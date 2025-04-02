I’ve tried hundreds of beauty products — my top picks are on sale for Presidents’ Day, starting at $6 (2025)

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

As a professional shopping editor, I'm here to tell you: the Presidents' Day sales are extra good this year. (Don't believe me? Check out these major savings on mattresses and steep discounts on tech.) My daily focus is finding quality beauty products and I'm especially thrilled with this year's makeup, skin care and hair care deals. I'm also no gatekeeper — as a vain, middle-aged beauty editor, I consider it my patriotic duty to share with you all of my personal favorite devices and tools on super sale, along with the lotions and potions I use daily.

Let me be clear: I don't necessarily expect any beauty product — discounted for Presidents' Day or not — to turn back the clock. That's a (bankrupt) fool's errand. But I do try hundreds of products each year and, over time, I've identified the worth-it hair tools, ultra-hydrating creams, wrinkle-minimizing serums and the de-puffing eye masks that soothe my tired, dried-out cold-weather skin.

The beauty sales below represent some of my all-time favorite products. Most are clinically proven or, at the very least, wildly well-reviewed.

The best Presidents' Day beauty deals

grace & stella $14$25Save $11with coupon Since we lose moisture and elasticity as we age, the humectant hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that binds to water — and can hold a whopping 1,000 times its weight in water — is key to any quality anti-aging skin care regimen. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better hyaluronic acid serum than this award-winning version from Grace & Stella, especially at while it's 44% off. Save $11with coupon $14 at Amazon

Nivea Nivea Lip Care Tinted Lip Balm Variety Pack $10$12Save $2 This four-pack of super-emollient, ultra-pretty tinted lip balms from Nivea is not only nourishing for the tender lip skin, but the selection of punchy, sheer colors means there's something for all moods and occasions. I myself am partial to the "Strawberry" shade, which seems to me the ideal pop of sheer red, but the deeper berry tones are excellent as well. Even if I didn't want this for myself (I do!), the packaging is so cute and the price is so good I'd stock up on a handful or so of these sets now — they'd make a great stocking stuffer or holiday gift later in the year. $10 at Amazon

Amazon $12$16Save $4with coupon This is the cream you want if you're, like, "I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck." The Gold Bond firming cream is no frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side, but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. Note: You'll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won't, of course, magically make you appear 25, but being able to snag this ample size for less makes this product worth a go. Save $4with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $15$22Save $7with coupon This velvety-smooth overnight cream is more effective at smoothing and hydrating skin than brands five times its cost. It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to restore the skin's protective barrier while giving it a brighter and plumper appearance overall. Save $7with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $499$600Save $101 This uber-popular, social-media famous multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, this luxurious device will make you feel like you have your own little handheld salon. Not sold? Check out our full Dyson Airwrap review. $499 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips $35$55Save $20 Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven't been cheaper than this since Black Friday. Brighter smile, here you come. "I did notice after 3-4 consecutive uses a difference in the color of my teeth," said this pleased user. "They weren't so white they looked fake, but white enough for others to notice a change. They did cause a bit or gum sensitivity on my top gums, but that didn't last long or was unbearable. I definitely recommend these if you're wanting to start slow in the whitening process or your teeth don't have much discoloration." $35 at Amazon

The Light Salon The Light Salon Boost LED Collar $125$250Save $125 This LED light collar uses clinically proven red light and near-infrared wavelengths to build collagen, reduce the appearance of lines and crepey-ness and help soothe neck pain and stiffness. You rarely see any significant sale on at-home LED devices. They're expensive in part because (when designed thoughtfully) they actually work. At $125, this collar is an unheard of 50% off, and we all know that sum is a drop in the bucket compared with going under the knife. $125 at Blue Mercury

Crave Naturals Crave Naturals Biggie Glide Thru Detangling Brush $10$26Save $16 Fine or thin hair tends to tangle more than thicker 'dos, but many brushes can add to thinning or shedding by tearing and damaging the strands you have left. Enter this wildly smooth and effective brush, which is a breeze to use on wet or dry hair and gentle enough for even those of us who are balding a bit. At this Presidents' Day price — more than 60% off! — it's also a major value. See Also The NuFace Mini lives up to the hype – and it’s reduced by 33% for Black Friday "I have very thin hair that tangles easily. Other brushes hurt and pulled out my hair," wrote this reviewer. "This was certainly a pleasure to be able to brush my hair painlessly. I convinced my 6-year-old granddaughter to let me use it on her tangled baby-fine hair. Guess what? No tears! She hugged me and said that I was the only one she wanted to fix her hair." $10 at Amazon

Amazon NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Device Starter Kit $165$209Save $44 It's not just industry experts recommending you shop beauty appliances this month — I invested in this gold-standard at-home microcurrent device during Presidents' Day last year. It's a noninvasive way to tone and firm sagging skin on the face and neck — and, if used consistently, it's clinically proven to work. "I have been using it for only three days and the results are unmatched," said a fan. "Everybody asks me if I have done buccal fat removal because my face looks so snatched. If you have the money, buy it. It is totally worth it." $165 at Amazon

Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $10$14Save $4 There are myriad uses for this wildly well-reviewed, internet-famous skin-care oil, but I like it best for treating dry late-summer skin on the body, not the face. It's amazing on calves and thighs as an after-shave oil and as an emollient for cracked heels and dry elbows. It's too oily (for me) for my face or as a scalp treatment, but a little goes a long way to tame flyaways. Also, if it's good enough for future queen Kate Middleton, surely it's good enough for peasants like me. $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Ulta Beauty$18 at Macy's

Amazon Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $8$9Save $1 Every once in a while, an internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work, and then I'm pleasantly surprised (okay, more like shocked) when it does. Such was the case with this strange little tube of the TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca. It's a repairing treatment that's meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after five to 15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound: My thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn't feel weighed down. Though it does initially make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for weeks. $8 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $19$25Save $6with Prime My beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's won multiple awards, has over 55,000 five-star Amazon reviews and impresses most beauty editors I know. After using it the first time, my face was noticeably dewier, and other users have boasted about its ability to hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. When I tried it again after a medi-spa laser treatment, I found it soothed and calmed my skin as it healed, imparting a lovely, healthy sheen. Save $6with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon Rescue Balm + Dark Spot Retouch Recovery Cream $6$12Save $6 This skin-soothing, color-correcting cream is made specifically for disguising angry, red post-blemish skin (essentially the period between when you pop a pimple and it heals), but I find it works well for any redness or dark spots on my face — especially broken capillaries around my nose, my weird red chin and brown-ish sun damage too. It has the texture of a lightweight, silky serum, absorbs fast and leaves areas where you want a "color correction" primed for your normal foundation or concealer. I can't guarantee it will work for your skin as well as it does mine, but at $6 (half off!) it's certainly worth a try. $6 at Amazon

Amazon $20$29Save $9with coupon Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved, No. 1 bestselling eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now, they're 30% off. They're also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. Save $9with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Remington Pro 1-Inch Flat Iron with Color Care Technology $31$40Save $9 The folks behind this sleek flat iron say it delivers two times less damage and five times longer color than other brands. I don't know about this very precise math, but the device does have a lot going for it, including easy-glide ceramic plates, a heat-monitoring sensor that automatically adjusts if the temperature becomes too hot and an infusion of keratin oil to help condition your hair while you straighten it. If you're looking for waves, Remington makes an equally well-reviewed Color Care Multi-Styler for twists and curls. $31 at Amazon

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum $25$33Save $8 While we're talking retinol, this Sarah Jessica Parker-favorite brand is a drugstore skin-care legend for a reason: It's proven. In a clinical study, 97% of those who tried RoC's Retinol Correxion night serum reported smoother skin after just a single night. Users said their skin was 63% more hydrated after a week and visibly firmer after a month. RoC's retinol serum is also recommended and tested by dermatologists. And, it's among Amazon’s highest-rated skin care products with more than 13,000 five-star reviews. $25 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $25 at Ulta Beauty$31 at CVS Pharmacy

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $25$36Save $11 If your lashes have become fine and thin due to aging or hormonal changes, it's worth checking out the wildly popular Grandelash, which has been a favorite of aestheticians and makeup artists since it appeared on the scene in 2008. Since, both Grandelash (and Grandebrow) have become the go-to for those looking for reliable, efficient, affordable hair-growth solutions. The "lash enhancing serum," which is 30% off for Presidents' Day, has racked up more than 35,000 5-star reviews, all along the lines of "This product works GREAT for me — and FAST!!!" and simply "Wow!!!!" $25 at Amazon

Amazon Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $15$20Save $5 Martha Stewart is a lady who loves facials. In fact, according to her website, she's been getting the same one, at the same place — the Mario Badescu Spa in New York City — for 40 years. So it should come as little surprise that most all of her favorite skin care products are from the high-quality Mario Badescu line. Martha's faves include this mega popular collagen mask, which is specially formulated to work for both mature and sensitive skin. The award-winning product is made from collagen and kaolin clay and is meant to tighten, firm and bring moisture to parched faces, necks and even decolleté. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $7$16Save $9with coupon There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has over 27,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it's more than half off. Save $9with coupon $7 at Amazon

Amazon Weleda Skin Food $16$19Save $3 While it's not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used for that purpose by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It's extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and is especially good as a nighttime treatment for faces, hands, feet, necks and the décolleté area. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Face Serum $43$50Save $7with Prime Sunday Riley's Good Genes is one of the most effective beauty products I've ever tried. Honestly, I like this skin rejuvenating serum so much, if I had to pick one desert-island beauty product (outside of sunscreen), it would be this. The lactic acid treatment gently yet effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dullest, dreariest complexion a healthy, vibrant glow. It also smooths and plumps rough texture and clarifies an uneven tone. My skin never looks better than when I use this every night and, while this sale price still isn't cheap, a little bit of this six-month supply goes a long way. Save $7with Prime $43 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $43 at Macy's$50 at Ulta Beauty

