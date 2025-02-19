I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (2025)

1 Seasons
Season 1 12 Episodes
S1 E6 - Episode 6
S1 E5 - Episode 5
S1 E4 - Episode 4
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time - watch online: streaming, buy or rent
Currently you are able to watch "I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time" streaming on Crunchyroll Amazon Channel or buy it as download on Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Amazon Video.
Synopsis
Alina thought she had found the perfect job as a guild receptionist. It’s stable, safe, and has a super cute uniform. But this dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. Tired of the long nights, Alina starts taking down the bosses herself! She even earns the name Executioner for her impressive skills. Can she keep her identity a secret?
Cast
Rie Takahashi
Alina Clover (voice)
Kentaro Kumagai
Jade Scrade (voice)
Aoi Koga
Lululee Ashford (voice)
Rikuya Yasuda
Lowe Losblender (voice)
Yu Serizawa
Laila (voice)
