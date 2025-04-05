Iconic PlayStation Franchise Could Get a Remaster (But New Games Are Unlikely) (2025)

PlayStation and Guerrilla Games’ Killzone franchise was once so popular, it outranked the Halo series in the minds of many first-person shooter fans. The main series comprised three games, with a few spinoffs for platforms like the PSP and PS Vita. However, it’s been several years since the PlayStation 4 series entry Killzone: Shadow Fall was released in 2013, and the game fell short of expectations. This, along with Guerrilla Games’ focus on the Horizon franchise, led to rumors that the Killzone series was “dead.” However, recent comments from the game’s composer suggest that might not be entirely true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the franchise hasn’t seen a new entry in over ten years, many Killzone fans remain hopeful for the future of the series. The online servers for Killzone: Shadow Fall shut down back in 2022, though gamers can still revisit the single-player offline versions of the game. Gamers can also revisit earlier Killzone games via streaming with PlayStation Plus, but for many fans, that’s not enough. Gamers would love to see a remaster make the original Killzone games they know and love more accessible. And recently, Killzone composer Joris de Man told VideoGamer he’d love to see it happen.

The Killzone subreddit remains fairly active to this day, with fans sharing details of replaying the games or even experiencing them for the first time. And fairly often, posts like the one above pop up, with fans dreaming about what they’d like to see in a reboot. Though Killzone remasters are far from official, the recent comments from the game composer suggest it hasn’t been as fully abandoned as previously believed.

Guerrilla Games Could Remaster Killzone… Some Day

In his comments to VideoGamer, Joris de Man noted that he’d like to see a remaster of the game, and that he believes Killzone reboots “would be successful”. That said, he did also note he’s not sure “it if will ever happen” but hopes it will. Though de Man did work with Guerrilla on the music and sound design for the Killzone series, he is not formally a part of the developer studio. That means his comments might carry some insight from his work with the team but are unfortunately not anything official.

See Also A Batman Villain Just Made the Ultimate Heroic Sacrifice

That said, Guerrilla did recently release a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn, another of their popular franchises. And with the LEGO Horizon Adventures spinoff released late last year, it’s certainly time for Guerrilla Games to reveal its next major project. Though the studio has previously made comments that they “needed to refresh the palette” and were, back in October 2024, feeling “done with” the series, those comments did not outright exclude ever returning to the Killzone IP. Instead, it’s possible the studio will be ready to revisit the series after taking time to work on other projects, which would allow them to return to Killzone with a fresh perspective on what a remaster would look like.

RELATED: Horizon Zero Dawn’s Ashly Burch Speaks Out on AI Aloy

As for brand new entries in the series, de Man didn’t feel optimistic that the studio would be likely to try it. He suggests that what people want in games may have changed a bit too much in the last decade to make a brand-new Killzone entry succeed. However, first-person shooters are still quite popular with gamers, and there’s clearly an interest in more Killzone content, even if it’s just a remaster. At any rate, it looks like at least some people involved with the project would be interested in revisiting it. Whether or not Guerrilla Games as a developer agrees is still up for debate.

Would you be excited to see a Killzone remaster from Guerrilla Games and/or Sony? Let us know in the comments below!