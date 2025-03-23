I Test Electric Razors for A Living. This Gadget Gives Me a Clean Shave in Seconds. (2025)

EVEN THOUGH MY grooming routine is extensive, I’m a minimalist at heart. I like nothing more than an easy-to-use, no-fuss-no-muss product that can cut down my grooming time. The outlier, however, was always my shaving routine. I was still stuck on the pre-shave, shaving cream, razor, aftershave hamster wheel and couldn’t seem to get off. What changed was my razor bumps. No matter what I did, and no matter what product I tried, I couldn’t seem to get rid of them. That is, until I tried an electric razor.

The Best Electric Shavers

There are many reasons a guy might switch to an electric razor. Like me, it could be the razor bump issue. Also like me, it could be to save time. Electric razors are also easy to travel with (no extra products!), intuitive to use (especially newer versions that incorporate sensing technology and even AI), and less expensive in the long run. Many can be used in or out of the shower, with or without shaving cream, and even on other parts of your body like your head or below the neck. Plus, and this is a big plus, a single electric razor can replace your entire shaving routine and declutter your bathroom shelf—who doesn’t like that extra space?

There are a ton of specs to consider when looking for the right electric shaver, and that can make finding the right razor for you confusing. That's why we enlisted the help of Calvin Quallis, founder of grooming brand Scotch Porter, and Dr. Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology, to break it down.

No matter your reason for using an electric razor, the biggest thing is finding the right one for you. The good news is that no matter what your budget, skin or hair type, or grooming acumen, there's an electric razor that will suit your needs. After spending a year testing over 25 electric razors spanning all the top-reviewed brands (Braun, Gillette, and Panasonic among them), we were able to narrow this down to the eight absolute best electric shavers worth spending your hard-earned money on.



What To Consider

Blade Type

The most important thing to consider, according to Quallis, is the blade type. There are two types of blades: rotary blades and foil blades. The best electric razor for longer stubble, or if you tend to shave less frequently, is a rotary blade. "It's designed to move in a circular motion and adjust to the contours of your face," says Quallis. Dr. Hartman says, "Rotary electric razors suit men with regular to tough skin types, and with a medium to coarse beard density."

"The best electric razors for shorter facial hair, or for an ultra-close shave is a foil blade, which has oscillating blades that also cut stubble as it pokes through," Quallis says. Dr. Hartman also agrees. While foil blades are louder than rotary blades, foil shavers are best used moving in a straight, long back-and-forth movement of the face and neck for the closest shave possible.



Corded vs. Cordless

"Corded razors limit the availability to use them without a power source, but can save on batteries and last longer in general," says Dr. Hartman. "Cordless razors provide more flexibility in travel whether they utilize replaceable or rechargeable batteries."

Key Features

Aside from the above considerations, many premium models offer additional features or accessories, including:

Display: Having at least a battery indicator is a nice to have. Some premium razor models offer much more elaborate, high-tech displays, but it's up to you whether you need this or not.

Having at least a battery indicator is a nice to have. Some premium razor models offer much more elaborate, high-tech displays, but it's up to you whether you need this or not. Case: A case might not seem like a big deal. But, the foil and other components of many electric razors are fragile. Keeping them protected whenever not in use is important, especially if you travel frequently.

A case might not seem like a big deal. But, the foil and other components of many electric razors are fragile. Keeping them protected whenever not in use is important, especially if you travel frequently. Ergonomics: This is a matter of personal preference. Make sure any electric razors you're considering are comfortable for you to hold (well-balanced and not too heavy) and navigate around your face.

How We Selected

For the past five years, we consulted with Men's Health's grooming editors and writers on the best-performing electric razors for men. Experts, including our own grooming editor Garrett Munce, our deputy commerce editor Christian Gollayan, and our style and commerce editor Joseph Cheatham, put more than 25 of the top-selling electric razors to the test and evaluated their effectiveness, durability, price, ease-of-use, and more. Testers spent more than just a couple shaves with each device, truly getting a feel for how the shavers performed over time and how they fit (or didn't) into their grooming routines.

From there, Munce then took the testers' notes and, utilizing his decade-plus of grooming and razor knowledge, whittled the list down to only the eight best electric razors for men.