I Tried This At-Home Micro-Needling System—Now, My Favorite Concealers Are Collecting Dust (2025)

I have dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and a mild case of rosacea, so needless to say, my skin is far from perfect. While I'll indulge in the occasional in-office treatment (infrequent facials and a small amount of Botox between my brows), I prefer at-home options because they're generally less expensive and more accessible, so I've curated a simple yet effective skincare routine—cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and SPF. I've also invested in an LED light mask, and most recently, I tried an at-home micro-needling system.

As for the latter, it's not just any micro-needling system. It's a safe, hygienic, and expert-recommended one that promises to deliver visible improvements in the skin with every treatment. I learned about it during my interview with Iván Pol—one of Hollywood's most in-demand facialists who's known for The Beauty Sandwich—for The Who What Wear Podcast. He works with Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. He said he uses it to achieve a "dewy, delicious, glowing complexion" for his clients, especially ahead of big events like the Met Gala. "I use it on all my famous faces," he said.

One thing you should know about me is that I'll listen to anything Pol has to say, so I waited with bated breath until I could get my hands on the exact at-home micro-needling system he was talking about. Spoiler alert: I did, and even though I've only done one treatment so far, I'm already wowed by the results. My skin is plump and smooth, and most impressively, my dark circles are gone. I mean it. I don't even need concealer. Ahead, learn all about this at-home micro-needling system and see my preliminary before-and-after results.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

First, what is micro-needling?

Luke Maxfield, DO, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist. He says micro-needling is the action of using tiny needles to penetrate the skin. "The deliberate mechanical trauma can be beneficial both by directly inducing healing and repair mechanisms in our skin and also by increasing absorption and the impact of other topical ingredients," he says.

Micro-needling can benefit the skin in myriad ways. First and foremost, it spurs collagen production, which gives the skin a firmer, plumper, more youthful appearance. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and can improve the look of sun damage, enlarged pores, and acne scars.

In-Office vs. At-Home Micro-Needling

It's worth noting that most micro-needling treatments happen in-office under the careful watch of a dermatologist or esthetician. "In-office micro-needling is performed with a Dermapen or an electronic mechanical device that rapidly pulses, inducing hundreds to thousands of holes in the skin," Maxfield says. "This device uses sterile one-use tips with multiple depth settings, which, in the hands of the clinician, can be tailored toward each location and each patient. Micro-needling can be coupled with other technology, like radio frequency, for even further benefits."

At-home micro-needling has a bad rap—mostly because of derma-rollers (popular skin tools that have a rolling head covered in micro-needles). Maxfield says they can do more harm than good. "This device, although effective at inducing holes, also drags on the skin," he says. "It tears the skin surface as it moves along, which can result in unnecessary trauma, hyperpigmentation, or even scarring. Additionally, as this device does not have single-use tips, the risk of infection and onus of sterility is on the user. Also, the length of needles on the derma-rollers range from small to unnecessarily large, and any supporting ingredients or products used alongside derma-rollers may or may not be formulated well to go deeper into the skin through the channels needling creates. All of this makes safety a primary concern."

Maxfield says at-home Dermapens are on the other side of the spectrum: "These are very similar or sometimes nearly identical to what can be found in the medical office. However, these may come with a variety of needle sizes, and the aggressiveness of treatments is not safe or suitable for nonclinical individuals to operate."

The Qure Micro-Infusion System

Qure Micro-Infusion System

"Micro-stamping" is the safe, hygienic, and expert-approved option. This entails gently stamping needles into the skin—rather than rolling needles across it—for less potential skin tearing and trauma. "Micro-stamping, or micro-infusion devices such as the Qure Micro-Infusion System, balances the efficacy of micro-needling with safety," Maxfield says. "This system uses 24-karat gold-plated, sterile, single-use needle tips, which maximally offsets the risk of infection. The needle length is deliberately set to maintain effectiveness while still being safe for both thicker or thinner sensitive skin like that around the eyes and mouth. To round it out, Qure also has serums that are intended to be used alongside the device."

Maxfield says this at-home system is beneficial for most, if not all, skin types. "As micro-needling is a way to both directly improve the skin signs of aging and elevate other ingredients, anyone who is aging (which, at all times, is everyone) will likely benefit in some way from this dual-purpose therapy," he says.

If you're extremely prone to hyperpigmentation, especially if you have a deep skin tone, Maxfield recommends proceeding with caution, even though micro-infusion is gentle. "Using a test spot first, whereby a person treats a small portion of their skin before committing to a full treatment, is always reasonable," he says. "However, the Micro-Infusion System is so much more thoughtful with delivery, sterility, and depth, so this risk is much smaller than with any other form."

The Qure Micro-Infusion System three-month supply comes with…

1 reusable micro-stamping chamber that holds the serum

6 single-use needle heads that screw onto the chamber

3 Rejuvenating Serum ampoules

3 Hydra-Soothing Serum ampoules

Use the Rejuvenating ampoule if you want to brighten discoloration, fade dark spots, and even out your skin tone. It contains active ingredients such as epidermal growth factor, niacinamide, and tranexamic acid. The first one works at a cellular level to repair the skin, reduce wrinkles, and prevent pigmentation. The second one soothes, brightens, and clarifies. The third brightens and evens the skin tone.

Use the Hydra-Soothing ampoule to plump and hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It contains active ingredients such as beta-glucan, copper peptides, and sodium hyaluronate. The first hydrates the skin, strengthens the skin barrier, and acts as an antioxidant. The second switches on collagen production. The third locks in moisture similarly to hyaluronic acid.

The brand says you can mix half of one ampoule with half of the other in the micro-infusion chamber. That way, you get the best of both worlds.

The System From Start to Finish

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

The brand includes a handy QR code on the box that links to a how-to video. (I highly recommend watching it before you try to use the system, as it's not the most intuitive process!) Here are the basics, though.

Start with clean, dry skin. "The most important things are hygiene and technique," Maxfield says. "Even though the breaks in the skin are small, we have a skin barrier for a reason. When this is compromised, there is always a risk of infection, even if it is only slight. Therefore, the first step is to wash the face and hands. Then use the Qure Hypochlorous Acid Dermal Mist to further ensure clean skin."

Then, remove the first sterile micro-needling head from the device, pour in one ampoule of serum, and close it tight. Leave the device upside down for one to two minutes. "Most people don't let the serum fully sink into the chamber," Maxfield says. "It's important to let the device set upside down for at least a minute before stamping." Then, you can start micro-stamping.

Work from the center of your face outward. Perform two or three passes over every area of your face (and neck, if you're like me). Take any leftover serum from the device and pat it onto your face and neck to leave on overnight. Maxfield says this is an important step: "Apply any remaining serum in the bottle … letting it all soak into the microchannels you have just created." Place the lid back on the needle head and dispose of it. It's as quick and easy as that.

My Before-and-After Results

Before

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Dark circles, dullness, redness, and hyperpigmentation… Ugh.

During

The entire process took all of 10 minutes to complete, and no, it's not painful.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Since micro-needling is literally all about causing micro-injuries to the skin, my face was red and slightly irritated after the treatment. However, as someone who has had sensitive skin their entire life, I expected that. I knew I wouldn't see real results until the next day after my skin had time to calm down.

The Next Morning

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

This picture was taken first thing in the morning the day after I used the Qure Micro-Infusion System. I was shocked at how firm, plump, and even my skin looked. And my dark circles? Where'd they go? No joke, I felt like I had just gotten under-eye filler. Apparently, I'm not imagining things. The brand says that 93% of customers notice results the day after the first treatment.

Remember, these are only preliminary results. The brand recommends doing six treatments, spaced out every two weeks or so, over months to see real results. "Unlike the foundational steps of sunscreen or retinoids, micro-infusion is the occasional boost," Maxfield says. "It only needs to be performed once every two weeks, and over a period of months, a person will see their best results!"

I'm definitely going to continue with the treatments. (I'll provide more updates soon!) Still, for only one measly treatment, I'm incredibly impressed with the results.

