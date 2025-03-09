i-mop XXL | Heavy-duty scrubber dryer for large area cleaning (2025)

faster Cleans 75% faster than conventional mopping and 20% faster than equal size scrubber dryers proven by cleaning rates of up to 1800 m2/h.

cleaner Twin counter-rotating brushes make surfaces 90% cleaner than a mop and bucket, proven by ATP tests.

greener Uses water and cleaning agents efficiently, lowering environmental impact by 75% compared to typical scrubber dryers.

safer Cleans and dries floors almost instantly in 30 seconds or less, significantly reducing slip and fall hazards.