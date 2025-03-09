I've Tested More Than 100 Skincare Brands—These Are the 11 Best Ones (2025)

You may have noticed lately that the men’s grooming industry is exploding. There seems to be a new brand launching every day that promises to revolutionize your grooming routine. The shelves are now packed with products which, let’s get real, can be a little daunting. The good news is that there are now plenty of options out there for every guy, but cutting through the noise to find what actually works can be a hassle.

Jackfir Read more

Bravo Sierra Read more

Scotch Porter Read more

We’re here to make things easier on you. These brands—some of which are brand and some of which are tried-and-true—are actually worth your bucks. As Men's Health's' Grooming Editor, I've tested more than 100 skincare brands in the past decade and know which grooming serums, moisturizers, and soaps are worth your hard-earned cash. Trust us, no matter how simple or extensive your grooming routine is, these brands have something for you.