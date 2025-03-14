If a Hairspray and Dry Shampoo Had a Lovechild, It'd Be This Spray (2025)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you’re after full, textured hair but struggle with limp roots or slippery strands that refuse to hold a style, one of the best texturizing sprays may be the upgrade your routine needs. It’s unmatched for adding body and definition—a perfect balance between dry shampoo and hairspray. “Texturizing spray adds volume, grip, and movement to the hair without the stiffness of a hairspray or the weight of a dry shampoo,” says hairstylist Jerome Lordet. Think of it as the trick to getting that perfectly undone, full-bodied look—enough grit to keep your hairstyle in place, but thanks to flexible polymers, touchable and workable enough to make styling (and restyling) a whole lot easier. Below, nine Allure-approved texturizing spray formulas for every hair type.
Best Overall Texturizing Spray: Ouai Wave Spray
Why we love it: The Ouai Wave Spray takes the top spot for its ability to create weightless texture and natural-looking movement. Unlike some wave sprays that rely on drying sea salt, this formula swaps in hydrolyzed rice protein to give a similar volumizing, texturizing effect without pulling out moisture, making it ideal for straight, wavy, and curly hair alike. Glycerin and panthenol keep hair soft, so there’s no crunch or stiffness, just a touchable texture that lasts. “It helps with frizz as well!” says hairstylist Marie Nino. The updated formula now carries Ouai’s signature North Bondi scent—a fresh mix of florals and musk that lingers like a long day at the beach.
Tester feedback: “I've been using this stuff for years, and it never fails me,” says contributing editor Deanna Pai. “It leaves my bob full and bouncy, but not overly done—and, unlike some styling creams, never weighs down my fine, wavy hair.”
Key ingredients: Rice protein, glycerin, panthenol | Who it’s for: All hair types
Best for Shine: Davines This is a Dry Texturizer
Why we love it: A texturizing spray that delivers volume, definition, and a shiny finish without stiffness is hard to come by, but This Is A Dry Texturizer nails it. “It’s not crunchy, the hair looks natural, and it also provides a long-lasting hold,” says Nino. Flexible polymers give hair a lightweight grip and structure, while oil-absorbing powders keep roots fresh without weighing them down. Sunflower extract and glycerin help maintain softness, making it ideal for people who want texture with a polished, glossy look—never stiffness.
Tester feedback: “I have naturallycurly hair that isn't lacking in the volume department (thanks, gene pool) but retains a lot of water while air-drying, so the top layers of my shag haircut aren't always as fluffy as I'd prefer,” says commerce producer Sarah Hoffmann. “This texturizer has become a go-to for me not only on days when a full wash isn't in the cards but when I want my hair to look fluffier or moredone than it would on its own.”
Additional ingredients: sunflower extract, glycerin | Who it’s for: Anyone who wants texture without sacrificing shine or softness
Best for Color-Treated Hair: IGK Beach Club Touchable Texture Spray
IGK
Beach Club Touchable Texture Spray
Why we love it: If you love the way your hair looks after a day at the beach or a few spritzes of sea salt spray—but not the crunch or dryness that comes with it—the Beach Club Touchable Texture spray lives up to its name. It gives that toused, texture you’d get from the ocean without the actual salt, so your hair stays soft and full of movement. Plus, built-in UV filters help keep hair color from fading in the sun. “This hits all the qualities of a good texturizing spray. Plus, it doesn’t dry out the hair as it contains glycerin, a humectant that adds a healthy shine to the hair,” says Nino.
Tester feedback: “Meet beach hair in a bottle, zero effort required,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “Spray, scrunch, and boom—this give you instant beach waves without even leaving the house.”
Additional ingredients: zeolite, glycerin, sunflower seed extract | Who it’s for: Straight, wavy, or curly hair types wanting beach waves without the drying effects of salt
Best for Volume: Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Why we love it: When it comes to instant, weightless volume, the Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray takes the crown—and is a personal favorite of Lordet’s. Unlike sprays that leave behind noticeable grit or stiffness, this formula lifts roots and adds fullness with polymers that bond to hair strands, making them feel thicker and preventing them from falling flat. Oil-absorbing powders keep hair feeling fresh, while a lightweight setting agent locks in volume without crunch. Whether you want a voluminous blowout or relaxed waves, this spray delivers long-lasting lift and body.
Editor’s tip: Flip your head upside down and then spray the product in your hair to achieve maximum volume.
Key ingredients: flexible polymers, zeolite | Who it’s for: Anyone with fine or limp hair, or if you’re looking to do a hairstyle with body
Best for Oily Hair: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
Why we love it: A staple in celebrity stylists’ and editors’ kits alike, this holy grail spray delivers major volume and piecey texture. Though it’s a top choice for most hair types, Oribe’s Dry Texture Spray is especially great for fine and oily hair, thanks to an ingredient called zeolite, a mineral that works like a sponge to absorb excess oil at the roots to keep hair feeling fresher for longer. A blend of fruit and botanical extracts maintains softness and shine, while the ultra-fine formula vanishes into hair.
Editor’s tip: This texture spray includes Oribe’s signature scent, Côte d'Azur—inspired by the French Riveria with a perfect mix of fruity, floral, and woody notes.
Key ingredients: zeolite, glycerin, fruit extracts, hydrolyzed wheat protein | Who it’s for: Straight, wavy, or curly hair types or anyone with fine or limp hair
Best for Curly Hair: Ceremonia Açaí Style Refresher
Why we love it: Most traditional texturizing sprays are designed to add grit and absorb oil, but for curly, coily, and high-porosity hair, that can mean dryness and frizz. That’s where the Açaí Styler comes in. Instead of drying salts and powders, this mist is packed with moisturizing argan and avocado oil, two common ingredients that help maintain the moisture-protein balance curls thrive on. So, yes, it’s not a texturizing spray per se, but Nino says it’s great for curls as it helps to add hydration back in and reset the curl pattern. A few spritzes bring hair back to life, leaving curls soft, bouncy, and defined.
Editor’s tip: Ceremonia is a clean hair care brand that sources ingredients from Latin America, including the aloe vera, açaí extract, passionfruit extract, and avocado oil found in this formula.
Additional ingredients: panthenol, avocado oil, argan oil, squalane | Who it’s for: Type 4 and high-porosity hair to reset the curl pattern and add moisture
Best for Fine Hair: Virtue Texturizing Spray
Why we love it: If you want a texturizing spray that gives your hair body without making it feel like straw, Virtue’s is the one. “This spray is very lightweight and adds definition to the hair without looking crunchy. The hair stays very soft and flexible,” says Nino. The sheer aerosol mist vanishes into hair, delivering soft, airy volume without stickiness or stiffness. Panthenol and glycerin work to keep hair hydrated and smooth, and because it’s buildable, Nino says you can always add more when your style needs another boost without weighing it down.
Editor’s tip: This aerosol mist is so lightweight, you can add it multiple times throughout the day
Additional ingredients: keratin, panthenol, hydrolyzed wheat protein | Who it’s for: Straight, wavy, or curly hair types, and especially those with a fine, flat, or thin texture
Best for Styling: Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
Why we love it: A slicked-back bun or a sleek braid your go-to? Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray is the product you need in your arsenal to make sure it’s extra secure. It’s packed with a grip-enhancing polymer and zeolite, a dream duo for adding hold and grit without leaving hair stiff or sticky. The fine mist disperses evenly, giving hair a flexible, workable texture, making it perfect for securing styles in place while still feeling soft to the touch. Plus, the addition of argan oil helps keep hair from looking dry or dull.
Editor’s tip: Argan oil preserves melanin while preventing damage to the exterior cuticle of the hair shaft, board-certified dermatologist Stacy Chimento, MD told Allure.
Additional ingredients: argan oil, glycerin, hydrolyzed wheat protein | Who it’s for: Straight, wavy, or curly hair types that love a styled hairdo
Best Drugstore: Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
Why we love it: Don’t let the price tag fool you—the Dry Finish Working Texture Hair Spray delivers results that rival luxury formulas. This drugstore gem is made with hydrolyzed keratin and pea protein to help support hair strength, while botanical extracts like chia seed oil and algae maintain softness and shine. Then swoops in silica, an ingredient that clings to strands and adds a subtle “bulk-like” effect creating more of an appearance of fullness. Whether refreshing limp hair or adding piecey texture to freshly styled hair, this spray delivers at a fraction of the cost of high-end alternatives.
Editor’s tip: Hydrolyzed keratin undergoes a chemical process to reduce its molecular weight, allowing it to penetrate the hair cuticle.
Additional ingredients: hydrolyzed keratin, pea protein, glycerin | Who it’s for: Straight, wavy, or curly hair types or anyone with damaged hair
Frequently asked questions
What's the best texturizing spray?
The best texturizing spray depends entirely on your hair type and the kind of look you’re after. However, those will all check a few key boxes: “A good texturing spray adds texture and grip to the hair without it being sticky. Hair should be touchable and smooth rather than crunchy,” says Nino, adding that it will also add volume without frizz. Let’s break it down by hair type:
- Fine or oily hair: Look for words like “volumizing” or “lightweight hold” as this oftentimes indicates lightweight oil-absorbing powders like silica or zeolite which will lift roots and create volume without weighing hair down. Sprays with “flexible hold” or “touchable texture” in the description usually contain flexible polymers to help hold styles without stiffness. (Try: Virtue Texturizing Spray or Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray)
- Wavy or curly hair: The key is to find formulas that balance grip with hydration. Humectants like glycerin, panthenol, and aloe vera help attract water to prevent frizz and create soft, defined curls. Again, look for labels like “flexible” or “touchable texture” as these will indicate lightweight polymers that’ll allow you to work with your hair. (Try: IGK Beach Club Touchable Texture Spray, Davines This is a Dry Texturizer, or Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray)
- Coily or type 4 hair: Many traditional texturizing sprays will be too drying due to salt or starch-based formulas, which can leave curls feeling brittle. Instead, opt for a hydrating mist to define your curl pattern while maintaining moisture. Flexible polymers found in most texturizing sprays will help shape each hair strand, however, you’ll need a formula rich in ingredients like panthenol and aloe vera, alongside emollients like oils. (Try: Ceremonia Açaí Style Refresher or any curl refresher spray)
What does a texturizing spray do?
A texture spray is the best way to achieve a tousled, “lived-in,” piecey look without the stiffness of hairspray or the weight of some dry shampoos, explains Lordet. It works by adding volume, grip, and movement to the hair, making it easier to style while enhancing natural texture. Depending on the formula, ingredients like polymers and powders create lift and definition—perfect for everything from soft waves to slick backs—while humectants keep your hair hydrated for a glossy, smooth finish.
Which is better, mousse or texture spray?
It depends on your hair type and the look you’re trying to achieve, says Lordet. “Both products add volume and texture, but they work differently.” Mousse is ideal if you want structured volume and hold, especially for fine and limp hair, he says. Applied to damp hair before styling, it helps create body and shape that lasts—think of the voluminous ‘90s blowout. Mousse also adds a ton of volume at the crown of the head, adds Nino. It’s also great for defining curls as mousse enhances curl patterns without weighing hair down.
Texturizing spray, on the other hand, is better for dry hair when you want an “undone, airy, and tousled look,” says Lordet, adding that “it adds grip and movement without stiffness, making it great for messy buns, waves, and effortless styles.” Nino says that it’s a perfect addition to your hair after using a curling iron as it “breaks apart curls and waves into a more natural look.”
Meet the experts
- Jerome Lordet, a hairstylist and owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in New York City
- Marie Nino, a hairstylist and colorist in New York City
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While there are certainly products that can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created in order to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn't want to pick up a purple shampoo that's only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that's never been tested by anyone with curls—right?
For our review of the best texturizing sprays, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, colorists, and hairstylists. Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
