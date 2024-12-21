I Tested All the Latest and Greatest Skincare Devices…and These Are the Ones Worth Your $$ (2024)

Jump to: The Multitaskers

Hands down, my favorite thing about professional facials is all the techy gadgets and devices, like LED light therapy, microcurrent wands, and pore vacuums, that the aestheticians use on my face during a treatment. So back in 2020, when the pandemic arrived and it was no longer safe to hit up the spa IRL, I immediately immersed myself in the world of DIY facial tools to try to replicate at home what I loved so much about the pro facial experience. And considering the recent massive growth and innovation by beauty brands in the skincare tools category, I’m guessing you all did the same.



But here’s the thing about these devices: They’re expensive (often double or triple the price of regular skincare products) and there’s an overwhelming amount of options to choose from—some are total standouts and others aren't worth your cash. So to save you from an unnecessary game of trial and error, I researched, tested, and reviewed tons of new and old skincare tools and devices to create this list of the 20 best options for you. Learn about these picks and shop all my favorites, below.

Think of these as your investment pieces. They’re all expensive, yes, but each device serves multiple purposes, uses multiple technologies, and produces multiple benefits for a true all-in-one experience. So if you’re not sure where to start on your tools journey—or you want a jack-of-all-trades device that you can use on days when you’re breaking out, feeling puffy, or looking dull, these four options should be on your radar.

TheraFace Pro Now 38% Off $399 $249 at Amazon $399 $249 at Nordstrom $399 $299 at Dick's Sporting Goods The perfect starter option for anyone who is curious about devices but doesn’t know where to begin. Depending on the setting and attachments you use, the TheraFace delivers microcurrent, LED light treatment, facial massage, and hot and cold therapies. NuFace Trinity+ Microcurrent Facial Toning Device $495 at Sephora Meet NuFace’s Trinity+, the OG microcurrent device’s most recent upgrade. Sync it with the NuFace app to unlock a bunch of different treatments designed to blur fine lines, lift and firm skin, and contour your features. Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand This viral four-in-one wand is totally deserving of the TikTok fame. Just glide it across your face to experience the glow-boosting benefits of microcurrent, LED red light, gentle warmth, and facial massage. Lyma Laser Starter Kit $2,695 at NET-A-PORTER Finally, an at-home laser that offers comparable results to the clinical ones offered in derm offices and medspas. Lyma is painless, safe for all skin tones, and proven to soften lines, improve skin tone and texture, and boost skin elasticity with 12 weeks of consistent use.

The Cryo Tools

Let your skin quite literally chill out with one of these cryotherapy-inspired masks, wands, or rollers. They harness the anti-inflammatory power of icy cold to soothe stressed-out skin, reduce puffiness, tighten up your pores, and increase blood flow for a healthy glow. And while there’s no such thing as a “quick fix” in the skincare world, cryo tools are generally fast-acting, so you can expect instant (albeit temporary) results from using one in your routine.



The LED Devices

Dermatologists and facialists love LED masks and wands for their calming, clearing, and skin-regenerating properties. Most LED devices (like the four top-rated picks below) use red light, blue light, or a combo of the two to work their magic. Red light is known to reduce inflammation and boost collagen production, while blue light is praised for anti-acne benefits.

Shani Darden by Déesse Pro LED Light Mask $1,900 at Sephora Celeb facialist Shani Darden is the mastermind behind this LED light face and neck mask. It has three 10-minute treatment modes (one for fine lines, one for acne, and another for hyperpigmentation) and is by far the most comfortable full-face LED mask I’ve worn. CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector $189 at CurrentBody See Also The 12 Best Blackhead Removal Tools to Get Clear Skin Three minutes a day. That’s all the time this red-light-powered mask needs to make lip lines look smoother, your lip color more pronounced, and the shape of your lips a bit more plump and perky. Consistency—specifically eight weeks of daily use—is key for visible results with this one. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite Eyecare Max Pro $199 at drdennisgross.com The eye area is the first part of your face to show signs of aging and fatigue, like crow’s-feet, crepey texture, puffiness, and dark circles. Luckily, this targeted mask (it’s an upgraded version of the eye mask Dr. Gross launched a few years ago) with amber, red, and IR wavelengths helps target it all. Omnilux Clear $395 at omnilux.com If you’re interested in using LED specifically to treat acne, this is the choice for you. The flexible mask uses a combo of red and blue lights to heal existing pimples (based on experience, it works best when used at the first sign of a breakout) and minimize acne scarring.

The Pore Cleaners and Zit Zappers

Whiteheads, blackheads, angry cysts…they’re all more manageable when you have one (or more) of these tools in your kit. Each is designed to deep-clean skin, unclog pores, eliminate acne-causing bacteria, and help minimize inflammation—all musts for clearer, brighter, happier skin.

The Brighteners and Smoothers

Fading dark spots, lightening up melasma, minimizing the appearance of large pores, and softening fine lines are no easy feats for topical skincare alone. That’s why these four tools—all intended to improve skin tone and texture by inhibiting excess melanin production, boosting collagen, and/or sloughing off dead skin cells—are necessary add-ons if you *really* want to see results.

Droplette Deluxe Tranexamic Eraser Starter Set Now 38% Off $286 $179 at Amazon Your skin barrier is designed to keep things out, so there’s a good chance that whatever brightening serums you’re layering on aren’t really penetrating your skin, making them not so effective at fading hyperpigmentation. Droplette is changing that by turning its tranexamic acid serum into teeny-tiny droplets that are infused into the skin via a super-fine mist for optimal spot-fading results. Georgia Louise C+/- Pure Ampoules Plus Ionic Wand $285 at Revolve Georgia Louise’s Ionic Wand helps max out vitamin C’s glow-boosting powers (it’s the primary ingredient in the accompanying serum ampoules) to fade discoloration like acne marks and sun spots. The wand emits galvanic current that pushes the serum deep into your skin and also provides a tightening and de-puffing effect by increasing circulation. FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device + Vitamin Ampoules Professional microneedling is fantastic at jump-starting collagen and elastin production (two proteins responsible for skin firmness and smoothness) and improving skin texture, but it’s pricey and a bit of a commitment (think three or more sessions at $300+ a pop). FaceGym’s at-home system—complete with an electric microneedling device, ultra-fine treatment tips, and booster serums—is truly an excellent alt. PMD Personal Microderm Pro $199 at Sephora Chemical peels and exfoliating acids seem to get all the praise these days, but let’s not forget about microdermabrasion, okay? It’s a tried-and-true form of exfoliating, and the PMD offers comparable results to in-office treatments that derms and aestheticians have been offering for years. The combo of spinning disk and suction technology is basically your dead skin cells’ worst enemy.

