I'm in tears! Why is life so hard! (2025)

I feel like my life is falling apart! It's one hardship after the next! I don't know what to do anymore! I put this under the finances forum because we are struggling financially but there is so much more! I guess I'm just venting. I really don't know what to do anymore! I feel like I can't go on! My life is just one series of hardships and disappointments, one after the next. I just can't!

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 9:05 pm
Call Bitachon hotline, life changing ! (718) 957-1805

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:03 pm
amother Lightblue wrote:
Call Bitachon hotline, life changing ! (718) 957-1805

I get very discouraged with somevof the bitochon books that basically say tons of stories where everything works out. Is this bitochon hotlinev the same?

I just called he says in the beginning the way you treat hashem is how hashem will treat you. Really? The people with tzoros aren't treating hashem well?

He says the more you think and praise hashem the more you open yourself up to good things happening. Again, is that hashems system? Why is telling people this? Is it true?

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:04 pm
I really get you op. You're not alone. This world sucks. It really does.

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:20 pm
Yes! Even the every day "normal" struggles can really get us down! For sure when youre dealing with more! I have no chizzuk for you. Just empathy! I totally relate! I too came home from work today totally spent and wondering why life can be so difficult!

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:31 pm
This year has been 🤬. I cannot even describe. Unfortunately there's a few of us.

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:36 pm
I opened this thread cuz I literally cried today when my credit card was declined. I have so many things I need money for. Bh I have many good things in my life too. But money would straighten up so many other things in my life.

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:37 pm
amother DarkCyan wrote:
I opened this thread cuz I literally cried today when my credit card was declined. I have so many things I need money for. Bh I have many good things in my life too. But money would straighten up so many other things in my life.

Yes exactly. Money would solve most of my problems! I was trying to figure out which forum to put this under and realized that most of my issues stem from financial problems For example:

Baby is breech at 34 weeks. If I had money I can use a private doctor who delivers breech vaginally. I could also afford to use chiropractor, do moxibustion, go to these ppl who charge a bomb to turn babies....

We just got thrown off medicaid today and really stressed out. Obviously having money would pay for our insurance lol.

Begged mom if we can come for shabbos. She said no. Shes having other guests this week. If we could afford groceries, making shabbos would be a lot less stressful.

Wish I can get childcare vouchers but husband isn't working and isn't in kollel.

Basically my full time job earns us too much for govt programs but too little to live normally and we are drowning. #theblessedmiddleclass

And on and on it goes....

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 10:39 pm
Financial problems make every problem worse.

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 11:05 pm
amother Dustypink wrote:
I am so sorry. All I can do is give you a big hug from afar and assure you you're not alone, I'm feeling the same way and so are MILLIONS of people in the US. I will daven for you.

Thank u!

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 11:09 pm
Not in any type of position to help you financially, we're in more debt than we bring in annually, but there are exercises you can do at home to flip a breech. Go to https://www.spinningbabies.com.....ques/

Mon, Feb 17 2025, 11:16 pm
amother Butterscotch wrote:
Not in any type of position to help you financially, we're in more debt than we bring in annually, but there are exercises you can do at home to flip a breech. Go to https://www.spinningbabies.com.....ques/

Thanks. I'll try. I feel like I can't understand how to do these exercises just from reading them. I need someone to show me.

Tue, Feb 18 2025, 12:05 am
Can you look on you-tube? I'm sure there are videos. In the meantime check the sefarim in your house to make sure they're all right side up. I was having a version done in the hospital once and on the shelf in the room there was an upside doesn't Sefer. We turned it right side up and bath the baby turned easily! Saying a Perek of Tehillim for you.

FYI you can spend 15k for a private dr and still have a c section. It's up to hashem.

Medicaid cannot throw you off if your pregnant.

Also change your perspective. We are also middle class and I need to pay 30k to get pregnant plus pay for dr. So I don't get the privilege of having another child right now. Try hard to get your husband a part time job 10 hours a weeks is enough. Vouchers would be helpful (I don't have)

Tue, Feb 18 2025, 2:55 am amother Plum wrote:

FYI you can spend 15k for a private dr and still have a c section. It’s up to hashem.

Medicaid cannot throw you off if your pregnant.

Right I wasn't thrown off but my husband and children were. I had to renew and my income was too high for everyone but me. (They raise the cap for pregnant women) my husband has been looking for a job for a long time. It's a tough economy.

Tue, Feb 18 2025, 3:13 am
amother OP wrote:
Right I wasn't thrown off but my husband and children were. I had to renew and my income was too high for everyone but me. (They raise the cap for pregnant women) my husband has been looking for a job for a long time. It's a tough economy.

Your kids can have child health plus and your husband should go with United Refuah if he's healthy. That's what we did. It hurts. When every dollar counts it's hard to pay for healthcare after being used to getting it for free. Also you can apply for vouchers and send in "proof" that you are looking for a job. You will just have to rectify earlier.

Tue, Feb 18 2025, 3:14 am
op hugs can you reach out to tomchei or similar place for food for shabbos? what about taking some sort of tutoring jobs on the side? can your dh find any job even teaching, rebbe, grocery store cashier in the meantime? I am also poor middle class it's not easy. I agree money makes life easier and it helps with the bills. try to do something relaxing. hopefully things will turn around really quickly.

Tue, Feb 18 2025, 3:29 am
amother OP wrote:
Thanks. I'll try. I feel like I can't understand how to do these exercises just from reading them. I need someone to show me.

Really feel for you but it'll all work out beH!! Would your Dr version to turn the baby in the hospital?

it's not as painful as it sounds they monitor you the entire time… feel better

Tue, Feb 18 2025, 3:55 am
Maybe your husband can do res hab for hamaspik temporarily for a few hours week just to get onto vouchers. It's a flexible job that he can do for a short period of time and still look for a job



