels soft on skin
- Affordable
Cons
- Some shoppers note stiff formula can be hard to swipe on
Dermatologist Anar Mikailov, MD, recommends giving this drugstore natural deodorant a try because it's “formulated with absorbents like arrowroot powder and rice bran wax to keep your skin dry,” he says. “It also has natural deodorizers like magnesium and tea tree oil, along with coconut oil and shea butter to keep your underarms, groin, underboobs—wherever you sweat—smooth.”
- Key ingredients: Arrowroot powder, rice bran wax (absorbs sweat and oil); magnesium, tea tree oil (anti-bacterial); coconut oil, shea butter (moisturizing)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “This deodorant smells so good, glides on smooth, and leaves my underarms feeling so soft. Overall, it’s the best aluminum-free deodorant I’ve tried thus far, and I've tried a lot of them out there!”
13
Best Natural Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Salt & Stone Sensitive Skin Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Cooling gel
- Applies clear
Cons
- Doesn't have a fragrance-free option
If you’re used to natural deodorants feeling stiff and dry, try this gel formula. It glides on so smoothly, thanks to rich moisturizers (hi, coconut oil, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil), but it still absorbs into your skin without leaving a sticky, waxy residue. It actually feels somewhat cooling, which is why I keep this in my gym bag to swipe on after sweaty workouts.
- Key ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil (moisturizing)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “The only deodorant to ever work for me. I’ve spent hundreds trying other brands that always end up smelling funky after any sweating. Not this! The smell is luxurious, and the texture and longevity are amazing!”
14
Best Natural Deodorant for Ingrown Hairs
Megababe The Cream Deo Daily Deodorant
Pros
- Exfoliates and smoothes skin with AHAs
- Hydrating
Cons
- Essential oils and AHAs might irritate sensitive skin
My underarms are v prone to ingrown hairs and breakouts, which is why I slather them with this natural cream deodorant from Megababe. Using lactic and mandelic acids, this cream helps chemically buff away dead skin that can get trapped in your follicles and disrupt hair growth, leading to ingrown hairs. But it also helps soothe the irritation you might already have on your skin with niacinamide and aloe vera. FYI, though: The AHAs in the formula can be irritating if used too often, so only swipe this on your skin two or three times a week and never right after shaving (unless you want burning pits).
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide (repairs skin barrier), aloe vera (soothing), lactic acid (exfoliating), mandelic acid (exfoliating)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “While this one doesn't smell as good as some of the other Megabage deos, it works like a dream for me. I also experience a lot of discoloration and bumpiness on my underarms, and this has really quelled that.”
15
Best Long-Lasting Deodorant
Native Sensitive Deodorant
Pros
- Smells great
- 72-hour odor control
Cons
- Some shoppers note stiff formula can be hard to swipe on
FYI: This is the deodorant I'm currently wearing as I type this because it lasts me from running to the subway to sweating in the office to anxiously waiting for my date at happy hour. I can go the longest stretches of time between reapplications for when the light and clean scent wears off. The texture is quite dry (that's the tapioca starch at work), which wicks away unwanted sweat and moisture, but it uses coconut oil and shea butter to simultaneously moisturize my pits.
- Key ingredients: Tapioca starch (sweat-absorbing); coconut oil (moisturizes), shea butter (moisturizes)
- Baking-soda free? Yes
Glowing customer review: “This is great. Kept me dry and smelling fresh all day. I really like how easily it glides on too.”
Does natural deodorant really work?
Yes, natural deodorant does work to eliminate odor (depending on the formula you choose) but know that it won’t stop you from sweating. "Generally, natural deodorants are formulated without aluminum salts found in antiperspirants, which are what block your pores from producing sweat," points out clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. While natural deos won’t stop you from sweating completely, some products are formulated with ingredients like tapioca starch and baking soda that help wick away moisture. Koestline adds that natural deodorants focus on "masking or neutralizing body odor using ingredients that absorb sweat or kill the bacteria that mixes with sweat and creates B.O.”.
Also, keep in mind that you’ll need to go through a sort of “detox” period. So if you’ve fallen victim to the whole “natural deodorant doesn’t work” and “it makes you smell weird” stereotypes, know that this is because people aren’t giving their bodies enough time to adjust.
Is natural deodorant better than conventional deodorant?
Well, it depends on what your definition of “better” is. If “better” means keeping you from smelling grody, then I wouldn’t say natural deodorant is “better” than conventional deodorant. Dermatologist Karan Lal, MD agrees, “It’s just an alternative.” But if “better” to you means keeping your pits dry, know this: Deodorant helps deodorize your skin to make your sweat smell less like body odor, while antiperspirant (which contains aluminum) makes you sweat less. And because natural deodorants are made without aluminum, don’t expect them to keep you completely dry (although some natural deodorants are made with alcohol, potato starch, or baking soda, which will help soak up sweat—but not totally eliminate sweating like antiperspirants do).
Now, if “better” means “safer” to you… No, natural deodorant isn’t necessarily “safer” than conventional deodorant. Long story short, the myth that aluminum use is linked to breast cancer and Alzheimer's has actually been debunked (see this 2017 study).
So although neither deodorant is “safer” than the other, you may find one easier to tolerate than the other, depending on your skin type and sensitivities. For example, some people may find that aluminum irritates their underarms, says cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline, and they may not want to fully block their sweat glands. That’s not to say that natural deodorants can’t potentially be irritating as well. In fact, some are made with essential oils, botanical extracts, and baking soda which can be too harsh on sensitive skin.
Do dermatologists recommend natural deodorant?
Some dermatologists recommend natural deodorants, says Dr. Hartman, though not because of safety concerns. Instead, it’s more about a person’s skin type and needs. “There are a few natural deodorants that I've seen patients recommend, and that I've tried and like to recommend as well," says Dr. Hartman. "But it really comes down to personal preference."Dermatologists are generally going to recommend the least irritating options for their patients, which, for some, may look like natural deodorant filled with essential oils. But for others, it might mean a fragrance-free, clinical-strength antiperspirant filled with sweat-blocking aluminum and sweat-absorbing powders.
What happens when you switch from deodorants with aluminum to natural deodorants?
When you stop using deodorant or antiperspirant with aluminum, “it takes time for the bacteria to balance out, so you will temporarily experience more odor," says Dr. King. This is why you’ve probably heard of the "detox" period that occurs when you make the switch from conventional deos to natural ones.
Now if you want to get a little bit nerdy about it… Dr. Lal explains that this occurs because when you stop blocking your sweat with an aluminum-filled antiperspirant, your sweat glands will then temporarily overcompensate by creating more sweat. So, the added sweat combines with the bacteria, resulting in a sweaty, smelly phase while you detox. But! Don’t fret because (*fixes emo bangs*) it’s just a phase.
How to choose the best natural deodorant:
Prioritize your needs
Do you want to cover your natural scent, soak up sweat, prevent odor by addressing the bacterial microbiome, or a combination of the three? Keep in mind: "Deodorants work in three different ways: They either mask body odor with a fragrance, prevent odor by minimizing the contact of sweat with odor-causing bacteria, or lower the level of the odor-causing bacteria on your skin by lowering your skin’s pH," dermatologist Joshua Zeicher, MD, has previously told Cosmo.
With that said, if you…
- Want to stay dry? Get a natural deodorant filled with sweat-absorbing powders (i.e., charcoal, arrowroot powder, clay, corn starch, and rice powder).
- Want to eliminate body odor? (And maybe even smooth your skin?) Try an AHA-based natural deodorant that helps kill odor-causing bacteria.
- Want to avoid irritants? Stay away from deodorants formulated with alcohol, baking soda, or botanical extracts.
Consider your skin’s sensitivities
Some ingredients that are common in natural deodorants—namely alcohol and baking soda—come with the risk of irritation or contact dermatitis, says Dr. King. Similarly, AHAs can be irritating when used at a high percentage, too often, or on top of freshly shaved skin. If your skin is ultra-sensitive, opt for a natural deodorant free of baking soda and fragrance/essential oils (I noted these above, FYI) which are less likely to cause itchiness. Plus, you can also look for formulas filled with soothers like aloe vera and allantoin to help calm inflammation.
Choose your application type
Finally, decide your desired texture. Gels, sprays, sticks, roll-on serums, balms, masks—you’ve got options. If you don’t like sticky or waxy textures under your arms, try a clear gel or a deodorant spray that dries fast. Or if you prefer an ultra-lightweight natural deodorant that you can layer on throughout the day, look for a roll-on serum.
