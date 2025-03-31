I Walk/Run 40 Miles A Week, And I Use This Foot Bath To Soothe My Tired Feet (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

As a former competitive runner, I’m well aware of how worn out feet can feel at the end of grueling workouts—even with the proper running shoes. But heading to a spa for regular foot massages or pedicures just isn’t realistic (or affordable). That’s where home foot baths come in. The best foot baths allow you to soak your tired toes, with built-in extras like bubbles, jets, and massaging features to help maximize the recovery experience.

There are a lot of potential perks that come with investing in a home foot bath. “Soaking your feet can help relax tired muscles and reduce stress, which can be beneficial after a long day or an intense workout,” says Suzanne C. Fuchs, DPM, a podiatrist at Luxe Podiatry in Jupiter, FL. These baths can also help boost circulation in your feet and fight inflammation that could lead to pain, swelling, and overuse injuries if it’s left unchecked, says Bradley Schaeffer, DPM, a podiatrist and foot surgeon specializing in sports medicine in New York City.

On a more superficial—but still completely valid—level, having foot baths a few times a week can help to slough off dead skin that builds up quickly on feet, according to Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, IL.

There’s a range with foot baths, and the right choice for you is ultimately one that meets your needs. Given that this isn’t a product you can return if you don’t like it, we tapped Fuchs, Schaeffer, and Lockwood for their advice on what to look for when shopping for these devices and to get their feedback on the favorites they recommend to patients.

Using that guidance and our personal experience, we found factors like size, weight, and additional features matter when choosing a foot bath. At the core, a foot bath is a container to hold water to soothe your feet. But there are plenty of specific features to keep in mind when shopping for a foot bath.

What To Consider

Weight

The odds are high that you’ll be hauling a foot bath in and out of a storage spot on a regular basis. Most foot baths aren’t overly heavy, but some higher-tech options have more heft to them than others. (The baths we recommend range in size from 4 lbs to 9 lbs) Just take a peek at the weight to make sure you can comfortably carry your device around.

Size

If your feet are on the larger side, you want to make sure there’s enough room for them to fit inside your bath. Also, that foot bath has to go somewhere, both when it’s put away and in use. Check the dimensions and compare them to where you plan to use your bath, along with the drawer or closet space where you plan to stash it, to make sure you have enough room.

Ease of cleaning

This came up with every podiatrist we spoke to. “Feet can get gross and we want to be able to have a sanitized bath each time we use it,” Lockwood says. Schaeffer agrees. “Bacteria can grow in these, raising the risk of infections,” he points out. With that, it’s crucial to look for a foot bath that’s easy to clean. That usually means the bath can be disassembled for scrub-downs or at least have very detailed cleaning instructions.

Collapsibility

This isn’t a requirement, but having the option to collapse your foot bath can be helpful if you’re short on storage space. Many collapsible foot baths can fold down relatively flat, and have locking mechanisms to keep them in place when they’re in use. But if you have the room, you might prefer the sturdier design of a non-collapsible foot bath.

Additional features

Many foot baths have features to give you more than a good soak, like bubbles, jets, and massagers. Some will heat up the water for you, and others have helpful elements like remote control, rollers, and pumice stones. These extra features usually come with a higher price, so consider what you will and won’t use if you’re looking to save on a bath.

How We Chose

Whether it’s testing the best sneakers or hydrating foot creams, the Women’s Health team knows the importance of supporting good foot health. We factored in our own experience with foot baths and reached out to three podiatrists located across the country for their feedback on their go-to baths, along with what to look for while shopping. Each foot bath was evaluated on size, weight, ease of cleaning, and extra features like bubbles and built-in massagers to create our final list. Go ahead and get your soak on.