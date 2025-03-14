If a Hairspray and Dry Shampoo Had a Lovechild, It'd Be This Spray (2025)

If you’re after full, textured hair but struggle with limp roots or slippery strands that refuse to hold a style, one of the best texturizing sprays may be the upgrade your routine needs. It’s unmatched for adding body and definition—a perfect balance between dry shampoo and hairspray. “Texturizing spray adds volume, grip, and movement to the hair without the stiffness of a hairspray or the weight of a dry shampoo,” says hairstylist Jerome Lordet. Think of it as the trick to getting that perfectly undone, full-bodied look—enough grit to keep your hairstyle in place, but thanks to flexible polymers, touchable and workable enough to make styling (and restyling) a whole lot easier. Below, nine Allure-approved texturizing spray formulas for every hair type.

Our Top Picks

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the best texturizing spray?

What does a texturizing spray do?

Which is better, mousse or texture spray?

Meet the experts

How we test and review products

Our staff and testers

Best Overall Texturizing Spray: Ouai Wave Spray

Why we love it: The Ouai Wave Spray takes the top spot for its ability to create weightless texture and natural-looking movement. Unlike some wave sprays that rely on drying sea salt, this formula swaps in hydrolyzed rice protein to give a similar volumizing, texturizing effect without pulling out moisture, making it ideal for straight, wavy, and curly hair alike. Glycerin and panthenol keep hair soft, so there’s no crunch or stiffness, just a touchable texture that lasts. “It helps with frizz as well!” says hairstylist Marie Nino. The updated formula now carries Ouai’s signature North Bondi scent—a fresh mix of florals and musk that lingers like a long day at the beach.

Contributing editor Deanna Pai before using the Ouai Wave Spray Deanna Pai Pai after using the Ouai Wave Spray Deanna Pai

Tester feedback: “I've been using this stuff for years, and it never fails me,” says contributing editor Deanna Pai. “It leaves my bob full and bouncy, but not overly done—and, unlike some styling creams, never weighs down my fine, wavy hair.”

Key ingredients: Rice protein, glycerin, panthenol | Who it’s for: All hair types

Best for Shine: Davines This is a Dry Texturizer

Davines This is a Dry Texturizer $41 Sephora

Why we love it: A texturizing spray that delivers volume, definition, and a shiny finish without stiffness is hard to come by, but This Is A Dry Texturizer nails it. “It’s not crunchy, the hair looks natural, and it also provides a long-lasting hold,” says Nino. Flexible polymers give hair a lightweight grip and structure, while oil-absorbing powders keep roots fresh without weighing them down. Sunflower extract and glycerin help maintain softness, making it ideal for people who want texture with a polished, glossy look—never stiffness.

Commerce producer Sarah Hoffmann before applying This Is A Dry Texturizer Courtesy of Sarah Hoffmann Hoffmann after applying This Is A Dry Texturizer Courtesy of Sarah Hoffmann

Tester feedback: “I have naturallycurly hair that isn't lacking in the volume department (thanks, gene pool) but retains a lot of water while air-drying, so the top layers of my shag haircut aren't always as fluffy as I'd prefer,” says commerce producer Sarah Hoffmann. “This texturizer has become a go-to for me not only on days when a full wash isn't in the cards but when I want my hair to look fluffier or moredone than it would on its own.”

Additional ingredients: sunflower extract, glycerin | Who it’s for: Anyone who wants texture without sacrificing shine or softness

Best for Color-Treated Hair: IGK Beach Club Touchable Texture Spray

Why we love it: If you love the way your hair looks after a day at the beach or a few spritzes of sea salt spray—but not the crunch or dryness that comes with it—the Beach Club Touchable Texture spray lives up to its name. It gives that toused, texture you’d get from the ocean without the actual salt, so your hair stays soft and full of movement. Plus, built-in UV filters help keep hair color from fading in the sun. “This hits all the qualities of a good texturizing spray. Plus, it doesn’t dry out the hair as it contains glycerin, a humectant that adds a healthy shine to the hair,” says Nino.

Shopping market editor Ang Trakoshis before applying the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray Angela Trakoshis Trakoshis after applying the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray Angela Trakoshis

Tester feedback: “Meet beach hair in a bottle, zero effort required,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “Spray, scrunch, and boom—this give you instant beach waves without even leaving the house.”