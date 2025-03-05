I Tested Microcurrent Devices for 2 Months. This Is the One I Like Best Overall (2025)

I used this device after dealing with the stress of the Los Angeles fires, so I really put it to the test. As you can see from my "before" photo below (which I forgot to take in my bathroom), my face was much puffier prior to using the device. After five days, my cheekbones were more contoured, my eyebrows were more level and there was less redness on my face. My face felt tighter and more lifted.

I loved using the ZIIP HALO because it fits nicely in the hand and features vibrations and beeps to help time your treatment. It also glows to indicate when a treatment has started upon contact with your skin. There’s no need to tinker with different modes, and its app --created by founder and leading electrical esthetician Melanie Simon -- offers thorough, helpful tutorials. It also combines microcurrent with nanocurrent, which mimics the electric impulses sent from the brain to your skin cells, stimulating collagen, elastin and ATP production. If you choose not to use the app, the HALO comes programmed with a four-minute nanocurrent and microccurent facial called The Lift.

The included Electric Complex Gel lasts for the whole treatment and doesn't need to be reapplied, unlike the other conductive gels I tried. The same goes for the Silver Gel for hydration, which I was also sent and loved.

Of all the devices I tested, I found the ZIIP Halo to be the easiest one to use, so I think it would be perfect for beginners or people who want a more straightforward microcurrent device that still gets the job done. The globes were nicely spaced and I enjoyed their flatter surface, which made it easy to move around on the skin. To clean it, simply wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol and a soft cloth.

Regarding improvement, it would be great if the ZIIP HALO came with its own stand. Plus, to charge it, you need a wall adapter with a maximum 5V output, so if you don't have that on hand (Apple ones won't work), you'll need to purchase one. When it needs to be charged, the band around the device's center will glow orange.