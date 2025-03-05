I Tested Microcurrent Devices for 2 Months. This Is the One I Like Best Overall (2025)

Our Picks
Best microcurrent device overall
NuFACE TRINITY+
View details
View details
Best microcurrent device with nanocurrent
ZIIP HALO
View details
View details
Best microcurrent device with massage
FOREO BEAR 2
View details
View details
Best microcurrent device with LED light therapy and massage
TheraFace PRO
View details
View details
I don't yet have mature skin, but over the years, I've noticed changes in my skin as it ages: mostly a loss of firmness and increased puffiness, especially around my jaw and cheekbones. As a result, I've found myself increasingly curious about microcurrent devices, which are said to provide a lifting effect, increase lymphatic drainage and reduce puffiness, depending on your age, health and lifestyle choices.
Over the past two months, I tested multiple devices to find the best one based on price, modes, accessories, features, FDA clearance, cleaning instructions, app compatibility and the required conductive gel. Below, you can see photos of my face before using each device, after one use and after the recommended five uses per week.
What is the best microcurrent device overall?
Overall, I found the NuFACE TRINITY+ to be the best microcurrent device because it's easy to use, clean and charge.
However, I did prefer the ZIIP Electric Complex Gel over any of the other conductive gels because it lasted for the entire treatment. The same goes for ZIIP's Silver Gel, which is specifically for hydration.
Best microcurrent devices of 2025
Photo Gallery 1/2
Pros
- Audible beeps help you track time
- Large globes contour face nicely
- App has easy-to-follow tutorials, a selfie tracker and custom reminders
- Aqua Gel Activator has a helpful pump
- Easy to clean
- Easy to charge with stand that can connect directly to charging cable
Cons
- Aqua Gel Activator doesn't last the entire treatment
- Device is on the larger side, but still fits nicely into hand
FDA cleared? Yes
Comes with TRINITY+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device, Aqua Gel Activator (1.69 oz), charging cradle and power adapter, a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty covering any manufacturer-related problems resulting from everyday use of the product
Recommended use 5 times per week for first 60 days; then 2-3 times a week to maintain results.
Intensity/modes 3 intensity levels, ranging from low to high, with the highest reaching 335uA.
Other features Boost Button on the TRINITY+ emits 25 microamps. Sold separately: advanced LED Red Light therapy and targeted microcurrent for eyes and lips.
App? Yes
Cleaning Slightly dampen a soft, lint-free cloth with water or rubbing alcohol to clean your device after every treatment.
Charging Charging cradle and power adapter (included). Charge your Trinity+ device for 10 hours before the first use or until all three LED indicator lights are lit solid.
Photo Gallery 1/2
I chose the NuFACE TRINITY+ as the best microcurrent device overall because it is just as good as the ZIIP HALO, but offers more manual customization with three levels and a boost button. Storage and charging were effortless thanks to its charging stand and direct-connect cable. While the TRINITY+ feels bulkier in hand, it’s still easy to use, and its rounded globes contour the face smoothly.
The TRINITY+ beeps every five seconds to help you keep track of time. You can also use it with the app, which has tutorials with easy-to-follow instructions. While doing the tutorials, you can adjust the intensity, but since some of them are longer, I tended to stick with the lowest intensity to avoid sensitivity issues. I appreciated that the tutorials on the app have you turn your device off and on between steps, giving you time to reapply the gel activator. The app also allows you to take selfies to track progress and offers custom reminders.
While the ZIIP Electric Complex Gel is my favorite because it lasts the entire treatment, I did appreciate the design of the NuFACE Aqua Gel Activator. It comes in an airless pump jar that makes it easy to grab the gel with a finger and apply it in the middle of a treatment. However, it does not last throughout the entire treatment -- hence the pauses during tutorials for application.
Cleaning is also a breeze. After each treatment, I simply used a reusable cotton round and rubbing alcohol to clean the globes.
Photo Gallery 1/2
Pros
- Easiest to use
- Less bulky in hand
- Gel lasts for entire process
- Easy to clean
- App is extremely helpful
Cons
- Doesn't come with stand
- Requires wall adapter that has a maximum 5V output
FDA cleared? Yes
Comes with ZIIP HALO, Electric Complex Gel (50ml), USB-C Charging Cable, ZIIP User Manual, 2-year warranty on manufacturing related issues when purchased from ziipbeauty.com or an authorized retailer
Recommended use 3-5 times per week
Intensity/modes uA amperage below 500uA and above 900nA
Other features Nanocurrent
App? Yes
Cleaning Use isopropyl alcohol and a soft cloth to wipe down.
Charging To charge, insert the USB-A to USB-C charging cable into a USB power adapter, then plug the other end into your ZIIP HALO device. The device will take up to 4 hours to charge.
Photo Gallery 1/2
Photo Gallery 1/2
I used this device after dealing with the stress of the Los Angeles fires, so I really put it to the test. As you can see from my "before" photo below (which I forgot to take in my bathroom), my face was much puffier prior to using the device. After five days, my cheekbones were more contoured, my eyebrows were more level and there was less redness on my face. My face felt tighter and more lifted.
I loved using the ZIIP HALO because it fits nicely in the hand and features vibrations and beeps to help time your treatment. It also glows to indicate when a treatment has started upon contact with your skin. There’s no need to tinker with different modes, and its app --created by founder and leading electrical esthetician Melanie Simon -- offers thorough, helpful tutorials. It also combines microcurrent with nanocurrent, which mimics the electric impulses sent from the brain to your skin cells, stimulating collagen, elastin and ATP production. If you choose not to use the app, the HALO comes programmed with a four-minute nanocurrent and microccurent facial called The Lift.
The included Electric Complex Gel lasts for the whole treatment and doesn't need to be reapplied, unlike the other conductive gels I tried. The same goes for the Silver Gel for hydration, which I was also sent and loved.
Of all the devices I tested, I found the ZIIP Halo to be the easiest one to use, so I think it would be perfect for beginners or people who want a more straightforward microcurrent device that still gets the job done. The globes were nicely spaced and I enjoyed their flatter surface, which made it easy to move around on the skin. To clean it, simply wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol and a soft cloth.
Regarding improvement, it would be great if the ZIIP HALO came with its own stand. Plus, to charge it, you need a wall adapter with a maximum 5V output, so if you don't have that on hand (Apple ones won't work), you'll need to purchase one. When it needs to be charged, the band around the device's center will glow orange.
Photo Gallery 1/2
Pros
- Size makes it easy to hold and travel with
- One-button interface makes it easy to use
- T-Sonic pulsations provide relaxing massage
- Easy to clean with soap and water
- Easy to charge
- Comes with stand and travel pouch
Cons
- Too many ads on app
- SUPERCHARGED Serum 2.0 absorbs fast
FDA cleared? Yes
Comes with BEAR 2, device stand, device pouch, USB charging cable, 2-year warranty (Spain, Portugal, Sweden: 3-year warranty)
Recommended use 5 times per week for first 60 days; then 2-3 times a week to maintain results.
Intensity/modes Up to 680μA of microcurrent
Other features 5 types of T-Sonic pulsations, 4 types of microcurrent, 100% waterproof, anti-shock system
App? Yes
Cleaning Wash the metallic spheres and silicone surface with water and soap, then rinse with warm water. Pat dry with a lint-free, non-abrasive cloth or towel.
Charging USB rechargeable with up to 300 minutes of use per single charge
Photo Gallery 1/2
Photo Gallery 1/2
I also enjoyed using the FOREO BEAR 2 and noticed a difference in both the feel and appearance of my face -- more contoured cheekbones, less puffiness and a slimmer jawline. I especially enjoyed the device's T-Sonic pulsations, of which there are five types that provide massages with different benefits. Because of this feature, I felt extra relaxed when using the device.
It also has four different types of microcurrent: Advanced Microcurrent, Lifting Microcurrent, Tapping Microcurrent and Sculpting Microcurrent, which are easy to customize on the device's app. BEAR 2’s default setting is in Beginner Mode (intensity levels 1-5), but you can access Pro Mode (intensity levels 6-10) on the app. I stuck with beginner mode since I found it intense enough for me. When I used it on my forehead, I often had to lower the intensity anyway because it felt extra tingly. As recommended by FOREO, you should not use the device for over three minutes on one area of the face.
In terms of the design, I like how it fits nicely in the hand and would be easy to travel with. It also has a one-button interface, which makes it simple to use without the app. Since BEAR 2 is waterproof, you can wash it with soap and water, which made it easier because I didn't have to use an alcohol wipe or prepare one with a reuseable cotton swab.
As for the app, I thought the treatments were fun and easy to follow. I also like that the app provides even more personalization and Pro Mode. However, there were too many ads that took away from my experience.
While the FOREO SUPERCHARGED Serum 2.0 has a luxurious, lightweight feel, it absorbs fast, making it difficult to keep up with tutorials while reapplying. Since the tutorials don't pause for you to reapply like the NuFace ones, you'll have to do this manually.
The device came with a USB charging cable, which plugged directly into the BEAR 2 and made it easy to charge. I also like that it came with a small stand and pouch for travel.
Photo Gallery 1/2
Pros
- Has LED light therapy, cleansing and massage attachments
- Comes with a stand
- Easy to clean
- Three different microcurrent intensities
Cons
- I wish the app had voice instructions
- Some tutorials felt long, especially on high intensity
- TheraOne Conductive Gel absorbs fast
- Stand does not have a built-in charging port
FDA cleared? Yes
Comes with TheraFace PRO device, 3 percussive attachments (Cone, Micro-Point, Flat), Microcurrent Ring, LED Light Therapy Ring (Red, Blue, & Infrared Light), Cleansing Ring, TheraOne Conductive Gel (1.7 oz), soft carrying bag, stand, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, 1-year warranty for devices, 90-day warranty for attachments and accessories
Recommended use A microcurrent protocol of 5-8 minutes can be completed once per 24-hour period. There is a preset shut off time of 8 minutes
Intensity/modes 3 intensity options: 420-560μA @ 500Ohm; 400-600μA @ 2kOhm; 475-520μA @ 10kOhm
Other features Percussive Therapy Attachments, Red Light Therapy, Blue Light Therapy, Red+Infrared Light Therapy, Cleansing Ring. Sold separately: hot and cold rings
App? Yes
Cleaning Wipe TheraFace PRO and attachment rings down with a damp cloth or alcohol-free cleansing wipe. Allow to dry thoroughly.
Charging The TheraFace PRO is USB-C enabled with the connector at the bottom of the device. 120 minutes of battery life.
Photo Gallery 1/2
Photo Gallery 1/2
If you're looking for a device that combines multiple treatments in one, the TheraFace PRO is a great option. Like the FOREO BEAR 2, it provides massage but has three different attachments for minor facial muscle pain in the head, face, jaw and neck. It also comes with a cleansing ring and LED light therapy ring with red, blue and infrared light. For the microcurrent, there are three intensity levels.
Though the TheraFace feels slightly heavier than the other devices I tested, it was still easy to use and maneuver across the face. The globes were also larger but not as large as the NuFACE. It beeps every 15 seconds for all treatments, but I wish it were customized to beep when the device needs to move on for microcurrent. However, I understand that the 15 seconds makes it more universal, since it's used for all the different attachments.
Though I tried the app, I preferred doing my own thing. I wish the tutorials included more voice instructions to provide additional context on the treatments and guidance on what to do. This would also improve accessibility. I also found some treatments to be a bit long, like the 17-minute Ultimate Face Lift, which is microcurrent-specific. For the longer treatments, even though high intensity was recommended, I switched to low because I felt that the high setting was uncomfortable -- especially when you have to hold the device on certain parts of the face.
Though I like the TheraFace stand, I wish it had a built-in charging port like the NuFACE. Cleaning it was easy with a damp cloth, and I allowed it to dry completely in its stand on my bathroom countertop.
Similar to some of the other gels I tested, the TheraOne Conductive Gel absorbed fast and had to be reapplied throughout the treatment.
After finishing the microcurrent testing, I tried the LED light therapy and massage features. I enjoyed them both, and it was great having all these different treatment modalities in one device. On the app, some tutorials combine the different treatments, which will help create a more complete routine. You can also sort by the specific treatment you want, which I did for microcurrent.
The best microccurent devices compared
|Device
|Price
|Charging
|FDA-cleared?
|Included
|Recommended use
|Modes
|Other features
|App
|Cleaning
|Colors
|Gel
|FOREO Bear 2
|$399
|USB rechargeable with up to 300 minutes of use per single charge
|Yes
|Device stand, device pouch, USB charging cable,2-year warranty (Spain, Portugal, Sweden: 3-year warranty)
|Ideally, you should use the device 5 times a week for the first 60 days, and then after the first 60 days, 2-3 times per week (just like when working out, you need to stay persistent to keep your muscles in optimal shape). You shouldn't use BEAR™ 2 on one part of the face for longer than 3 minutes.
|Up to 680μA of microcurrent
|5 types of T-Sonic pulsations, 4 types of microcurrent, 100% waterproof, anti-shock system
|Yes
|Wash the metallic spheres and silicone surface with water and soap, then rinse with warm water. Pat dry with a lint-free, non-abrasive cloth or towel. After use, we recommend spraying the device with FOREO’s Silicone Cleaning Spray and rinsing with warm water for optimal results. Fuschia, lavender, evergreen
|SUPERCHARGED™ Serum 2.0 ($41.30 for 1 fl oz)
|TheraFace PRO
|$399
|The TheraFace PRO is USB-C enabled with the connector atthe bottom of the device. 120 minutes of battery life.
|Yes
|TheraFace PRO device3 percussive attachments (Cone, Micro-Point, Flat)Microcurrent RingLED Light Therapy Ring (Red, Blue, & Infrared Light)Cleansing RingTheraOne Conductive Gel (1.7 oz)Soft Carrying BagStandUSB-A to USB-C charging cable, 1-year warranty for devices, 90-day warranty for attachments and accessories
|A microcurrentprotocol of 5-8 minutes can be completed once per 24-hour period. There is a preset shut-off time of 8 minutes
|3 intensity options - 420μA - 560μA @ 500Ohm400μA - 600μA @ 2kOhm475μA - 520μA @ 10kOhm
|Percussive Therapy Attachments, Red Light Therapy, Blue Light Therapy, Red+Infrared Light Therapy, Cleansing Ring. Sold separately: hot and cold rings
|Yes - Therabody
|To clean, wipe the TheraFace PRO and attachment rings down with a damp cloth or alcohol-free cleansing wipe. The device is not waterproof; the only attachment that is fully waterproof is the cleansing ring, for the purpose of cleaning it. After cleaning, allow the device and attachment rings to dry thoroughly before storing or beginning another treatment protocol.
|Black, white
|TheraOne Conductive Gel ($28 for 3.4 fl oz)
|ZIIP HALO
|$399
|To charge, insert the USB-A to USB-C charging cable into a USB power adapter, then plug the other end into your ZIIP HALO device. The device will take up to 4 hours to charge.
|Yes
|ZIIP HALOElectric Complex Gel (50ml)USB-C Charging CableZIIP User Manual, 2-year warranty on manufacturing related issues when purchased from ziipbeauty.com or an authorized retailer.
|For best results, we recommend using your ZIIP 3-5 times per week, with a maximum of 6 times per week when following a short term treatment plan.
|uA amperage below 500uA and above 900nA
|Nanocurrent
|Yes
|To clean your ZIIP microcurrent device we recommend that you use isopropyl alcohol and a soft cloth to wipe down your ZIIP removing all gel after every use.
|White/silver
|Electric Complex Gel ($29 for 1.7 fl oz)
|NuFACE TRINITY+
|$395
|Charging cradle and power adapter (included). Charge your Trinity+ device for ten hours before the first use or until allthree LED indicator lights are lit solid.
|Yes
|TRINITY+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device, Aqua Gel Activator (1.69 oz), charging cradle and power adapter, a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty covering any manufacturer-related problems resulting from everyday use of the product.
|For optimal instant results and long-lasting benefits over time, we recommend you use your device 5x a week for first 60 days; then 2-3x a week to maintain results.
|3 levels of microamp intensity levels, ranging from low to high, with the highest reaching 335 uA.
|Boost Button on the TRINITY+ emits 25 microamps. Sold separately: advanced LED Red Light therapy and targeted microcurrent for eyes and lips.
|Yes
|Slightly dampen a soft, lint-free cloth with water or rubbing alcohol to clean your device afterevery treatment.
|White, velvet rose
|Aqua Gel Activator ($35 for 1.69 fl oz)
Other microcurrent devices tested
Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand: Unfortunately, this device is not FDA-approved, so I wouldn't feel comfortable recommending it. If you do purchase it, I would be careful about the intensity and around the eyes, since it made spots appear across my vision briefly during use. The instructions for this device do not say anything about using it on the sides of the neck, so I avoided that area. It also requires batteries and cannot be recharged, which I personally don't find to be ideal. The device itself felt lighter and cheaper than the other devices, which makes sense, as it costs $99. As for the gel, like many of the others I tested, it did not last throughout the entire treatment.
How we tested the best microcurrent devices
I tested each of the microcurrent devices once a day for five days as part of my morning skincare routine, after cleansing my face and before I applied moisturizer and sunscreen. I tested each for five days because that's the frequency recommended in the instructions. I also tested each along with the brand's recommended conductive gel. I took photos of my face before using each device, after one use and after five days of use to see if any differences could be noted.
I did nothing extra to my skin during the testing process and followed my normal skincare routine with no new products. I simply used a cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen and eye cream. I left at least two days of downtime in between testing each device. While testing, I paid attention to the device's design, included accessories, added features, intensity levels, the app and its tutorials, FDA approval, cleaning and charging.
For background info, I have sensitive, rosacea-prone skin and get hormonal breakouts on my chin. I did not experience any sensitivity or redness issues when using these devices.
What to consider when shopping for a microcurrent device
Cost: At-home microcurrent devices are on the more expensive side. If you want to purchase a microcurrent device, be prepared to spend hundreds of dollars or wait for a sale. However, an at-home microcurrent device is less expensive than several professional treatments but may not offer results that are as fast or noticeable.
FDA approval: The FDA protects the public's health by regulating human drugs, food, medical devices and more. According to the agency, a manufacturer must demonstrate with "sufficient, valid scientific evidence that there is a reasonable assurance that the devices are safe and effective for their intended uses." By ensuring that your microcurrent device is FDA-approved, you can be assured that it is safe to use.
Features: Do you want your microcurrent device to have three intensity levels or more? Do you want it to also be able to massage your face, like the FOREO BEAR 2 or TheraFace Pro? Are you interested in LED light therapy, which the TheraFace Pro also has? What about nanocurrent, which the ZIIP HALO has? Before purchasing a microcurrent device, consider what you want it to be able to do for you.
Included accessories: After my testing, I found that I preferred devices that come with a stand -- especially if it has a built-in charging port, like the NuFACE. However, if you don't have the bathroom countertop space for a stand, perhaps a device without a stand, like the ZIIP HALO, is better. Something else you will want to consider is if the conductive gel is included or must be purchased separately.
App: If you want helpful tutorials to follow, you will want to make sure you like the app that comes with the microcurrent device. Of all the ones I tested, my favorites were the NuFACE and ZIIP apps.
How to use a microcurrent device
Always follow manufacturer instructions when using a microcurrent device. Generally speaking, you should start by cleansing and drying your skin. Next, apply a conductive gel, which will help the device transmit current into the skin and allow you to easily maneuver it across the face. After selecting the desired intensity level (if you're a beginner, start low), use light pressure to glide the device upward and outward on the face and neck. Avoid the center of the neck, which is where your thyroid is. Instead, focus on the jaw, forehead, cheekbones and side of your neck. Wash the gel off your face and repeat based on manufacturer instructions.
How to care for a microcurrent device
To clean your microcurrent device, follow manufacturer instructions. These can vary from having you use a damp cloth, dry soft cloth, alcohol wipe or soap and water to clean the device. Make sure it dries completely before next use.
Also follow the brand's instructions for charging the device. Some require charging before first use.
Best microcurrent devices FAQs
Do microcurrent devices work?
Though less powerful than professional treatments, microcurrent devices can provide noticeable differences if you use them consistently and according to manufacturer instructions. During my testing, I noticed and felt my skin tighten and lift, giving me more contoured cheekbones and a more defined jawline. However, the effects can also depend on your age, health status and lifestyle choices.
You may want to consult a professional if you're looking for a more immediate, intense treatment. However, this can require multiple treatments, which will add up in cost over time.
Are microcurrent devices safe?
When used as directed, microcurrent devices are safe. However, if you have certain medical conditions like epilepsy or implanted electric devices like a pacemaker, you should avoid using a microcurrent device. Unless your doctor says it's okay, you should also avoid using a microcurrent device during pregnancy.
To ensure the safety of a microcurrent device, make sure it is FDA-approved. All recommended devices on this list have been FDA-approved.
What do microcurrent devices do?
Microcurrent devices emit low electric current levels into the skin. This can improve muscle tone, fine lines and wrinkles, tighten the skin and aid in lymphatic drainage.
Are microcurrent devices worth it?
Depending on your aim, a microcurrent device can be worth it. For me, personally, I want something easy and safe for at-home use and don't want to pay for multiple professional treatments. Since a microcurent device does not require multiple payments across treatments and can be FDA-approved for safety, I found it to be worth it.
Is it okay to use microcurrent every day?
No, it is not okay to use microcurrent every day. This can cause muscle fatigue, skin irritation and swelling. In my experience, most manufacturers recommend using a microcurrent device once a day for five days a week. Make sure to follow the specific instructions for your device.
How long does it take to see results from a microcurrent device?
When you see results depends on your age, health and lifestyle choices, and whether you use the device consistently according to manufacturer instructions. For me, I felt results immediately but noticed them after a few days of use.
What are the negative effects of microcurrent?
Microcurrent devices are safe when used as directed. However, some people may experience temporary redness or tingling during use. I personally noticed mild tingling, which was my signal to lower the intensity or apply more conductive gel.
Our Experts
Written by
Anna Gragert
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Anna Gragert Wellness Editor II
Anna Gragert (she/her/hers) was previously the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles, deputy editor at So Yummy and senior lifestyle editor at Hunker. Over the past 10+ years, Anna has also written for the L.A. Times, Elle, Bust Magazine, Dazed, Apartment Therapy, Well+Good and more, focusing on all things lifestyle, health and wellness.
Expertise Mental health, Personal care, Nutrition, Sleep
See full bio