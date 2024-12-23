I Rarely Use Makeup Remover Wipes, But These 13 Are Worth Trying in a Pinch (2024)

I used to rely onmakeup-remover wipes—they were so convenient! Just one wipe could quickly remove all the makeup from my face, and I was ready for bedtime. However, recently I've limited their use and switched to liquidmakeup removersandcleansing balms.

There are a couple of reasons for this change. First and foremost, I wanted a more sustainable option. When I use a liquid or balm remover, I can utilize a washable cotton pad instead of discarding a wipe each time. Additionally, many wipes tend to excessively dry out my skin, which is already prone to dryness. After using a wipe, my skin would often feel parched and slightly irritated. This is due to the rubbing motion and certain ingredients in some wipes that can irritatesensitive skin. Lastly, there are numerous outstanding liquid and balm formulas available that are highly effective, even forwaterproof makeup removal.

Butwhen I'm in a rush, on the go, or traveling and prefer not to carry around my liquid bottle and cotton pads, I still keep makeup remover wipes with me. I've become more selective and now prioritize biodegradable wipes with gentle, hydrating ingredients. Fortunately, there are more options available now compared to years ago. Take a look at some of my personal favorites, as well as those recommended by my fellow editors, listed below."

Are Makeup Remover Wipes Bad For Your Skin?

The answer, while a major topic of debate among beauty enthusiasts and experts alike, can be found in science.Rachel Lee Lozina, a licensed esthetician, laser technician, oncology esthetician, and owner of Blue Water Spa in New York, broke down the sometimes elusive facts. 'Most makeup removers contain harmful ingredients such as alcohol and sodium laurel sulfate which strip the skin of natural oils and can compromise the barrier, which in turn can cause dryness, acne, and irritated skin.'

According to Lozina, a vastly better and more effective alternative are oils since they emulsify makeup. 'They are harmful because you aren't rinsing these ingredients off at the end of the day. Properly washing your skin and removing these ingredients are integral for healthy skin,' Lozina explains. Additionally, the main chemicals in makeup wipes, sulfates, and alcohol along with other preservatives and chemicals are the main ingredients in a majority of the makeup remover wipe products available on the market.

So where does that leave us? If you do decide to continue using makeup-remover wipes, plan on following with an oil-based cleanser for the best results. Below, discover 13 of the makeup wipes you can trust to get the job done (partially) while on the move before a double cleanse can take care of the rest.

Best Overall: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes Neutrogena's makeup wipes are my go-to, and many others would agree. Infused with micellar water, they effectively remove up to 99% of makeup. I love the refreshing sensation they provide for my face.

Customer review:"If you're looking for a face cleanser that removes tough mascara, look no further! These wipes are magical. At the end of the day, I wet my face and take out a wipe, and within seconds, the makeup and mascara easily come off onto these wipes like magic. If you're unsure, give these a try... you won't regret it!"

Pro: Gentle on the skin; leaves no residue

Con: Additional cleansing may be necessary for complete makeup removal

Best Drugstore Option: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Makeup Removing Wipes

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Makeup Removing Wipes I love Bioderma's Sensibio H2O micellar water, and typically, I use it for makeup removal when I'm sporting a no-makeup makeup look without heavy or intense products. These wipes are infused with the same micellar water and are also biodegradable.

Customer review: "I use these wipes daily and find them effective and refreshing. I originally purchased them because they are biodegradable but now love them for their use as well."

Pro: Biodegradable and non-irritating

Con: Not ideal for eye makeup removal

Best Luxury Option: Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths

Koh Gen Do Pack of 3 Cleansing Spa Water Cloths Koh Gen Do's wipes contain mineral-rich spa water that effectively removes dirt and waterproof makeup. They are also enriched with nourishing herbal ingredients, including rosemary leaf, sage leaf, lavender, artemisia princeps leaf, perilla ocymoides leaf, and ginger root.

Customer review: "I am a beauty product lover and have tried many face wipes. These are expensive but far superior than any other I have used! Great cleansing and doesn't burn my sensitive fair skin. My skin is super soft after use. I highly recommend trying these if you need a great face wipe to remove makeup or sweat after a workout. Only takes one and is super saturated. Once you use the best, why try anything else?"

Pro: Moisturizing and soothing

Con: High price point

Best for Dry Skin: CeraVe Hydrating Makeup Removing Plant-Based Wipes

Best for Sensitive Skin: Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Towelettes

Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Towelettes Individuals with sensitive skin types need not worry about irritation when using these towelettes. They are formulated with cotton, rice extract, and aloe, which work together to soothe and pamper the skin, providing a gentle experience.

Customer review: "These are so amazing for dry and sensitive skin. Removed all my makeup without any issues. Didn't burn or irritate eyes or skin. Removed all my makeup in a few passes. Skin was soft and smooth and didn't feel dry after use."

Pro: Safe for use on sensitive skin

Con:Towelettes dry quickly

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Obagi Medical Acne Cleansing Wipes

Obagi Medical Acne Cleansing Wipes Cleanse your skin and keep acne under control with these wipes. They are formulated with witch hazel and 2% salicylic acid, which effectively remove excess oil and exfoliate the skin. Additionally, aloe vera and citrus bioflavonoids are included to soothe inflammation and provide defense for the skin.

Customer review: "These wipes are amazing! They thoroughly remove my makeup, cleanse and treat my skin all at once. A game changer for me. This is a must for anyone who gets lazy about removing their makeup and cleansing their skin after a long day at the office. They are worth the price!"

Pro: Clears and cleanses the skin

Con:Visible residue after use

Best for Oily Skin: Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes Ursa Major's wipes are infused with the brand's 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic, designed to remove excess oil, impurities, and gently exfoliate the skin without stripping moisture or disrupting the pH balance. Key ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, and green tea contribute to their effectiveness.

Customer review:"I use these very often, sometimes daily! It cleans my face very well and leaves it feeling lightly moisturized. The scent is very minimal and natural. I have acne prone combination skin and it has never caused an issue with breakouts."

Pro: Infused with toner

Con: Drying for certain skin types

Best for Rosacea: RMS Beauty

Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes

RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes When dealing with rosacea, the last thing you want is to aggravate your skin further. RMS Beauty's wipes are specifically designed to be super gentle and non-oily. They are enriched with soothing organic coconut oil, which is renowned for its antibacterial and cleansing properties.

Customer review: "I absolutely love these coconut oil wipes. They are are so hydrating, are the perfect make up remover and leave my skin feeling soft and glowing. They are also perfect for travelling and I take them with me on every flight to remove my make up and nourish my skin."

Pro: Melts away makeup quickly and effectively

Con: Heavily fragranced (coconut oil)

Best for Eczema: Aveeno Calm + Restore Makeup Removing Wipes

Aveeno Calm + Restore Makeup Removing Wipes If you have rosacea or eczema-prone skin, the last thing you want is to deal with more irritation. And of course, you don't want to use anything that will dry out your skin even further. That's why these wipes are perfect—they're super gentle and won't leave your skin feeling dry. They're enriched with nourishing and soothing oat kernel, aloe, and cucumber extracts to provide the care your skin needs.

Customer review: "I have rosacea and sensitive skin, so I have to be careful of skincare products. These wipes get all my make-up off without heavy scrubbing or stripping the natural skin barrier. I usually rinse with warm water and apply a nighttime moisturizer, but in a pinch I can just wipe and go to bed; the moisturizing ingredients are gentle and non-greasy."

Pro: Unscented formula

Con: Does not remove mascara easily

Best for Mature Skin: Paula's Choice Gentle Cleansing Cloths

Paula's Choice Gentle Cleansing Cloths When it comes to mature skin, hydration is key. That's why these cleansing cloths from Paula's Choice are a game-changer. Packed with ingredients like glycerin, panthenol, and antioxidant-rich pomegranate, they provide the much-needed hydration your skin craves. Plus, they're powerful enough to remove even waterproof makeup without any harsh tugging or intense scrubbing.

Customer review: "These are so great for mornings when my skin is too dry or I'm in too much of a hurry to wash my face. I definitely opt for a regular cleanser at night to remove the day (and my makeup), but these are super helpful in between. I also use them on my neck to remove the day's sunscreen so I can add my night moisturizer. These are just really helpful! I always keep a pack on hand."

Pro: Portable and convenient

Con: Leaves light residue after use

Best for Waterproof Mascara: Colorescience Hydrating Cleansing Cloths

Colorescience Hydrating Cleansing Cloths These biodegradable cloths have you covered from all angles. One side of the cloth is soft and perfect for gently wiping away dirt and excess oil, while the other side is textured, providing a gentle scrubbing action to remove stubborn makeup. Infused with nourishing, hydrating, and calming ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, white tea and green tea leaf extracts, aloe vera, cucumber extract, and chamomile, these wipes offer a comprehensive skincare experience.

Customer review: "I use these wipes in the AM and PM before washing my face. It gets everything and more off of your face but is still gentle! I will continue using and will definitely repurchase. Better than every wipes I’ve tried in the past. I love the ingredients they use as well."

Pro: Cleansing and hydrating

Pro: Cleansing and hydrating

Con: Moderate price point

Best Sustainable Option: Nudestix Nudeskin Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths

Nudestix Nudeskin Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths Made with sustainable and biodegradable bamboo eco-fibers, these cloths can effectively remove makeup, cleanse the skin, and provide moisturization. They are infused with lemongrass, which acts as a gentle astringent, and coconut oil to dissolve even the toughest-to-remove makeup.

Customer review: "These are a game changer for me. I never feel like cleansing wipes are large enough to cleanse and take off makeup without using a bunch. These were large and I was able to do both with light makeup to take off. In the past my skin has felt irritated, still kind of dirty, dry and tight. These left my skin feeling fresh, clean, and hydrated. New ride or die for me!"

Pro: Compostable and vegan

Con: Strongly fragranced (infused with lemongrass)

Best Oil-Free Option

Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes for Face & Eyes Makeup Remover What I love most about these Clinique cleansing towelettes is their incredible convenience. The packaging can be easily resealed, ensuring that each towelette remains saturated. They utilize micellar cleansing liquid to gently and effectively remove traces of makeup on the go. Oh, and did I mention they are completely oil-free? Say goodbye to those pesky blemishes!

Customer review: "This product is amazing! I've only been using it for one week and so far I like it. I picked this up on a whim after my usual wipes weren't available. This is such a lucky find! I love these so much and the way my face feels after I use them."

Pro: Fragrance and oil-free

Con: Multiple towelettes must be used to effectively remove makeup

More Makeup-Remover Options to Shop

Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips I've been using this makeup remover for ages, and it continues to hold up. It never dries out or irritates my skin, and it effortlessly removes makeup in a flash.

Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Rounds Instead of relying on disposable cotton rounds or balls, give these reusable ones a try. They are designed with a soft terry texture and offer hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties. Additionally, they come with a convenient storage pouch.

La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover This little wonder will tackle even your most stubborn makeup, including those intricate eye makeup looks. The best part? You don't have to rub your eyes at all for it to work its magic. It's specially formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive eyes, so you can say goodbye to any worries in that department.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm If makeup remover products tend to dry out your skin, consider opting for a cleansing balm instead. This best-selling balm effectively removes makeup, SPF, dirt, and oil. Its powerful ingredients include sunflower and ginger root oils to effortlessly dissolve makeup, turmeric and moringa extracts to eliminate dirt and impurities, and papaya enzymes to provide gentle exfoliation.

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover for Sensitive Skin Lancôme's eye makeup remover is an award-winning favorite among many. It features a unique two-phase formula, with an oil phase that effectively erases makeup and a water phase that helps condition the skin.

Paula's Choice Gentle Touch Makeup Remover Just because this formula is mild doesn't mean it won't effectively remove stubborn and long-wearing makeup. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin types, making it a perfect choice for those with delicate skin.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm This cleansing balm is a real game-changer—it's a 3-in-1 wonder! Not only does it effortlessly remove makeup, but it also doubles as a brightening facial cleanser and a hydrating face mask. To top it off, it's formulated with vitamin C to even out your complexion and give your skin a gorgeous, glowy look. And let's not forget the nourishing benefits of rosehip oil. It's like a skincare dream come true!

Caudalíe Vinoclean Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil A cleansing oil can truly work wonders in keeping your skin moisturized. Caudalíe offers a fantastic option that is not only 100% vegan but also packed with antioxidants and 100% natural plant oils, such as sweet almond, grape seed, sunflower, and castor.

Sheglam Face & Eye Makeup Remover Wipes

This article was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

