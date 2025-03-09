i-mop XXL | Heavy-duty scrubber dryer for large area cleaning (2025)

The i-mop XXL Pro combines powerful auto scrubber performance with the agility of a flat mop, covering up to 2,300m² in an hour and transforming large area cleaning.
Savings per 300 m² vs. manual mopping
Energy 90%
Water 15.2 liter
Time 37 mins
Technical specifications
Runtime 60+ mins
Performance practical 1200-1800 m2/h
Brush speed 350 RPM
2 Speed settings
Low noise setting for day time cleaning
i-link®
All machine data available in the cloud
Antimicrobial tanks
This innovation allows the tank to remain cleaner and fresher between cleanings
i-dose®
For easy dosing of liquids
Brushless motor
Low noise level and longer run time
i-balance®
Better ergonomics and more job satisfaction for the cleaner
Coated deck
For swimming pools and saunas
Powerful cleaning on all hard floor surfaces
With high speed 350 RPM brushes
2 Speed settings
Low noise setting for day time cleaning
i-link®
All machine data available in the cloud
Antimicrobial tanks
This innovation allows the tank to remain cleaner and fresher between cleanings
i-dose®
For easy dosing of liquids
Brushless motor
Low noise level and longer run time
i-balance®
Better ergonomics and more job satisfaction for the cleaner
Coated deck
For swimming pools and saunas
Powerful cleaning on all hard floor surfaces
With high speed 350 RPM brushes
Redefine cleanliness
With its advanced brush system and superior fluid management, the i-mop XXL Pro delivers a deeper clean that’s 90% more effective than traditional methods. Designed for large areas, it ensures your floors are not only spotless but also more hygienic.
View the different models here
Not sure which i-mop fits your needs? Check the different models here.
Why i-mop XXL Pro?
Cleans 75% faster than conventional mopping and 20% faster than equal size scrubber dryers proven by cleaning rates of up to 1800 m2/h.
Twin counter-rotating brushes make surfaces 90% cleaner than a mop and bucket, proven by ATP tests.
Uses water and cleaning agents efficiently, lowering environmental impact by 75% compared to typical scrubber dryers.
Cleans and dries floors almost instantly in 30 seconds or less, significantly reducing slip and fall hazards.
Less strain on cleaners’ bodies and a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone.
|i-mop XXL Pro
|i-mop XL Pro
|Technical specifications
|Application
|Theoretical performance
|Practical performance
|Brush speed
|Brush pressure
|Operation width
|Size machine (l x w x h)
|Weight without battery & water
|Weight with battery & water
|Clean water tank
|Recovery tank
|Noise level
|Material
|Power source
|Battery spec
|Runtime
|Charger type
|Charger
i-mop XXL Pro
Heavy-duty scrubber dryer, built for powerful cleaning in large spaces
i-mop XL Pro
Enhanced i-mop XL, with additional features for improved performance
|Technical specifications
|Application
|Indoor, hard surfaces only
|Indoor, hard surfaces only
|Theoretical performance
|Up to 2300 m2 per hour
|Up to 1800 m²per hour
|Practical performance
|1200 - 1800 m2 per hour
|1000 - 1300 m² per hour
|Brush speed
|350 RPM
|350 RPM
|Brush pressure
|32 kg
|22.5 kg
|Operation width
|62 cm
|46 cm
|Size machine (l x w x h)
|43 x 69 x 124 cm
|47.5 x 44 x 120 cm
|Weight without battery & water
|21 kg
|19.6 kg
|Weight with battery & water
|25.5 kg
|26 kg
|Clean water tank
|5 l
|4 l
|Recovery tank
|5 l (max 8 l)
|6 l
|Noise level
|74 dB
|68 dB
|Material
|PP, Aluminum alloy
|PP, Aluminum alloy
|Power source
|2 i-power 9 batteries, i-power 14 or i-power 20
|2 i-power 9 batteries, i-power 14 or i-power 20
|Battery spec
|i-power 9: 24 V, 8.8 Ah - i-power 14: 25.2 V, 14 Ah - i-power 20: 24 V, 20 Ah
|i-power 9: 24V, 8.8 Ah - i-power 14: 25.2 V, 14 Ah - i-power 20: 24 V, 20 Ah
|Runtime
|i-power 9: 90 minutes - i-power 14: 120 minutes - i-power 20: 183 minutes
|i-power 9: 60~70 minutes - i-power 14: 90~100 minutes - i-power 20: 123 minutes
|Charger type
|Off-board
|Off-board
|Charger
|110-240 V, 50/60 Hz
|110-240 V, 50/60 Hz
Download brochures
- i-mop XXL Pro sales leaflet
- i-mop XXL Pro technical leaflet
- i-mop Brochure
Download manuals
- i-mop XXL Pro User Manual 2023
Seeing is believing: ask for a free demo on premise by one of our professional partners!
